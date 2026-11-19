Last updated: 19 October 2026

Intellectual property due diligence in the UAE comes down to three questions:

who owns each asset ;

; whether the registration is alive;

and what other people can do with it.

The answers sit in two statutes, the trademark law and the industrial property law, and in the registers the Ministry of Economy keeps under them.

This guide covers trademarks, patents, designs and trade secrets. It does not cover copyright or domain names. The laws are Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on trademarks and Federal Law No. 11 of 2021 on industrial property.

For background on the rights discussed here, read our guide to trademark vs copyright vs patent in the UAE.

Intellectual property due diligence UAE asset checklist

What to check Why it matters Rule Trademark: owner, classes and number in the Register. Anyone can obtain data from it for a fee. The registrant is treated as the owner, and the classes limit what the mark protects. TM Arts 5, 18 Trademark: term and renewal. Protection runs 10 years from filing. Renewal falls in the last year of protection and the 6 months after. An unrenewed mark is removed from the register. TM Arts 21, 22; Reg Art 11 Trademark: use. Has the mark been used in the last five years? A mark unused for five consecutive years can be deregistered. TM Art 24 Trademark: challenge windows. Is the mark under five years old? A prior user, or the owner of a well-known mark, can apply to deregister within five years of registration. TM Arts 18, 24 Trademark: chain of title. Are all transfers recorded? A transfer, pledge or attachment affects third parties only once recorded and announced. TM Art 28; Reg Arts 15 to 17 Patent or design: term and fees. A patent runs 20 years from filing, a utility model 10, a design 20. Annual fees apply. A lapsed fee can end the right. IP Arts 18, 45 Patent: UAE registration. Is the patent registered here? The law covers rights registered in the State. Foreign patents are independent. IP Arts 3, 4 Patent or design: transfers. Written, with authenticated signatures and recorded in the Register. An unrecorded transfer leaves a gap in the chain of title. IP Art 21 Licences. Trademark licences must be written and notarised. Patent licences must be written, signed and recorded. A licence binds third parties only from publication. Sublicensing needs the owner's agreement. TM Arts 30, 31, 34; IP Arts 49 to 53 Ministry control. Check for any refusal to record a transfer or licence. The Ministry can refuse if the deal misuses the right or harms competition. IP Arts 21, 54 Employee inventions. Check contracts and invention reports. The employer owns the patent unless the contract says otherwise. Employees have rights to additional remuneration, and a deal that removes it is void. IP Art 10 Compulsory licence risk. Has the patent been exploited? A licence can be granted after three years of non-use or inadequate use. IP Art 25 Trade secrets. What steps protect the information? Protection needs secrecy, commercial value and reasonable steps to keep it secret. Leakage can lead to liability. IP Arts 61 to 64 Pending disputes. Look for oppositions, grievances, invalidation actions and infringement claims. They can change the value of the asset after the deal. TM Arts 13 to 16, 47, 48; IP Arts 35, 67, 74

The table is a starting point. An asset can pass every check and still carry a dispute that has not reached the register. Ask the seller for a schedule of every registered and unregistered right, and compare it with the register extract.

For registration background, see our guides to how to register a trademark in the UAE and patent registration in the UAE.

Where deals go wrong

Most problems are gaps between what the seller says and what the records show.

The seller says it owns a mark, but the register shows a group company or a former agent as the owner.

A licence agreement is signed but not notarised or recorded, so a buyer cannot rely on it against third parties.

An invention was made by an employee or a contractor and the assignment was never papered.

A mark has been registered for five years but never used, so it can be attacked for non-use.

The sale agreement lists the IP in a schedule, but no deed transfers the registered rights, and the Ministry's records still show the seller.

Fix these before signing. Our contract lawyers draft the warranties, the transfer deeds and the conditions to closing. Ekatreina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has worked as a lawyer since 2010 and focuses on cross-border and complex litigation.

Questions buyers ask

Is a register search enough?

No. It shows what is registered and recorded. It does not show:

unregistered use;

undisclosed licences;

employee claims;

or disputes that have not yet been filed.

Does a trademark transfer need to be registered?

Yes, for it to bind third parties. A transfer, pledge or attachment has legal effect against third parties only after it is recorded in the register and announced (Trademark Law, Article 28).

Are trade secrets protected by a statute?

Yes. The industrial property law protects undisclosed information that is secret, has commercial value because it is secret, and is protected by reasonable steps (Articles 61 to 63). Acts such as bribing employees or acquiring the information by theft are treated as unfair competition (Article 64).

Can the buyer rely on a foreign trademark or patent in the UAE?

Not automatically. Patents are independent from rights abroad (Article 4), and the trademark law protects marks registered with the Ministry. Check that each foreign right has a UAE registration.