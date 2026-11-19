Last updated: 19 October 2026

Trademark dispute resolution in the UAE is split between two systems. The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and its Grievance Committee handle disputes about the register, such as oppositions and deregistration. The courts handle infringement, compensation and criminal penalties.

Choosing the wrong forum wastes time and, in some cases, loses the right to go further. The rules are in Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks, on the UAE legislation portal.

Trademark dispute resolution UAE forums

Match the type of dispute to the forum before you file anything.

For register disputes, read our guide to trademark opposition in the UAE.

Dispute Where it goes Source Opposition to a published application The Ministry decides. Grievance Committee next, then the Federal Court of Appeal. Law, Arts 13, 15 and 16 Refusal, suspension or conditions on your application Grievance to the Trademark Grievance Committee within 30 days, then the Federal Court of Appeal within 30 days. No grievance, no court case. Law, Art 13 Deregistration for non-use, bad faith or a well-known mark An application to the Ministry. The same grievance and appeal route applies to its decision. Law, Arts 18 and 24 Two applicants file for the same or a nearly identical mark in the same class Both applications are suspended until one gives up the mark or a court's final judgment decides. Law, Art 10 Wrong or missing information in the register The Ministry can correct it, and the competent court can order a correction on application. Law, Arts 20 and 26 Infringement: urgent orders A writ from the summary judge at the Civil Court. Law, Art 47 Infringement: compensation A lawsuit in the Civil Court under the general rules. Law, Art 48 Counterfeit goods at the border Customs suspension for up to 20 days, then a court case. Law, Art 45; Regulation, Art 24 Counterfeiting and related offences The criminal route, with fines up to AED 1,000,000 and prison. Law, Arts 49 to 52

The grievance step is not optional

For decisions of the Ministry on registration, the grievance comes first. The court will not hear a challenge without one (Article 13). The deadlines are short: 30 days for the grievance, then 30 days to appeal.

The Committee is chaired by a judge nominated by the Minister of Justice and has two experienced members (Article 14). A grievance does not pause a registration that is going ahead, unless the court orders it suspended (Article 16). If you are fighting a registration, ask for suspension early.

For the enforcement topic, read our guide to trademark enforcement in the UAE.

Negotiation, licensing and arbitration

The decree-law says nothing about arbitrating trademark disputes. Whether a dispute can be arbitrated depends on the contract between the parties, such as a licence or a distribution agreement. A licence to use a mark must be in writing and notarised, and it cannot run longer than the mark's protection period (Articles 30 and 31).

Many disputes end by agreement between the parties, such as a coexistence deal, a licence, or a transfer of the mark. A transfer or pledge affects third parties only once it is recorded in the register and announced (Article 28). Our contract lawyers draft these agreements.

If a dispute has already started, send us the Ministry notices or court papers on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page. Faris Raian, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has more than 15 years of legal experience, including five years as an in-house lawyer. His practice includes commercial litigation, dispute resolution, arbitration and regulatory work.

Questions about choosing a forum

Can I go straight to court against a Ministry decision?

No. A grievance to the Committee must come first, within 30 days of the notice (Article 13).

Who decides compensation for infringement?

The Civil Court, under the general rules of compensation (Article 48).

Can I get an urgent order before the main case?

Yes. The summary judge can order:

a description of the infringement;

attachment of goods and proceeds;

and a block on sale and export.

You must then sue on the main dispute within 20 days or the order is cancelled (Article 47).

Where does a dispute with a foreign owner go?

The register disputes go to the Ministry in the same way. A foreign owner files through a registered agent if it does not live in the UAE (Regulation, Article 2).

To discuss a trademark dispute, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page. See our commercial litigation lawyers, arbitration lawyers and civil lawyers.

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