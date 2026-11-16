Contract Dispute Arbitration In The UAE: When Can A Business Start Arbitration?

Commercial contracts are meant to give businesses certainty. But when one party fails to pay, delays performance, breaches an obligation, or refuses to follow an agreed term, a practical question arises: can the dispute be taken to arbitration?

In the UAE, arbitration is commonly used for commercial disputes. However, a business cannot automatically start arbitration simply because a disagreement has arisen. The contract and the arbitration agreement must first be checked carefully.

What is arbitration?

Arbitration is a private method of resolving disputes outside the ordinary court process. Instead of a judge, the dispute is decided by one or more arbitrators. The parties may agree on matters such as the seat of arbitration, the applicable rules, the language, and the number of arbitrators.

For most onshore UAE arbitrations, the main legislation is Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023.

When can a business start arbitration?

1. There must be a valid arbitration agreement

The first question is whether the parties have actually agreed to arbitrate.

Under Article 5 of the Arbitration Law, an arbitration agreement may be included in the original contract, contained in a separate agreement, or entered into after a dispute has already arisen. Article 7 requires the arbitration agreement to be in writing. Written and electronic communications may also satisfy this requirement in the circumstances recognised by the law.

If the contract gives jurisdiction only to the courts and there is no separate arbitration agreement, one party generally cannot force the other into arbitration.

Authority is also important. Under Article 4, the person agreeing to arbitration on behalf of a company must have the necessary authority to do so. A problem with the signatory’s authority may later lead to a challenge over whether the arbitration agreement is valid.

2. The dispute must fall within the arbitration clause

Having an arbitration clause is not always enough. Its wording must cover the particular dispute.

Some clauses are broad and cover all disputes connected with the contract. Others may be limited to specific types of claims. A business should identify the issue, such as unpaid invoices, delay, defective work, termination, or another contractual breach, and check whether it falls within the clause.

Article 6 also considers the arbitration clause to be independent of the main contract. This means that a valid arbitration clause does not necessarily lose its effect just because the main contract is terminated or challenged.

3. An actual dispute should have arisen

Arbitration is used to resolve a real disagreement between the parties. In practice, one party may have demanded payment or performance and the other may have rejected the claim, failed to comply, or taken a different position.

Businesses should keep the contract, invoices, notices, emails, payment records, and other documents showing how the dispute developed. These records can become important once proceedings begin.

4. Pre-arbitration steps may need to be completed

Many contracts require certain steps before arbitration. These may include a formal notice of dispute, a negotiation period, referral to a project decision-maker, mediation, or an attempt at amicable settlement.

Whether these steps are compulsory depends on the wording of the contract. Starting arbitration too early may allow the other party to argue that the agreed procedure was not followed.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri advises businesses to read the entire dispute resolution clause, not only the sentence mentioning arbitration. Notice periods, service requirements, and negotiation stages can significantly affect how and when proceedings should begin.

How is arbitration started?

The procedure depends on the arbitration agreement.

Where the contract refers disputes to an arbitration institution, the claimant will generally file a request for arbitration under the institution’s rules, submit the required information and documents, and pay the applicable filing fee. In an ad hoc arbitration, the parties must follow the appointment and procedural mechanism set out in their agreement and the applicable law.

Under Article 27 of the Arbitration Law, unless the parties agree otherwise, arbitral proceedings commence on the day following the formation of the arbitral tribunal. The law also states that service of the request for arbitration is treated as initiation of a claim for the purpose of preventive attachment.

What if the other party files a court case?

Article 8 addresses disputes brought before a court despite an arbitration agreement. If the respondent relies on the arbitration agreement before making a request or defence on the substance of the case, the court must dismiss the action unless the arbitration agreement is void or incapable of being performed.

A business served with court proceedings should therefore review the dispute resolution clause immediately. Failing to raise the arbitration agreement at the appropriate stage may affect its ability to rely on it later.

Conclusion

A business can generally move towards arbitration in the UAE when a genuine contractual dispute has arisen, a valid written arbitration agreement covers that dispute, and any required pre-arbitration steps have been completed.

Before filing, the business should also check the authority of the signatory, the applicable arbitration rules, the seat of arbitration, notice requirements, and any relevant time limits. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri recommends reviewing these points at an early stage so that proceedings begin on the correct footing and avoid preventable jurisdictional or procedural disputes.

FAQ’s

1. When can a business start contract dispute arbitration in the UAE?

A business can generally begin arbitration when a dispute covered by a valid arbitration agreement has arisen and any required preliminary steps have been completed. The contract may require negotiation, mediation or formal notice before arbitration. The applicable institutional rules, limitation periods and the wording of the arbitration clause should be reviewed before filing.

2. Is an arbitration clause required to start arbitration in the UAE?

Arbitration normally requires a valid written agreement demonstrating that the parties consented to resolve specified disputes through arbitration. This agreement may appear as a clause in the original contract or as a separate agreement signed after the dispute arose. A defective or unclear clause may create jurisdictional challenges and delay the proceedings.

3. Must a business send a notice before starting arbitration?

A notice may be required by the contract, the arbitration clause or the applicable institutional rules. It commonly identifies the dispute, contractual breaches, relief requested and intention to commence arbitration. Failing to follow a mandatory notice or waiting period may allow the opposing party to challenge whether the arbitration was started prematurely.

4. What disputes can be resolved through arbitration in the UAE?

Many commercial disputes may be arbitrated, including claims involving contract breaches, construction projects, shareholder agreements, supply arrangements, joint ventures and unpaid contractual amounts. However, certain matters are not legally capable of settlement through arbitration. Businesses should confirm arbitrability and the tribunal’s proposed jurisdiction before commencing proceedings.

5. Can arbitration begin while settlement negotiations are continuing?

Arbitration may sometimes begin while settlement discussions continue, particularly when limitation periods or urgent protective measures are a concern. However, the contract may impose negotiation, mediation or cooling-off requirements that must be completed first. Starting proceedings does not prevent the parties from later settling unless their agreement or applicable rules provide otherwise.

6. What should a business review before filing an arbitration claim?

The business should examine the arbitration agreement, governing law, seat, language, institution, appointment procedure and pre-arbitration requirements. It should also preserve contracts, correspondence, invoices, expert material and evidence of loss. A preliminary assessment should consider jurisdiction, limitation periods, recoverable remedies, procedural costs, enforcement prospects and the respondent’s available assets.