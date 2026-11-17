To protect a brand name in the UAE, register it as a trademark with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The law gives rights to the person who registers, and the protection runs from the date you file, so the order of events matters.

The rules are in Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks and its executive regulation (Cabinet Resolution No. 57 of 2022). Both are on the UAE legislation portal.

How to protect a brand name in UAE from filing to registration

Each step has its own period. The table sets them out.

Step Period Source The Ministry examines the application and decides Within 90 days of filing Law, Art 12 You answer any condition or amendment the Ministry sets 30 days from notice, or the application is treated as waived Law, Art 12; Regulation, Art 5 The Ministry publishes the mark in its bulletin Within 30 days of notifying approval Regulation, Art 6 Anyone may object 30 days from publication Law, Art 15 You pay the registration fee Within 30 days after the objection period ends Regulation, Art 9 Protection lasts 10 years from the filing date, and registration takes effect from that date Law, Arts 17 and 21 You renew In the last year of protection, and for 6 months after it ends Regulation, Art 11

An unused mark can be lost. Anyone interested can ask to deregister a mark that has not been used for five consecutive years, unless emergency circumstances prevented use (Law, Article 24).

Who files and how

The owner files through the Ministry's e-services if the owner lives in the UAE, and through a registered agent if not. Entities registered in the State's special zones are treated as residents. A mark with foreign-language words needs an approved Arabic translation that shows the pronunciation (Regulation, Articles 2 and 4).

One application can cover several classes of goods or services, but the fee is multiplied (Regulation, Article 2). If you already filed in a Paris Convention country, you can claim priority by attaching the earlier application within 6 months (Law, Article 11). The UAE also accepts international applications under the Madrid Protocol (Regulation, Article 25).

For a filing walkthrough, read our guide to how to register a trademark in the UAE.

What the Ministry will not register

Article 3 lists the exclusions. The ones that catch most brand names are:

marks with no distinctive feature ;

; marks that are only a common name for the goods;

and marks that mislead the public about origin or quality.

A third party's name, logo or nickname needs approval. A mark identical or similar to one already filed for the same or related goods is also barred, as are copies of a famous mark (Articles 3 and 4).

Search the register first. Anyone can obtain data from it for the prescribed fee (Article 5).

For context on objections before registration, see trademark opposition in the UAE.

Keeping the right once you have it

Registration gives you ownership, but a few rules can still affect it.

Whoever registers is the owner. Ownership cannot be disputed once the mark has been registered and used without interruption for at least five years without legal proceedings, unless the registrant acted in bad faith (Article 18).

A person who used the mark earlier can apply to deregister it within five years of registration (Article 18).

Assignment, pledge or attachment affects third parties only once recorded in the register and announced (Article 28).

A licence must be in writing and notarised (Article 31).

Questions before you file

What if the Ministry refuses my application?

You can file a grievance with the Trademark Grievance Committee within 30 days of the notice, and then appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal within 30 days of the Committee's decision (Article 13).

Is the first user or the first registrant the owner?

The registrant is treated as the owner (Article 18). The earlier user's remedy is to apply to deregister the mark within five years, so file before you launch.

Can I register a sound, a colour or a shape?

The law treats any distinctive sign as a mark, including shapes, colours and combinations of colours. Sounds and smells may also be classified as marks (Article 2).

Do I need to renew?

Yes. Protection lasts 10 years from filing, and renewal needs no new examination (Article 21). Apply in the last year of protection or the six months after it, or the mark is removed from the register (Article 22).