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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Provisional Attachment As A Safeguard For Creditors’ Rights Under UAE Civil Procedure Law

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Provisional attachment under UAE law serves as a critical precautionary measure enabling creditors to secure a debtor's assets pending final judgment. This analysis examines the legal framework, procedural requirements, and protective effects of attachment orders under Federal Decree-Law No. (42) of 2022, exploring how these mechanisms balance creditor protection against debtor rights while preventing asset dissipation and fraudulent conveyance.

United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Afif Ammoury
Afif Ammoury
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Introduction

Procedural guarantees for the fulfilment of obligations serve as the cornerstone of economic and credit stability. A substantive legal right holds little value if procedural frameworks lack effective mechanisms enabling a right-holder to secure and protect that right against the risks of fraudulent conveyance, dissipation of assets, or bad-faith dispositions by a debtor.

Within this framework, “Provisional Attachment” under UAE law—pursuant to the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (42) of 2022 on the Issuance of the Civil Procedure Law—constitutes an exceptional, urgent, and precautionary measure. This procedure aims to place a debtor’s assets under judicial custody to prevent any physical or legal disposition that could prejudice the general security of the creditor, pending the issuance of a final, enforceable judgment on the merits.

This specialized analysis highlights the legal framework governing provisional attachment under current UAE legislation, analyzing its procedural and substantive effects designed to safeguard the attachor’s rights and guarantee debt recovery.

First: Legal Basis and Conditions for Issuing a Provisional Attachment Order

Pursuant to Article (247) et seq. of the UAE Civil Procedure Law, provisional attachment is an urgent remedy requested via an ex parte petition to the Judge of Urgent Matters. Its issuance is contingent upon establishing an imminent risk or a genuine fear of losing the security securing the debt.

The primary statutory grounds enabling a creditor to petition for a provisional attachment include:

  1. Fear of Debtor’s Abscondence or Asset Concealment/Dissipation: Where serious indicators suggest the debtor intends to strip their financial estate of assets.
  2. Lack of Permanent Domicile in the State: Or reasonable grounds to fear the debtor’s permanent departure from the country.
  3. Impairment or Loss of In Rem or Personal Securities: Where the debt risks losing its established guarantees.
  4. Holders of Bills of Exchange or Promissory Notes: Provided that statutory conditions are met to request attachment against the drawer or endorsers.

Crucial Procedural Note: The law mandates that the attaching creditor file a “Substantive Validity Action” (Validity of Attachment Action) within eight (8) days from the date the attachment order is issued; failure to comply renders the attachment null and void ab initio (Article 250).

Second: Legal Effects of Attachment & How They Preserve the Attachor’s Rights

The protective potency of provisional attachment lies in the procedural and substantive effects triggered immediately upon execution against the debtor’s assets (whether movables, real estate, or claims held by third parties):

1. Restriction of Debtor’s Dispositive Capacity (Inenforceability of Dispositions)

Upon execution or registration of the attachment with relevant authorities (such as banks, land departments, real estate regulatory authorities, or transport authorities), the debtor’s power to alienate attached properties is restrained.

  • Legal Effect: Any disposition made by the debtor after the registration of the attachment (such as a sale, mortgage, or long-term lease) is unenforceable against the attaching creditor, thereby locking the underlying asset within the estate for ultimate execution.

2. Obligations of Third-Party Garnishees and Freezing of Assets

In cases involving garnishment (attachment of assets/claims held by third parties, such as bank accounts):

  • The garnishee (e.g., a commercial bank or debtor’s debtor) is legally bound to declare its liabilities toward the debtor and freeze the attached funds up to the value of the claimed debt.
  • UAE law strictly prohibits the garnishee from discharging its debt to the debtor or handing over attached funds, under pain of direct personal liability for the debt and statutory sanctions.

3. Custodial Status and Legal Duties

The debtor remains in possession of attached movable or immovable assets in the capacity of a “Judicial Custodian” by operation of law or court order. The debtor is barred from exploitiqng or utilizing the assets in a manner that diminishes their investment or market value. Any intentional damage to attached property attracts criminal penalties and civil liability for damages.

4. Interruption of the Statute of Limitations

The initiation and execution of provisional attachment proceedings constitute an unequivocal assertion of rights, thereby legally interrupting the prescription period (statute of limitations).

Third: Procedural Transition from Provisional to Executory Attachment

The protective role of provisional attachment extends beyond mere asset freezing; it forms a direct bridge toward forced execution.

Petition for Provisional Attachment —> Order Granted & Executed —> Substantive Action Filed (within 8 days) —> Final Judgment Rendered —> Automatic Conversion to Executory Attachment

  1. Upon the issuance of a final and conclusive judgment in favor of the creditor in the substantive action, the provisional attachment automatically converts into an executory attachment as execution proceedings commence in accordance with statutory requirements.
  2. The attached assets retain their original priority status, granting the attaching creditor preference and priority over subsequent ordinary creditors in satisfying their claim from the proceeds of the judicial auction sale.

Fourth: Judicial Balance Between Creditor Protection and Prevention of Abuse

Recognizing the potency of this remedy, the UAE legislator in Federal Decree-Law No. (42) of 2022 embedded dual safeguards to protect debtors against frivolous or abusive attachments:

  • Provision of Counter-Security/Guarantee: The judge may require the attaching creditor to provide a financial guarantee or bank bond to indemnify the debtor against potential damages if the underlying claim proves unfounded.
  • Grievance and Appeal: The debtor or interested third parties are granted the right to lodge a formal grievance (Tazallum) before the issuing judge or appeal the order to demonstrate the absence of urgency/risk or to offer adequate alternative in rem guarantees.

Conclusion & Practical Recommendations

The provisional attachment regime under the UAE Civil Procedure Law provides a balanced, highly effective legal framework that transforms theoretical substantive rights into enforceable tangible protection. The binding effects of attachment—spanning disposition restraints, asset freezes, and prescription interruption—ensure that the debtor’s estate remains available for enforcement when a final judgment on the merits is secured.

Practice Recommendation: Practitioners must immediately link the issuance of a provisional attachment order with strict adherence to the non-negotiable 8-day statutory timeline for initiating the substantive validity action. This prevents procedural lapses that could lead to the automatic lapse of the attachment and afford the debtor an opportunity to dissipate assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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