New UAE Rules: Sports Bodies Must Notify The Ministry Of Sports Of Their Registered Trademarks

As trademarks continue to play an important role in the commercial identity, branding and protection of sports organisations, the UAE has introduced new notification requirements for recognised sports entities.

Ministerial Resolution No. (39) of 2025, issued by the Minister of Sports on 19 August 2025 and published in Official Gazette Issue No. 832 dated 30 September 2026, establishes a formal mechanism requiring recognised sports entities, including federations, leagues and clubs, to notify the Ministry of Sports of their registered trademarks.

Under the Resolution, newly registered trademarks must be notified to the Ministry within 60 days of registration, while any material amendments to registered trademarks must be reported within 30 days.

Key Requirements at a Glance

Topic Requirement Initial notification All trademarks registered with the competent authority must be notified to the Ministry within 60 days of registration (Article 3(a)). Method Notification must be submitted using a form approved by the Ministry (Article 3(b)). Amendments Any material amendment to a registered trademark must be notified within 30 days of the amendment (Article 4). Ministry register The Ministry may establish a dedicated register of approved sports trademarks for documentation and follow-up purposes (Article 5(a)). Protection The Ministry will coordinate with the competent authorities to protect sports trademarks against unauthorised use (Article 5(b)). Non-compliance A written warning will be issued, allowing 30 days to remedy the non-compliance. Thereafter, the Ministry may take appropriate legal measures in coordination with the competent authorities (Article 6).

Required Documents

The notification should include the trademark registration certificate, a detailed description of the mark, the goods or services covered by the registration, and a statement confirming whether the trademark is owned exclusively or jointly.

How We Can Help

With the introduction of these requirements, sports organisations should ensure that their trademark portfolios and internal procedures are aligned with the prescribed notification obligations.

United Trademark & Patent Services can assist recognised sports entities and their commercial partners with reviewing trademark portfolios, preparing and submitting the required notifications, monitoring compliance deadlines, and advising on the protection and enforcement of trademark rights.