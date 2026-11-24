ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Intellectual Property Rights
LEADERS ADVOCATES
With over 20 years of legal experience,and three offices across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al...View firm profile
Understand intellectual property rights in the UAE, including patents, copyright, trademarks, ownership, registration and enforcement.
In the UAE, intellectual property rights are protected by three federal laws. Federal Law No. 11 of 2021 covers industrial property. Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 covers copyright and neighbouring rights. Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 covers trademarks. The Ministry of Economy registers industrial property and trademarks. Copyright protection does not depend on registration (Article 4(2) of the Copyright Decree-Law).
intellectual property rights and the law protecting each right
|
Right
|
What it protects
|
Term
|
Law
|
Patent
|
A new invention with an inventive step that can be applied in industry
|
20 years from the filing date
|
IP Law Arts 5, 18
|
Utility model certificate
|
A new, industrially applicable invention without the inventive step needed for a patent
|
10 years from the filing date
|
IP Law Arts 6, 18
|
Industrial design
|
The ornamental or aesthetic appearance of a product, if new
|
20 years from the filing date
|
IP Law Arts 43, 45
|
Layout-design of an integrated circuit
|
An original layout of an integrated circuit
|
10 years from filing or first commercial exploitation, whichever is earlier
|
IP Law Arts 55, 59
|
Undisclosed information
|
Secret information with commercial value, if the holder takes reasonable steps to keep it secret
|
As long as it stays secret and meets the conditions
|
IP Law Arts 61, 63
|
Copyright
|
Original works in literature, arts and science, including software and databases
|
The author's life plus 50 years. Applied art lasts 25 years from first publication
|
Copyright Law Arts 2, 20
|
Trademark
|
A sign that distinguishes goods or services, registered with the Ministry of Economy
|
Ten years from filing, renewable
|
Trademark Law
Ideas, procedures, mathematical principles and facts are not protected by copyright (Article 3). Principles, discoveries, computer programs and business methods cannot be patented (Article 7 of the IP Law). Software is protected by copyright as a work (Article 2 of the Copyright Law). An invention that uses software is assessed on its own facts for a patent. For a comparison of the main protections, see trademarks, copyright and patents in the UAE.
Registration and ownership
For the patent application process, read about patent registration in the UAE.
|
Point
|
What the law says
|
Source
|
Patents, designs and layout-designs
|
A design is protected only if it is recorded in the Register. A patent is granted and entered in the Register after examination
|
IP Law Arts 17, 40
|
Copyright
|
The executive regulation governs registration of a work and of dispositions. Failure to register does not prejudice protection
|
Copyright Law Art 4
|
Free zones
|
The industrial property law applies to rights registered in the State, including the free zones
|
IP Law Art 3
|
Works made by employees
|
Unless agreed in writing, the employer holds economic rights in work it mandated directly or indirectly. This also covers work made using the employer's expertise, information, tools or materials. The employee's intellectual effort is taken into account. A work unrelated to the business and made without those resources belongs to the employee
|
Copyright Law Art 28
|
Inventions made by employees
|
An invention made in carrying out a contract belongs to the employer unless the contract says otherwise. Other employee inventions can belong to the employee. This is subject to the employer's right to claim them within four months of the employee's report
|
IP Law Art 10
|
Moral rights
|
The author's moral rights, such as first publication, attribution and objecting to distortion, cannot be assigned or lost by prescription. They are separate from the economic rights
|
Copyright Law Art 5
|
Economic rights: transfers and licences
|
The author can transfer or license all or part of his economic rights. The agreement must be in writing and identify the right, purpose, duration and place of use. The author keeps any right not expressly assigned
|
Copyright Law Art 9
Enforcing your rights
|
Right
|
Remedies and penalties
|
Article
|
Copyright: infringing moral or economic rights, or selling, renting or trading protected works
|
Imprisonment of at least 2 months and/or a fine of AED 10,000 to AED 100,000. A repeat offence carries at least 6 months and AED 100,000 to AED 500,000
|
39
|
Copyright: making or importing counterfeit copies or circumvention tools for trade, disrupting protection technology, or downloading or storing software without authority
|
Imprisonment of at least 6 months and/or AED 100,000 to AED 700,000
|
40
|
Copyright: using software without authority
|
A fine of AED 30,000 to AED 100,000 per programme, and closure of the business for up to 3 months in some cases
|
41
|
Copyright: urgent court relief
|
A summary judge can suspend publication, seize copies and attach revenues. The main case must be filed within 20 days
|
35
|
Copyright: customs
|
Customs can hold infringing goods for up to 20 days
|
38
|
Patents, designs and layout-designs
|
Compensation and precautionary seizure for infringement. The criminal penalty is imprisonment and/or a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. It applies to providing false or forged documents to obtain protection. It also covers imitating an invention or process, or intentionally infringing a protected right
|
IP Law 67 to 69
Faris Raian, Partner & Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, said a business should list its rights before registering anything. Copyright exists without registration, while patents, designs and trademarks depend on it. He explained that ownership should be settled early in contracts with employees and contractors. The default rules differ for each right.
To protect or enforce a right, send us the details on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.
Questions about intellectual property rights
Do I have to register copyright in the UAE?
No. Failure to register a work does not prejudice the protection or the rights the law gives (Article 4(2)).
How long does copyright last?
The author's life plus 50 years from the first day of the following calendar year. Works of applied art last 25 years from the first publication (Article 20).
Is software protected?
Software and smart applications are protected by copyright (Article 2). They cannot be patented as computer programs (IP Law, Article 7).
Do these laws apply in the free zones?
The industrial property law applies to rights registered in the State, including the free zones (Article 3).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.