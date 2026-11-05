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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

CMA Fines Wayfair, Appliances Direct And Gold's Gym £6 Million For Misleading Sales Practices

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The Competition and Markets Authority has issued £6 million in fines against major retailers for misleading sales tactics, including fake urgency claims and hidden charges. These enforcement actions demonstrate the regulator's willingness to use strengthened powers under new consumer protection legislation to crack down on businesses that distort consumer decision-making through deceptive practices.

United KingdomConsumer Protection
Dan Smith
Dan Smith
Zoe Pearman
Zoe Pearman
Lucy Weatherley
Lucy Weatherley
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The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given a blunt warning on unfair commercial practices in its latest press release: "The time is up for this kind of behaviour", said Hayley Fletcher, Senior Director for Consumer Protection at the CMA. The regulator has fined homeware and electronics retailers, and a gym operator a total of £6 million for misleading sales tactics and has ordered refunds to consumers of around £440,000.

The decisions show that the CMA is now prepared to use its strengthened enforcement powers against businesses that create a false sense of urgency or otherwise distort how consumers make purchasing decisions.

According to the CMA, the three businesses fell short in different ways:

  • Wayfair: The multinational online homeware retailer advertised "Daily Deals" and 24-hour "Flash Deals" with countdown timers and slogans such as "Here Today, Gone Tomorrow". Many of these products then continued to be available at the same price (or a cheaper price) after the deadline.
  • Appliances Direct: Customers were automatically opted into paid removal and installation services by the online 'white goods' and electronics retailer. It also used "limited-time" discount codes that reappeared multiple times. Along with a significant financial penalty, it must refund around £432,000.
  • Gold's Gym: Left its mandatory joining fee out of the total membership price or showed the total price in a way that was unclear. The operator must refund around £9,200 on top of the fine.

The CMA's concern is whether consumers receive accurate and transparent information that allows them to make an informed choice. Under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Act 2024 (DMCC Act 2024), falsely claiming that an offer is available only for a limited time is treated as unfair in all circumstances. Section 230(2) of the DMCC Act requires mandatory charges to be included in the price shown at the outset. The Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 separately prohibit charging consumers for optional extras without their express consent.

All three businesses admitted the breaches and settled early, and each received a 40% reduction in fines as a result.

These fines follow a period of steadily increasing enforcement. The CMA reports that, in the last 18 months, it has imposed fines of more than £12 million and secured nearly £2.4 million in refunds using its new consumer powers. The CMA has been signalling for a while that misleading urgency claims, hidden charges and similar "dark patterns" are a priority area for enforcement, and this latest action confirms it.

What you should do

Any businesses selling to consumers should:

  • audit online sales journeys, checkout processes and promotional strategies and calendars;
  • check that promotional codes are not repeatedly reissued in a way that undermines any time-limited offers;
  • remove any pre-ticked boxes or automatic opt-ins for paid extras, and review the CMA's guidance on consent for additional charges;
  • make sure headline prices include all mandatory fees from the outset.

Consumer protection enforcement continues to rise up the regulatory agenda, and the CMA can now impose fines of up to 10% global turnover. But the financial penalties are only a part of the risk. Damage to brand and reputation could be an even bigger concern.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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