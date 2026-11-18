UAE has a well defined legal framework for the resolution of commercial disputes and arbitration is a popular method for resolving domestic and cross-border commercial disputes. Dubai has a mixed legal system, which combines the onshore civil law jurisdiction with the common law jurisdiction of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Onshore arbitrations are governed by Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 Concerning Arbitration, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023. The recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards shall also be governed by the 1958 New York Convention and the relevant provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedures Law.

The DIFC Court Rules applicable to arbitrations seated in the DIFC. Institutional arbitration in Dubai is usually conducted under the administration of the Dubai International Arbitration Center (“DIAC”) pursuant to Dubai Decree No. 34 of 2021 and the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022.

Step-by-Step Guide to UAE Arbitral Frameworks

Step 1. Drafting the Arbitration Agreement and Establishing the Jurisdiction

The arbitration of commercial disputes in Dubai is subject to the existence of a valid arbitration agreement.

Capacity and Authority

Under Article 4(1) of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, an arbitration agreement may only be concluded by a natural person with legal capacity or by a representative of a legal person who is authorised to conclude the arbitration agreement. Otherwise, the agreement is null and void.

Form and Written Requirement

Under Article 5, an arbitration agreement may be concluded before a dispute arises, either as a separate agreement or as a clause within a contract. It may also be concluded after a dispute has arisen, including where court proceedings have already commenced.

Article 7 requires that an arbitration agreement must be in writing. This may be satisfied by a document signed by the parties or written or electronic communications or by a clear reference in a written contract to another document containing an arbitration provision.

Separability

Under Article 6, the arbitration agreement is separate from the other provisions of the contract. The nullity, rescission or termination of the underlying contract does not affect the arbitration agreement where the arbitration agreement itself is valid.

Arbitrability

Article 4(2) provides that arbitration is not permitted in matters that cannot be submitted to conciliation.

Court Proceedings

Where such an action under Article 8(1) is brought before the Court in a dispute concerning an arbitration agreement, the Court shall declare the action inadmissible if the defendant raises the arbitration plea before filing an answer on its merits, unless the arbitration agreement is void or incapable of performance.

Article 8(2) further provides that court proceedings do not prevent arbitration proceedings from being commenced or continued, or an arbitral award from being issued.

Step 2: Commencing Proceedings and Constituting the Arbitral Tribunal

Commencement of Proceedings

A claimant wishing to commence arbitration under Article 4 of the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022 shall submit a Request for Arbitration containing all the necessary information and pay the applicable registration fees. The arbitration shall be deemed to have commenced under Article 4.6 on the date on which the Center receives the completed request.

Regarding arbitrations governed by Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, Article 27 provides that, unless the parties agree otherwise, the arbitration proceedings shall commence the day after the Arbitral Tribunal has been fully constituted.

Seat of Arbitration

Article 20 of the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022 states that the seat of arbitration may be agreed upon by the parties in writing. If the parties have agreed on a place or venue but have not agreed on a seat, such place or venue shall be deemed to be the seat unless otherwise agreed.

If neither a seat nor a location or venue has been agreed, the initial seat is the DIFC. Once constituted, the Tribunal may finally determine the seat after considering the parties’ observations and other relevant circumstances.

Composition and Requirements of the Tribunal

Under Article 9 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, the parties may agree on the number of arbitrators. If they do not agree, three arbitrators are appointed unless otherwise decided by the Relevant Authority. Where there is more than one arbitrator, the number must be odd.

Article 10, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023, sets out the requirements to be met by an arbitrator, including that the arbitrator must not have a direct relationship with any party that would prejudice impartiality, integrity or independence.

An arbitrator must also disclose in writing any circumstances that may raise doubts regarding impartiality or independence and must continue to disclose any such circumstances arising during the arbitration proceedings.

Step 3: Preliminary Pleas, Interim Measures, and Evidentiary Procedures

Once constituted, the Arbitral Tribunal manages the proceedings in accordance with the applicable law and the parties’ agreement.

Jurisdiction of the Tribunal

Under Article 19 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, the Arbitral Tribunal may decide on its own jurisdiction, including whether the arbitration agreement exists, is valid, or covers the dispute. It may decide this issue as a preliminary question or in the final award.

If the Tribunal confirms its jurisdiction in a preliminary decision, a party may refer the matter to the competent court within 15 days. The court must decide the request within 30 days, and its decision cannot be appealed. The arbitration proceedings are suspended until the request is decided unless the Tribunal decides to continue at the request of a party.

Interim Measures

The Tribunal may order such interim or conservatory measures as it deems necessary pursuant to Article 21. Such measures may include preservation of evidence, protection of goods or assets, maintaining the existing position between the parties or prevention of harm to the arbitral process.

A party benefiting from an interim measure may, with written authorisation from the Tribunal, request the competent court to enforce the order.

Hearings and Evidence

Article 28 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023, allows arbitration proceedings to take place physically or virtually using modern technological means. Arbitration institutions must provide the technology necessary for virtual proceedings.

Under Article 33, arbitration hearings are held in private unless the parties agree otherwise. The Tribunal may decide whether to hold oral hearings or determine the dispute based on documents and other materials. It may also determine the applicable rules of evidence where required and assess the relevance and admissibility of the evidence presented.

Step 4: Rendering the Arbitral Award

Time Limit

The Tribunal shall render the final award within the period agreed by the parties pursuant to Article 42 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018. If no period is agreed, the award shall be made within six months of the first arbitration hearing. The Tribunal may, unless the parties otherwise agree, extend this period for a further six months.

