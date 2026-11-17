The arbitration law UAE proceedings follow is Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023. It applies to any arbitration conducted in the UAE, unless the parties agree on another arbitration law that does not contradict public order and morality, and it can apply to an international commercial arbitration abroad if they agree (Article 2). Read the law on the UAE legislation portal.

Which law applies

The seat of the arbitration decides the governing law.

Seat or situation Governing arbitration law Source Arbitration conducted onshore in the UAE Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, unless the parties agree on another arbitration law that is not contrary to public order and morality Art 2 Arbitration seated in the DIFC The DIFC Arbitration Law (DIFC Law No. 1 of 2008) DIFC legislation Arbitration seated in the ADGM The ADGM Arbitration Regulations 2015 ADGM legislation International commercial arbitration conducted abroad The federal law applies only if the parties agree to subject the arbitration to it Art 2

This guide covers the federal law. The DIFC and the ADGM have their own arbitration legislation, and their rules and periods differ. For a comparison of dispute forums, see arbitration versus litigation in the UAE.

The arbitration law UAE proceedings follow at each stage

The table maps the main rules to the stage of the arbitration.

Stage What the law sets Articles Scope Arbitration in the UAE, and an international arbitration abroad if the parties agree. An arbitration is international if, for example, the parties' places of business are in different States when the agreement is concluded 2, 3 The agreement It must be in writing, or it is null and void. A representative of a juristic person must be authorised. The arbitration clause is separate from the contract. A court declares a claim inadmissible if the defendant raises the agreement before any claim or defence on the substance 4, 6, 7, 8 The tribunal An odd number of arbitrators, and three if the parties have not agreed a number 9 Interim relief The president of the court can order interim or precautionary measures before or during the arbitration. The tribunal can order them once formed 18, 21 Procedure The parties can agree the procedure, including institutional rules. Equal treatment is required. The default language is Arabic 23, 26, 29 Evidence and hearings Hearings are held in private unless the parties agree otherwise, and the tribunal decides on evidence. The court can help with witnesses and documents 33, 36 The award It must be in writing, signed and, unless otherwise agreed, reasoned. It is confidential and may not be published without the parties' written approval 41, 48 After the award The award binds the parties and has the force of res judicata, with the same enforceability as a court judgment once the court has recognised it 52

The deadlines, and what starts each one

Some periods can be changed by the parties. Others are fixed by the law.

Step Period Starts from Can the parties change it? Article Agreeing on a sole arbitrator 15 days, then the Relevant Authority appoints A written request from one party to the other Yes, the parties can agree the appointment procedure 11 Appointing the two party-nominated arbitrators, and the third 15 days for each appointment, then the Relevant Authority appoints Receipt of the other party's request, and the later of the two appointments Yes, the parties can agree the procedure 11 Raising a recusal 15 days to send a written statement of reasons. If the arbitrator does not step down or the other party does not agree within 15 days, the applicant has 15 more days to ask the Relevant Authority, which decides within 10 days Becoming aware of the appointment or of the grounds Yes, the parties can agree the procedure 15 Objecting to a breach of the agreement or the law 7 days, or the objection is waived Becoming aware of the breach Where no time was agreed 25 A plea that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction Before or with the statement of defence. If the tribunal rules it has jurisdiction as a preliminary question, 15 days to ask the court, which decides within 30 days The defence, and receiving notice of the tribunal's decision Not stated 19, 20 Statement of claim, and statement of defence 14 days each The tribunal's composition, and receipt of the claim Yes, by the parties or the tribunal 30 The award ending the dispute The agreed period, or 6 months, which the tribunal can extend by up to 6 months The first hearing Yes, the parties can agree a period 42 Delivering the award 15 days The date of the award Not stated 44 Interpretation of the award 30 days to request, and 30 days to decide, extendable by 15 Receipt of the award, and filing of the request Yes, the parties can agree other periods 49 Correction of material errors 30 days to request, and 30 days to correct, extendable by 15 Receipt of the award, and the award or the request Yes, the parties can agree other periods 50 An additional award 30 days to request, and 60 days to decide, extendable by 30 Receipt of the award, and filing of the request Not stated 51 An action in nullity 30 days. A late action is not heard Notification of the award to the applicant Not stated 54 Recognition and enforcement The president of the court or a delegated judge decides within 60 days, unless a nullity ground is shown Filing the request for recognition and enforcement Not stated 55 A stay of enforcement The court decides the stay request within 15 days. If it grants a stay, it must decide the nullity action within 60 days The first hearing on the request, and the stay decision Not stated 56 A grievance against the enforcement decision 30 days, before the competent Court of Appeal The day after notification of the decision Not stated 57

Periods under the law are counted from the day after the receipt of the communication. If the last day is an official or business holiday at the addressee's place, the period extends to the next working day (Article 24).

What the 2023 amendment changed

Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023 was issued on 4 September 2023 and published in the Official Gazette on 15 September 2023. It entered into force the day after publication, 16 September 2023 (Article Four). It replaced Articles 10, 23, 28 and 33 and added Article 10 bis.

Article 10 sets the requirements for an arbitrator: a natural person who is not a minor, interdicted, or deprived of civil rights by bankruptcy or a conviction for dishonesty, who is not a member of the board or management of the administering arbitration institution, and who has no direct relationship with a party that would prejudice impartiality. An arbitrator must declare in writing any circumstance that may raise doubts about his impartiality.

Article 10 bis lets the parties appoint a member of the institution's board or supervisory body only if conditions are met, including that he is not the sole arbitrator or the president of the tribunal, that the parties acknowledge the membership in writing, and that he sits in no more than five cases a year. A breach makes the award invalid.

Article 23 lets the parties agree the procedure, including institutional rules, and lets the tribunal decide it if they do not.

Article 28 lets the parties agree to conduct the arbitration on site or virtually, and requires the arbitration centre to provide the technology.

Article 33 provides that hearings are held in private unless agreed otherwise, and lets the tribunal decide whether to hold oral hearings or to proceed on documents.

Five checks for any UAE arbitration clause

Read the clause against these five questions. For drafting context, read about what an arbitration clause means under UAE law.

Is the clause in writing and signed by someone with authority? Does it fix the seat, the language and the number of arbitrators? Does it name the institutional rules and the law that governs the contract? Does it allow for interim relief from the court without waiving the clause? Does it fit the timetable in Article 42 for the award?

Questions about the arbitration law

Which law governs arbitration in the UAE?

Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, as amended in 2023, governs any arbitration conducted onshore unless the parties agree on another arbitration law (Article 2). The DIFC and the ADGM have their own arbitration legislation.

Does the arbitration agreement have to be in writing?

Yes. Without writing, it is null and void (Article 7). A representative of a juristic person must also be authorised (Article 4).

Can the arbitration be held online?

Yes. The parties can agree to conduct it on site or virtually (Article 28).

How long do I have to challenge an award?

An action in nullity is not heard after 30 days from notification of the award to the applicant (Article 54).