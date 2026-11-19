Last updated: 19 October 2026

Patent infringement penalties in the UAE are prison and/or a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. They apply to anyone who intentionally infringes a protected right, imitates an invention or process, or gives false or forged information to obtain a patent (Article 69). The court can also order the infringing goods destroyed and the judgment published at the convict's cost (Article 70).

The rules are in Federal Law No. 11 of 2021 on the Regulation and Protection of Industrial Property Rights, in force since 1 December 2021. Read it on the UAE legislation portal. Older guides that quote lower fines are describing the repealed 2002 law.

What counts as infringement

A patent gives its owner the right to stop others, without consent, from:

making;

using;

offering for sale;

selling;

or importing the product for those purposes (Article 19).

For a process patent, the owner also controls the use of the process and the products obtained directly from it.

Limit on the owner's rights What the law says Article Commercial purposes only The rights cover acts done for industrial or commercial purposes. They do not reach the protected product once it has been sold. 19 Research and teaching Acts for education and scientific research are outside the patent. 22 Visiting vehicles and pharmacies Use in means of transport that enter the UAE temporarily or by accident, and a licensed pharmacist's mixing of medicines for treatment, are excluded. 22 Earlier good-faith use A person who, in good faith, made the product, used the process or made serious preparations in the UAE before the filing or priority date can carry on, without widening the use. 20

The protection must exist in the UAE. The law applies to patents registered in the State (Article 3), and a patent obtained abroad is independent of the UAE one (Article 4). A patent lasts 20 years and a utility model certificate 10 years, both from the filing date, and annual fees must be paid throughout (Article 18).

For background, read our guides to patent registration in the UAE and trademark vs copyright vs patent in the UAE.

Patent infringement penalties UAE owners should understand

Four consequences can follow, and they can be combined.

Consequence Detail Article Criminal penalty Prison and/or AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000 for intentional infringement, imitation of an invention or process, or false documents to obtain a patent. It applies without prejudice to any more severe penalty in another law. 69 Confiscation, destruction, publication The court may order confiscation or destruction of the seized articles, removal of the effects of the illegal act, and destruction of equipment used for forgery. It may publish the judgment at the convict's cost. 70 Compensation The owner or licensee can sue for the damage caused by the infringement. 67 Precautionary seizure The owner or assignee can ask the court to seize the invention, or the establishment or part of it that uses it, when infringement occurs. 68

The law defines "the court" as the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal (Article 1). Ask a lawyer which court will hear your claim before you file, because the definition affects where the case starts.

If you suspect infringement of a patent, you can send the patent number and the evidence to our lawyers on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page. Faris Raian, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has more than 15 years of legal experience, including five years as an in-house lawyer. His practice includes commercial litigation, dispute resolution and arbitration.

What a defendant can argue

Most defences turn on intent, validity or scope.

The act was not intentional. Article 69 punishes intentional infringement.

The patent should not have been granted. Any interested party can bring a court action to invalidate a patent that was granted without meeting the legal requirements. A decision to invalidate takes effect from the date of the grant (Articles 35 and 36).

The claims do not cover the product or process. The claims decide the scope of protection, and the description and drawings are used to interpret them (Article 11).

A compulsory licence exists. A court can grant one, if the conditions are met, where a patent has not been used, or used inadequately, for three years after grant (Article 25).

Points owners ask about

Does a licensee have the right to act?

Yes, within the licence. A licensee can use the owner's rights to stop an infringement, and either the licensor or the licensee can take legal steps to protect the right (Article 52). The licensee can also claim compensation (Article 67).

Does a foreign patent protect me in the UAE?

Not by itself. The UAE patent is independent of patents obtained for the same invention abroad, and the law covers patents registered in the State (Articles 3 and 4).

Can the court order infringing goods destroyed?

Yes. It can order confiscation or destruction of the seized articles and removal of the effects of the illegal act (Article 70).

Who owns an invention made by an employee?

Unless the contract says otherwise, the right to the patent belongs to the employer. A patent application filed by the employee within two years of leaving is treated as made during the service (Article 10).