Trademark infringement in the UAE means using a registered mark, or an identical or similar one, without the owner's consent in a way that is likely to confuse consumers. The owner has both civil and criminal remedies. It can:

ask a court for fast precautionary orders;

ask customs to hold goods at the border;

claim compensation;

and report the infringer for prosecution.

The rules sit in Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks, which took effect on 2 January 2022. You can read the law and its executive regulation on the UAE legislation portal.

Trademark infringement UAE offences and penalties

A registered owner can stop others from using the mark, or an identical or similar mark, on goods or services connected to those it covers, when the use is likely to confuse consumers (Article 17). The criminal offences are narrower. Most require knowledge or bad faith.

Conduct Penalty Article Counterfeiting a registered mark, or imitating it in a way that misleads the public. Knowingly using a counterfeit or imitation commercially. Affixing another's mark in bad faith. Holding tools or materials to imitate marks. Knowingly importing or exporting goods that carry such a mark. Prison and/or a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. 49 Knowingly selling, offering or holding for sale goods, or offering services, that carry a counterfeit, imitated or wrongly used mark. Using an unregistered mark, where the law bars its registration, in a way that suggests it is registered. Prison of up to 1 year and/or a fine of AED 50,000 to AED 200,000. 50 A repeat offence A penalty of up to twice the maximum. 51 Closure and confiscation The court may order closure of the establishment and confiscation of the tools, machines and materials involved in the crime. 51 Any conviction The court may publish the judgment at the convict's cost. 52

Four routes, and the clock on each

The routes can run side by side. Each has its own deadlines, and missing one can undo the step you took.

For a broader enforcement walkthrough, read our guide to trademark enforcement in the UAE.

Route What it can achieve Deadlines Source Precautionary measures from the Civil Court An order to describe the infringement, attach goods, tools and proceeds, block sale and export, and preserve evidence. The judge can decide without hearing the other side if delay risks irreparable harm, and can require a guarantee. The judge decides within 10 days. The defendant has 15 days to object. You must sue on the main dispute within 20 days or the order is cancelled. Law, Art 47 Customs suspension Customs can hold suspect goods for up to 20 days. You may apply in writing with evidence. Customs answers within 7 working days. An accepted request lasts up to a year. You must sue and notify customs within 10 working days of the suspension notice, extendable by 10. Law, Art 45; Regulation, Art 24 Civil claim Compensation for the harm, under the general rules. No special period is set in the law. Law, Art 48 Criminal complaint The penalties above. Ministry and local authority officers designated as judicial officers can record violations. None set in the law. Law, Arts 49 to 56

What to gather before you act

Collect the evidence before you contact the infringer.

Your registration certificate, showing the mark, the classes and the registration date.

Samples of the infringing goods, or dated screenshots of listings and websites.

Receipts from a test purchase, if you can make one.

Evidence that the infringing mark is identical or similar to yours and that confusion is likely.

A record of where the goods are made, stored and sold, if you know it.

For the related counterfeit goods issue, read our guide on whether counterfeit goods are illegal in the UAE.

Points owners ask about

Can I act against an infringer if my mark is not registered?

The owner's rights attach to registered marks (Article 17), and the offences in Article 49 cover registered marks and well-known marks. A person who used a mark before the registrant can apply to deregister it within five years of registration, and the owner of a well-known mark has a similar five-year right (Articles 18 and 24). Those are Ministry applications, not infringement claims.

Must I send a warning letter first?

The decree-law does not make a warning letter a condition for a court order, a customs request or a complaint. Whether to send one is a tactical choice.

Does the infringer need to know the goods are fake?

For most criminal offences, yes. Articles 49 and 50 refer to knowing use, sale, import or export, and to bad faith. Civil compensation follows the general rules (Article 48).

Can the court shut the infringer's business?

Article 51 lets the court order closure of the establishment and confiscation of the tools, machines and materials involved in the crime. The same article allows up to twice the maximum penalty for a repeat offence.