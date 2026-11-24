In the UAE, intellectual property rights are protected by three federal laws. Federal Law No. 11 of 2021 covers industrial property. Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 covers copyright and neighbouring rights. Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 covers trademarks. The Ministry of Economy registers industrial property and trademarks. Copyright protection does not depend on registration (Article 4(2) of the Copyright Decree-Law).

intellectual property rights and the law protecting each right

Right What it protects Term Law Patent A new invention with an inventive step that can be applied in industry 20 years from the filing date IP Law Arts 5, 18 Utility model certificate A new, industrially applicable invention without the inventive step needed for a patent 10 years from the filing date IP Law Arts 6, 18 Industrial design The ornamental or aesthetic appearance of a product, if new 20 years from the filing date IP Law Arts 43, 45 Layout-design of an integrated circuit An original layout of an integrated circuit 10 years from filing or first commercial exploitation, whichever is earlier IP Law Arts 55, 59 Undisclosed information Secret information with commercial value, if the holder takes reasonable steps to keep it secret As long as it stays secret and meets the conditions IP Law Arts 61, 63 Copyright Original works in literature, arts and science, including software and databases The author's life plus 50 years. Applied art lasts 25 years from first publication Copyright Law Arts 2, 20 Trademark A sign that distinguishes goods or services, registered with the Ministry of Economy Ten years from filing, renewable Trademark Law

Ideas, procedures, mathematical principles and facts are not protected by copyright (Article 3). Principles, discoveries, computer programs and business methods cannot be patented (Article 7 of the IP Law). Software is protected by copyright as a work (Article 2 of the Copyright Law). An invention that uses software is assessed on its own facts for a patent. For a comparison of the main protections, see trademarks, copyright and patents in the UAE.

Registration and ownership

For the patent application process, read about patent registration in the UAE.

Point What the law says Source Patents, designs and layout-designs A design is protected only if it is recorded in the Register. A patent is granted and entered in the Register after examination IP Law Arts 17, 40 Copyright The executive regulation governs registration of a work and of dispositions. Failure to register does not prejudice protection Copyright Law Art 4 Free zones The industrial property law applies to rights registered in the State, including the free zones IP Law Art 3 Works made by employees Unless agreed in writing, the employer holds economic rights in work it mandated directly or indirectly. This also covers work made using the employer's expertise, information, tools or materials. The employee's intellectual effort is taken into account. A work unrelated to the business and made without those resources belongs to the employee Copyright Law Art 28 Inventions made by employees An invention made in carrying out a contract belongs to the employer unless the contract says otherwise. Other employee inventions can belong to the employee. This is subject to the employer's right to claim them within four months of the employee's report IP Law Art 10 Moral rights The author's moral rights, such as first publication, attribution and objecting to distortion, cannot be assigned or lost by prescription. They are separate from the economic rights Copyright Law Art 5 Economic rights: transfers and licences The author can transfer or license all or part of his economic rights. The agreement must be in writing and identify the right, purpose, duration and place of use. The author keeps any right not expressly assigned Copyright Law Art 9

Enforcing your rights

Right Remedies and penalties Article Copyright: infringing moral or economic rights, or selling, renting or trading protected works Imprisonment of at least 2 months and/or a fine of AED 10,000 to AED 100,000. A repeat offence carries at least 6 months and AED 100,000 to AED 500,000 39 Copyright: making or importing counterfeit copies or circumvention tools for trade, disrupting protection technology, or downloading or storing software without authority Imprisonment of at least 6 months and/or AED 100,000 to AED 700,000 40 Copyright: using software without authority A fine of AED 30,000 to AED 100,000 per programme, and closure of the business for up to 3 months in some cases 41 Copyright: urgent court relief A summary judge can suspend publication, seize copies and attach revenues. The main case must be filed within 20 days 35 Copyright: customs Customs can hold infringing goods for up to 20 days 38 Patents, designs and layout-designs Compensation and precautionary seizure for infringement. The criminal penalty is imprisonment and/or a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. It applies to providing false or forged documents to obtain protection. It also covers imitating an invention or process, or intentionally infringing a protected right IP Law 67 to 69

Faris Raian, Partner & Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, said a business should list its rights before registering anything. Copyright exists without registration, while patents, designs and trademarks depend on it. He explained that ownership should be settled early in contracts with employees and contractors. The default rules differ for each right.

To protect or enforce a right, send us the details on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about intellectual property rights

Do I have to register copyright in the UAE?

No. Failure to register a work does not prejudice the protection or the rights the law gives (Article 4(2)).

How long does copyright last?

The author's life plus 50 years from the first day of the following calendar year. Works of applied art last 25 years from the first publication (Article 20).

Is software protected?

Software and smart applications are protected by copyright (Article 2). They cannot be patented as computer programs (IP Law, Article 7).

Do these laws apply in the free zones?

The industrial property law applies to rights registered in the State, including the free zones (Article 3).