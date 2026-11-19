Last updated: 19 October 2026

An international arbitration lawyer in the UAE should be able to do three things:

make sure the arbitration agreement meets the law's formal requirements;

run the case within the law's short deadlines;

and handle the court's role at each stage.

Weak drafting at the start is the most common reason an award is later attacked.

The rules are in Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 15 of 2023. You can read the law on the UAE legislation portal and the amended text on the Ministry of Justice site.

What the law requires of the arbitration agreement

Point What the law says Article Writing The agreement must be in writing or it is null and void. A signed document, an exchange of messages or an electronic communication can meet the requirement. 7 Authority to sign A juristic person's agreement must be concluded by a representative authorised to conclude it, or the agreement is null and void. 4 Which law governs The law applies to any arbitration in the UAE, unless the parties agree on another arbitration law that does not contradict public order. It can also apply to an international commercial arbitration abroad if the parties agree. 2 International element An arbitration is international if the parties' places of business are in different States, or in other listed cases such as an agreed place of arbitration or performance outside the UAE. 3 Separate clause The arbitration clause is separate from the contract. The contract's nullity or termination does not by itself end the clause. 6 Number of arbitrators The number must be odd. If the parties do not agree, there are three. 9 Language Arabic, unless the parties agree otherwise. 29 Place The parties choose it, on site or virtually. If they do not, the tribunal decides. 28

Many disputes in international contracts turn on one of these points. A missing signature authority or an unchosen language can cost weeks.

For a clause drafting overview, read our guide to what an arbitration clause means under UAE law.

Deadlines a lawyer has to track

Most are short, and some run from events the parties do not control.

Deadline What it covers Article 15 days Agreeing on a sole arbitrator, or appointing arbitrators in a three-member tribunal, before the court or authority steps in. 11 15 days Starting a request to recuse an arbitrator, counted from knowing of the appointment or the grounds. 15 7 days Objecting to a breach of the agreement or the law that the parties could have waived. Silence after that is a waiver. 25 14 days The claimant's statement of claim, and then the respondent's defence, unless the parties or tribunal set other periods. 30 With the defence A plea that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction must be raised no later than the statement of defence. 20 15 days, then 30 A party can ask the court to review a tribunal's preliminary ruling that it has jurisdiction within 15 days. The court decides within 30 days. 19 6 months, plus up to 6 The award is due within the agreed period, or within 6 months of the first hearing, extendable by up to 6 months. 42 30 days Requests for interpretation, correction or an additional award after receiving the award. 49 to 51

Questions to ask an international arbitration lawyer

These are practical questions, not legal rules. They help you compare lawyers on how they work.

Who will draft or review the arbitration clause, and who will sign the advice?

Which institutions and rules has the lawyer worked with, and in which language?

How does the lawyer check signature authority and capacity before a dispute starts?

Who will handle the court applications that the law reserves to the court, such as interim orders and enforcement?

that the law reserves to the court, such as interim orders and enforcement? What does the fee cover: the clause, the arbitration, the court steps and enforcement?

Parties can use lawyers and legal experts to represent them, at their own expense (Article 33). The law does not require an arbitrator or a representative to have a particular nationality unless the parties agree or the law says so (Article 10). To discuss an arbitration clause or a dispute, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page.

For context on the choice of forum, see arbitration vs litigation in the UAE.

Points clients raise

Can the arbitration be in English?

Yes, if the parties agree. Without agreement, the proceedings are in Arabic (Article 29). Agree the language in the clause.

What if one side sues in court despite the clause?

The court declares the case inadmissible if the defendant raises the arbitration agreement before any defence on the substance, unless the agreement is null or cannot be performed (Article 8). The arbitration can go on in the meantime.

Does a void contract end the arbitration clause?

Not by itself. The clause is separate, and the tribunal can decide on the contract's validity (Article 6).

Are the proceedings and awards confidential?

Hearings are private unless the parties agree otherwise (Article 33). Awards are confidential and cannot be published without the parties' written approval (Article 48).