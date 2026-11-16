Lawyers In Dubai Guide To Court Expert Reports

A disputed balance may depend on hundreds of invoices. A defective installation may require measurements that cannot be reconstructed after repairs. In either situation, the evidence needs to explain how the claimed result was reached. Sending an expert a large folder without a clear account of the dispute can leave essential questions unanswered.

Businesses working with lawyers in Dubai should prepare for expert proceedings from the moment technical issues become apparent. This guide addresses the federal civil and commercial evidence framework and relevant Dubai court rules. Identify the court and applicable procedures before adopting a timetable or commissioning specialist assistance.

Dubai Courts' 2024 annual report records 15,662 expert reports filed and 20,319 service requests received by its Experts and Arbitrators Department. Reports and service requests are different measures, rather than a count of successful claims. These figures show the scale of expert work without setting a timetable or determining the weight of a report in an individual case.

Define the technical question

Article 109 of Federal Decree Law No 35 of 2022 allows the court or supervising judge to appoint expertise on its own initiative or at a party's request. The appointment concerns technical matters needed to decide the case, and the expert's knowledge and experience must suit the dispute.

Separate the calculation from the legal question. An accountant might reconcile receipts and identify unpaid invoices. Whether the contract makes those amounts payable requires the court's legal assessment. Explain which records need examination and why the requested technical exercise matters to the claim or defence.

Article 111 requires the appointment decision to specify the assignment, powers, reporting date, relevant hearing and authorised urgent measures. Read that decision before preparing submissions. If an important issue falls outside the assignment, seek appropriate directions rather than assuming the expert can expand it independently. Article 116 requires obstacles or a need for a wider assignment to be referred to the court.

Check the appointment and independence

Professional regulation depends on the forum. Federal Decree Law No 21 of 2022 regulates the expert profession but excludes local judicial authorities and arbitration centres that regulate it through their own local legislation. Dubai Law No 13 of 2020 provides a local framework, including an expert roll and specified exceptions. Verify the appropriate appointment route and specialism.

Under Articles 113 and 114 of the Evidence Law, the expert must disclose relevant relationships or interests, and a party may seek removal on grounds affecting impartiality, subject to procedural restrictions. Raise an identified connection promptly with supporting information. Disagreement with an unfavourable calculation is different from evidence of a conflict.

Prepare records that can be checked

Build a chronology and a document index linked to the assignment. For an account reconciliation, identify opening balances, invoices, payments, credit notes and disputed adjustments. State which figures are agreed. Explain differences between accounting records and the amount pleaded instead of presenting competing totals without a reconciliation.

Retain originals and complete electronic records. Preserve the working spreadsheet as well as a readable copy, and distinguish recorded transactions from later assumptions. For physical inspections, keep dated photographs, maintenance records and earlier assessments. Identify alterations or repairs that may affect what can still be observed.

Article 117 requires the report to explain the assignment, work performed, submissions and evidence, technical analysis and reasoned conclusions. Prepare material that enables those steps to be followed. A document omitted from the record may be difficult to discuss meaningfully when the preliminary report arrives.

Participate through the agreed process

Articles 115 and 116 address obtaining statements and records, conducting inspections and referring unjustified obstruction to the court. The expert's request should be assessed against the assignment and any lawful objection; it does not create unlimited private access to information. Identify a practical obstacle immediately and seek directions where necessary.

Dubai's guidance adopted by Decision No 183 of 2023 addresses representative authority, equal opportunities to speak, exchange of documents and meeting records. Confirm who will attend, their authority, and any interpretation arrangements. Check that the minutes accurately record documents supplied, unresolved requests and the next steps.

Keep substantive communications within the authorised process. Dubai Law No 13 of 2020 prohibits an expert from communicating with one side without the other unless the judicial authority decides otherwise. An informal conversation should not become an undisclosed opportunity to influence the analysis.

Budget for the deposit and final allocation

Under Article 112, the court determines the required expert amount, responsible depositor and payment deadline where necessary. Another party may make the deposit if the designated party fails to do so, preserving its right of recourse. Nonpayment can affect continuation of the case or reliance on the appointment.

Dubai's Decision No 210 of 2025 adopts a fee guide using claim values and factors such as complexity, work undertaken and necessary expenses. It also permits judicial assessment above or below the tables subject to the stated criteria. Obtain the actual order rather than treating an online estimate as the deposit due.

Initial payment does not settle final liability. Article 123 allocates the expert amount to the party losing the claim examined by the expert, with proportionate allocation where loss is shared.

Use the preliminary report window

Arrange an internal review before the preliminary report is expected. Allocate responsibility for calculations, technical findings and legal submissions. Check every disputed conclusion against the underlying document and the question the expert was asked to answer.

Article 119 requires the expert to supply a preliminary report and allow at least three working days for comments. It also prescribes periods for the expert's response and sending the final report. Check the actual notice and applicable directions; the minimum comment period is not a universal deadline for every step.

The same article restricts new objections after the expert files the report, allowing an exception for new objections based on evidence that could only emerge afterwards. Do not reserve an available objection for later proceedings. Record when genuinely new evidence became available and explain its relevance.

Ask lawyers in Dubai to connect each proposed objection to a specific passage, record or calculation. State the correction requested and its effect. If a figure includes a duplicate payment, identify both entries and provide a corrected reconciliation. A general statement that the report is unfair gives little assistance in resolving the disputed issue.

Keep the court and advisory roles distinct

Article 121 permits the court to question the expert, allow party discussion, require deficiencies to be corrected or appoint additional or replacement expertise. A party should explain the precise gap and requested response. Further expert work is a judicial decision, not an automatic consequence of objecting.

Article 122 generally leaves the court unbound by the expert's opinion and requires reasons when rejecting it wholly or partly. However, it also recognises a party agreement to accept the expert's result, including before proceedings, unless the report conflicts with public order. Check whether such an agreement exists before assuming the ordinary position applies.

A privately commissioned technical review serves a different role from judicial appointment. Confirm how any proposed report or participation fits local rules. Dubai's 2023 guidance expressly directs registered experts to avoid attending expert meetings as consulting experts. Agree the permitted scope before retaining a specialist.

Frequently asked questions

Can the expert decide who wins the case?

The expert supplies technical assistance within the assignment. The court determines the claim. The report's effect must also be assessed against any agreement to accept its result under Article 122, rather than assuming every expert opinion has identical status.

Can I wait for the final report before objecting?

That approach risks losing the opportunity to raise available objections. Article 119 provides a preliminary report stage and restricts new objections after filing, subject to its exception for subsequently emerging evidence. Check the timetable immediately and submit focused comments supported by records.

How can lawyers in Dubai support the expert stage?

They can review the assignment, organise submissions and seek appropriate court directions. Agree who manages deadlines and coordinates technical input. Dubai Legal Affairs Department's directory helps verify registered practitioners and licensed firms, but does not certify specialisation or endorse a provider. Ask separately about relevant experience.

How should a duplicate entry in an expert calculation be explained?

Identify the report passage, both entries, their source records and the effect on the total. Provide a reconciliation showing the proposed correction and distinguish an accounting issue from a legal disagreement. Give the material to the legal team promptly so it can be considered within the applicable timetable.

What should be recorded if a property or item changes before inspection?

Keep dated photographs, repair records, notices and an explanation of what changed and when. Identify who observed the earlier condition and which original records remain available. This helps the expert assess the limits of the present inspection and explain any assumptions needed in the analysis.