The final award shall be issued within three months from the date the file was sent to the Tribunal for proceedings under Article 32 of the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022 unless the Arbitration Court, on exceptional grounds, grants an extension.

Form of the Award

Article 41 The award shall be in writing and signed by the arbitrator or, where there is more than one arbitrator, by the required majority. Unless the parties have agreed otherwise or the applicable law provides otherwise, the award shall state the reasons upon which it is based and shall set forth such other details as are required, including the parties, the arbitration agreement, the date and the place of issue.

The award may be signed electronically and is considered issued at the place of arbitration even if signed elsewhere.

Under Article 44, each party must receive a signed copy of the award within 15 days from the date of the award.

Step 5: Recognition, Enforcement and Annulment

Under Article 52 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, an arbitral award is binding on the parties and has the force of res judicata. However, a court decision recognising the award is required for enforcement.

Onshore Enforcement

At the request of a party to the arbitration agreement, the award shall be recognized and enforced by the president of the competent Court (Article 55). The application shall be accompanied by the original award or a certified copy thereof, a copy of the arbitration agreement, a certified Arabic translation, where necessary, and a copy of the minutes of deposit of the award with the Court.

The Court must decide on recognition and enforcement within 60 days from the filing of the request, unless a ground for annulment under Article 53(1) is established.

Annulment of the Award

Under Article 54, an action to annul an arbitral award must be filed within 30 days from the date the award is notified to the party seeking annulment.

Annulment is provided for in Article 53 on limited grounds including:

invalidity, non-existence or termination of the arbitration agreement;

lack of capacity in law;

failure to provide proper notice or opportunity to defend;

failure to apply the law agreed upon by the parties;

improper constitution of the Tribunal or appointment of an arbitrator;

invalid arbitration procedures that affected the award;

issuance of the award after the applicable time limit; or

the award deciding matters outside the scope of the arbitration agreement.

The Court must also annul an award on its own initiative where the dispute cannot be settled by arbitration or the award conflicts with UAE public order or public morality.

Recognition and Enforcement through the DIFC

Under Article 42 of DIFC Law No. 1 of 2008, an arbitral award may be recognised and enforced by the DIFC Courts regardless of where it was made. Applications for recognition and enforcement are governed by Part 43 of the Rules of the DIFC Courts.

Where an award is recognised and ratified by the DIFC Courts, Article 30 of Dubai Law No. 2 of 2025 treats it as an Enforcement Writ.

For enforcement outside the DIFC, Article 32 requires the relevant DIFC Courts judgment, order or decision to be final and executory, accompanied by an official Arabic translation and executory formula, together with an official request to the Dubai Courts for enforcement. The Dubai Courts’ Enforcement Judge may not review the merits of the case.

Conclusion

Arbitration in Dubai is the formal way to resolve commercial disputes. This involves drafting an appropriate arbitration agreement, forming the tribunal, conducting the proceedings, rendering the award and enforcing the award. It is subject to Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, as amended, the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022 and the DIFC arbitration framework, as applicable.

Parties should be aware of jurisdiction, procedural requirements, time limits and enforcement procedures at each and every stage. A well-drafted arbitration agreement, together with compliance with the applicable rules, can help to reduce procedural challenges and to ensure effective recognition and enforcement of the final award in Dubai.

FAQ’s

1. What is arbitration in Dubai, and how does it work?

Arbitration is a process in which parties agree to submit a dispute to an independent arbitrator or tribunal instead of having a court decide its merits. The process generally involves confirming the arbitration agreement, appointing the tribunal, presenting claims and evidence, and receiving a binding award. Court assistance may be needed to enforce the award.

2. Is a written arbitration agreement required in Dubai?

Yes. Under the UAE Federal Arbitration Law, an arbitration agreement must be in writing. It can appear as a clause in a contract or as a separate agreement made before or after a dispute arises. Written electronic communications may also satisfy this requirement. The parties must have the necessary capacity and authority to agree to arbitration.

3. How do you start arbitration proceedings at DIAC?

To start arbitration at the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, the claimant submits a Request for Arbitration and pays the applicable registration fee. The request identifies the parties, explains the dispute and relief sought, and supplies details of the arbitration agreement. The tribunal is then constituted under the applicable rules and parties’ agreement.

4. What is the difference between onshore Dubai and DIFC arbitration?

The principal difference is the legal seat and its governing arbitration framework. Onshore Dubai arbitration is generally governed by the UAE Federal Arbitration Law, while DIFC-seated arbitration is governed by the DIFC Arbitration Law. The seat determines the supervisory court and relevant procedures. DIAC can administer proceedings seated in either jurisdiction.

5. How long does arbitration in Dubai take?

The duration depends on the applicable rules, the parties’ agreement, the dispute’s complexity and any permitted extensions. Under the Federal Arbitration Law, the default award deadline is six months from the first hearing, subject to extension. DIAC expedited proceedings have a three-month award deadline from transmission of the file to the tribunal, unless exceptionally extended.

6. How is an arbitral award enforced or challenged in Dubai?

An arbitral award is binding, but compulsory enforcement generally requires recognition by the competent court. The procedure depends on the award’s seat and the enforcement jurisdiction. Challenges are limited to specified legal grounds, such as an invalid arbitration agreement, inadequate notice or procedural defects. A challenge generally does not provide a full rehearing of the dispute.