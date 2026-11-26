For most influencers, the worst regulatory outcome they picture is a ruling from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and a demand to take a post down. A recent case shows how wrong they can be. On 19 November 2026, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers and finfluencer Jason Agbodza were sentenced for illegally promoting an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme on social media. This was not a warning letter or an online ruling. It was a criminal case in a magistrates' court, brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

What happened

Chalmers rose to fame on Geordie Shore and has more than 2 million Instagram followers. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at City of London Magistrates' Court. He was fined £3,072 and ordered to pay costs of £2,836. Those costs were made up of a victim surcharge of £1,229 and court costs of £1,607. Agbodza also pleaded guilty. He was fined £1,173 and ordered to pay costs of £2,114.

Both men encouraged their followers to invest in forex trading through contracts for difference (CFDs), which are high risk derivatives, without being authorised to promote them. The FCA has previously found that around 80% of customers lose money on CFDs.

The fines are modest, but both men now have criminal convictions. Making unauthorised financial promotions is an offence under sections 21 and 25 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. On conviction, it can be punished by a fine, up to two years' imprisonment, or both.

The FCA has made clear this is not a one-off. Therese Chambers, its executive director of enforcement and market integrity, said the cases "send a clear message: we will take decisive action against those that break the law and put consumers at risk". Earlier this year, the FCA also cautioned two other people for posting illegal financial promotions on social media, and those cautions will appear on their criminal records. During an international week of action in April 2026, the FCA identified 1,267 illegal financial adverts reaching at least 2,338,372 UK accounts.

Two very different kinds of risk

Influencer marketing in the UK sits under overlapping self-regulatory regime administered by the ASA and the legal regimes issued by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the FCA. It helps to understand how differently each one applies.

ASA CMA FCA What it enforces The CAP Code, including the rule that ads must be "obviously identifiable" as ads Consumer protection law, which requires paid content to be "clearly identifiable" The rules on financial promotions in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 Its usual approach It generally prefers to work with influencers and brands to resolve issues informally where appropriate Formal enforcement, now with the powers and penalties introduced under the DMCC Act Criminal prosecution or cautions Worst outcome Being named in a ruling and facing sanctions for repeated failures to disclose such as appearing on its non-compliant influencers page Formal enforcement action against influencers and brands A criminal record, a fine and up to two years in prison

The CMA and ASA: transparency and fair play

The ASA and CMA's Influencers' guide to making clear that ads are ads is the starting point for anyone in this space. It emphasises that if you have been paid or received incentives to feature a brand, your followers need to know. Gifted products count as payment-in-kind. The ASA and CMA strongly recommend using "Ad" or "#ad", placed clearly at the start of the post. Where a post breaches the CAP Code, both the influencer and the brand are named in the ASA ruling.

The CMA enforces consumer protection law, and hidden advertising is unlawful in the UK. The CMA expects commercial relationships to be disclosed upfront, and any views influencers express to be genuine. It also expects everyone in the chain, including brands, marketers and influencers, to have robust compliance processes in place. The influencer guide was recently updated to reflect the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 and the CMA's enforcement powers and penalties under it.

The FCA: a criminal matter

Financial promotions are a different category altogether. An investment post can be perfectly labelled "#ad" and still be a crime if it promotes a regulated product without proper authorisation. Transparency does not cure illegality. Only promote financial products if the promotion is lawful, which in practice means that it has been made or approved by an FCA-authorised firm.

What a criminal record means in practice

A conviction or caution can follow an influencer well beyond the courtroom:

Brand partnerships: Brands carry out reputational due diligence, and a conviction for misleading the public about investments goes to the heart of the trust an influencer sells.

Future employment: Convictions may need to be disclosed to future employers, particularly in regulated sectors such as financial services.

International travel: Some countries ask about criminal convictions on visa or entry applications, which can complicate travel for work, events or brand trips.

Reputation: FCA enforcement is published and widely reported, and the coverage is permanently searchable.

Platform and contract consequences: Talent agencies and platforms may end relationships, and contracts often include morality or termination clauses.

Earlier this year, we wrote about the low levels of fine compared with the losses followers may make. It's also unlikely that the cost orders reflect the true cost of the prosecutions. As we've mentioned above, the fines are modest. The consequences of a criminal record can be serious, but there's justification for higher fines and contributions towards costs.

Key takeaways

For influencers

Never promote investments, trading schemes, crypto or other financial products unless you are sure the promotion is lawful. If in doubt, don't post.

Check that a firm is authorised using the FCA's Firm Checker.

Label all paid, gifted or incentivised content clearly and upfront with "Ad".

For brands and agencies

Build compliance into influencer contracts and briefs; and approve content before it is posted.

Remember that brands are named in ASA rulings too, and that consumer law liability applies across the chain.

Be especially careful with financial services campaigns and take specialist advice before engaging creators.

The bottom line is that in the financial services sphere, special attention will be needed before starting an influencer marketing campaign.