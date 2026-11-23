When businesses think about consumer law enforcement, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) usually comes to mind first. That is understandable, because since 6 April 2025, the CMA has been able to investigate breaches of consumer law and impose fines of up to 10% of global turnover directly, under its own powers in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

However, for financial services firms, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made clear that it enforces the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA) alongside its own Handbook rules for purchases of financial products and financial services consumer contracts.

The FCA's reminder

On 6 November 2026, the FCA published a blog warning that all firms are responsible for ensuring their consumer contract terms comply with the fairness and transparency requirements of the CRA. The Consumer Contracts team within the FCA has direct enforcement powers against wrongdoers, stating that it can use "the full range of powers Parliament has given us, not only those in financial services legislation".

Its message is pointed: if a term is found to be unfair, it is not only unenforceable, but consumers may also be owed remedies, which can be costly. The FCA identifies terms for review through its supervision of firms, social media, and referrals from consumers and other stakeholders, and it invites consumers to report unfair terms to it.

The FCA's powers in practice

The CMA remains the lead consumer enforcer across the wider economy, but compliance with the CRA is not solely a CMA matter. The FCA is a regulator under the CRA, which gives it power to challenge unfair terms in financial services consumer contracts.

In practice, the FCA expects firms to amend or delete unfair terms in existing contracts; to pay redress where the terms have caused harm; and, in some cases, to give a voluntary undertaking under the CRA. Where necessary, it can apply to court for an injunction to prohibit enforcement of a term, as well as for a compensatory order.

Its recent cases show the breadth of terms in scope:

A crypto firm stopped charging storage fees that could exceed £40,000 a year and paid redress to inactive customers.

A financial adviser removed a term allowing it to charge a customer £800 for handling a complaint.

A travel insurer clarified ambiguous wording about what counted as a 12-hour delay and paid £18,000 in redress.

A lender improved the cost and cancellation terms of a new credit product before launch, after the FCA raised concerns during authorisation.

Two layers of risk

The real exposure is that a single drafting failure can amount to two breaches. The FCA says it considers its own rules and guidance, including the Consumer Duty, when deciding whether to act and which regulatory avenue to follow.

As a result, an unfair exit fee or an unclear exclusion is not merely a contract law problem but may also constitute a breach in the eyes of the FCA. The FCA has confirmed that the Consumer Duty remains a priority under its 2025 to 2030 strategy, and its recent enforcement update (Enforcement Watch 2) describes investigations into whether consumers received good outcomes and fair value.

What firms should do now

Given that consequences of unfair terms may extend past unenforceability to an obligation for customer redress, it's more important than ever to get it right from the start.

Firms that review their standard terms now, against both the CRA and the Consumer Duty, will be far better placed than those waiting to hear from one regulator, or both. Ensure that fees, cancellation rights, variations, exclusions and complaints terms are easy to identify. Check whether customers actually understand key terms by using complaints and outcomes data to identify and fix unfair or unclear terms. Use plain language – as the FCA puts it, "Nobody should need a law degree to understand what they're signing up to."