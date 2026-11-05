Choosing The Best Lawyers In Dubai For Copyright Protection

A copied product photograph, an agency refusing permission to reuse a campaign, or a former employee publishing company training materials can create very different copyright disputes. Each requires a clear answer to three questions: what is protected, who controls the relevant rights, and what response will achieve a useful result?

Businesses searching for the best lawyers in Dubai for content protection should look for advice that connects these questions with their contracts and evidence. Federal Decree Law No 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Neighboring Rights provides the central UAE framework, supported by Cabinet Resolution No 47 of 2022. Neither a payment receipt nor an online publication date answers every ownership question.

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Identify the Content and the Right at Issue

UAE copyright law covers qualifying written works, photographs, software, audiovisual productions, architectural works and other creative material. It distinguishes abstract ideas, procedures, working methods and facts from their original expression. Two businesses discussing the same subject do not necessarily infringe each other. Copying protected wording or imagery presents a different question.

The relevant right also matters. Reproducing an image, translating an article, adapting a video and making a work available to the public can involve different economic rights. Permission for one use should not be assumed to cover every other use. Naming the creator does not itself supply permission.

Authors also retain moral rights, including attribution and protection against certain damaging alterations. These rights are not assignable under Article 5. A business obtaining economic rights should therefore address credit and permitted editing carefully, without assuming its contract transfers every right the author possesses.

Establish Ownership Before Sending a Complaint

Ownership should be assessed from the circumstances of creation and the applicable agreement. Article 28 sets statutory rules that apply unless the parties agree otherwise in writing. Where an author creates a work in favour of another person, the provision attributes the economic rights to that person. It is therefore inaccurate to assume that every commissioned creator necessarily retains those rights until signing a separate assignment.

Employee content requires a more specific assessment. Article 28 addresses work created during employment that relates to the employer's activities and follows a direct or indirect commission, as well as creation using the employer's specified resources, expertise or information. Its employer ownership rule must be read with those conditions. Work unrelated to the employer's business and created without those resources falls under a separate rule favouring the employee.

Collect the employment agreement, creative brief, purchase order, correspondence and any rights clauses. Establish which materials existed before the project and which contributors supplied them. Ownership of a completed advertising campaign may not confer unrestricted rights over separately licensed music or stock photographs embedded within it.

Write Licences Around Actual Business Uses

Article 9 requires transfers and licences of economic rights to be in writing and to identify the rights concerned, purpose, duration and place of exploitation. Rights not expressly transferred remain with the author, subject to the applicable statutory ownership position. Obtaining a physical original or digital copy does not, by itself, transfer the economic rights.

A useful agreement should address the channels where content will appear, permitted territories, editing, translation, reuse, exclusivity and whether another agency may receive the files. It should also identify third party material and any restrictions that survive completion of the project.

For example, a licence for a Dubai launch brochure may not cover later international advertising or resale of the illustrations. Reviewing those limits before expanding a campaign can be much less disruptive than negotiating after publication has begun.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism reported 2,763 registered copyright works in 2024, compared with 2,143 in 2023, an increase of 28.93%. These are registration activity figures. They do not count infringement disputes or change the statutory position that qualifying copyright protection does not depend on registration.

Use Registration Alongside a Reliable Record

Article 4 expressly states that failure to register a work or a transaction concerning it does not prejudice the protection or rights provided by the law. Registration is therefore not what creates copyright protection. It can nevertheless provide a useful official record alongside evidence of authorship and ownership.

The executive regulation specifies information and documents for registration, including work details, the applicant's capacity and relevant rights transactions. The Ministry's registration service provides a route for submitting an application and supporting documents. A registration certificate should not be treated as a substitute for investigating a contested chain of ownership.

Keep dated drafts, source files, version histories, licences and contributor agreements together. Where artificial intelligence tools contributed to the content, record the human creative work and review the tool terms and any incorporated material. Do not assume that paying for an AI service guarantees exclusive copyright or clears every third party right.

Preserve Evidence Before Content Disappears

An infringement assessment needs more than a screenshot showing similarity. Preserve the original work, the disputed version, complete page addresses, dates, account details and the context in which the material appeared. Retain relevant communications and evidence of commercial use or loss. Use lawful collection methods and obtain advice if evidence may need formal preservation.

The comparison should identify the protected expression allegedly copied and the rights affected. It should also examine whether permission exists or a statutory exception applies. Article 22 contains conditional exceptions, including certain short quotations for criticism, discussion or information. A broad assumption that online availability, attribution or an educational purpose permits copying is unsafe.

Where the publisher or platform is abroad, identify the conduct connected to the UAE and obtain advice on jurisdiction and enforcement. A page being accessible in Dubai does not settle every question about the appropriate defendant or court.

Match the Remedy to the Business Problem

The first response may be a documented demand to remove material, correct attribution, negotiate a licence or stop an unauthorised campaign. Its wording should reflect the evidence and the rights actually held. Commercial objectives should guide the response alongside the strength of the claim.

A platform complaint is another possible route. Platform procedures can involve removal requests, challenges and restoration of content. Google's published guidance illustrates this distinction: a removal process can lead to a counter notification and potential legal action. A platform decision is not a UAE court judgment establishing ownership or awarding compensation.

Article 35 permits specified urgent measures through the competent civil court, including stopping publication and preserving evidence of infringement. The judge may require a deposit. An applicant obtaining an order under that article must bring the underlying civil dispute within 20 days following its issuance, otherwise the order loses effect.

Article 43 permits compensation claims under general rules for infringements of moral or economic rights. Recovery depends on the claim and supporting evidence. Criminal provisions may also be relevant where the statutory offence is established, but an allegation of copying does not automatically justify every remedy.

Assessing the Best Lawyers in Dubai for Your Content Dispute

Relevant experience should match the material and the problem. A software licensing dispute, a photographic ownership claim and an urgent advertising takedown can require different evidence and commercial priorities.

Ask how the lawyer will establish ownership, address contractual restrictions and assess the available forum. Request a staged scope covering evidence review, correspondence, negotiation and any proceedings. Clear advice should explain the likely work, material uncertainties and cost implications without promising a result before reviewing the documents.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Must I Register Copyright Before Taking Action

No. Article 4 preserves statutory protection despite nonregistration. You must still establish the protected work, your entitlement and the alleged infringement. Registration can support the record but does not replace that assessment.

2. Does Paying a Designer Give Me Every Right

The answer depends on the creation arrangement, Article 28 and any written agreement. Commissioned work has a statutory default, while acquiring an existing copy does not itself transfer economic rights. Moral rights and third party licences require separate consideration.

3. Can I Reuse an Image If I Credit Its Creator

Credit alone is not permission. Check the licence, relevant rights and any applicable statutory exception. Attribution may satisfy one requirement while the proposed reproduction or commercial use still needs authorisation.

4. What evidence should be preserved before requesting a takedown?

Keep the original work and source files, the disputed version, complete page addresses, dates, account information and relevant communications. Preserve the context of commercial use and collect evidence lawfully before material is changed or removed.

5. Does a platform takedown settle ownership under UAE law?

No. A platform’s removal procedure and a court determination serve different purposes. Check the rights held, any licence or exception, and the relevant forum before treating a removal decision as proof of ownership or an entitlement to compensation.

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