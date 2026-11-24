Here is how to apply for a patent in the UAE. The inventor, or a Registration Agent acting for him, files online with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The 2021 law calls it the Ministry of Economy. The application must be in Arabic and English, and the prescribed fees must be paid. These requirements appear in Article 11 of Federal Law No. 11 of 2021. The Ministry examines the application and publishes its approval in the Industrial Property Bulletin. It grants the patent for 20 years from the filing date (Articles 13 and 18). The law applies to patents registered in the State, including in the free zones (Article 3).

What can and cannot be patented

A patent requires a new invention with an inventive step that can be applied in industry (Article 5). For the differences between the main rights, see trademarks, copyright and patents in the UAE.

Requirement What the law says Article Novelty No public disclosure before the filing or priority date. This includes disclosure in writing, orally, by use or otherwise 5(3) Grace period Disclosure by the inventor, or someone who got it from him, does not defeat the patent within 12 months before filing 5(4) Inventive step It must not be obvious to a person with ordinary skills in the field 5 Industrial application It must be capable of being manufactured or used in any sector 5 Excluded subject matter Excluded subjects include plant and animal varieties, and methods of medical treatment of humans or animals. They also include principles, discoveries, scientific theories, mathematical methods, schemes and rules. Methods for doing business, mental acts and games, and natural materials as such are excluded too. So are inventions contrary to public order or morality, or harmful to health, life or the environment 7 Software Article 7(1)(d) excludes computer programs. The text does not address computer-implemented inventions separately. Examination decides whether an invention that uses software is an excluded program. Software itself is protected by copyright 7(1)(d) A lower tier A utility model certificate protects a new, industrially applicable invention that lacks the inventive step needed for a patent. It lasts 10 years 6, 18

Who can apply

The right to the patent belongs to the inventor or his successors in title (Article 8).

The inventor, a Registration Agent, or a person holding a transferred patent right can file the application (Article 11(1)).

If two people invent the same thing independently, the first to apply or claim priority gets the patent (Article 8(5)).

An invention made in carrying out an employment or similar contract belongs to the employer unless the contract says otherwise. An employee's application within two years of leaving the job is treated as made during the service (Article 10(1)).

Other employee inventions use the employer's resources without a contractual duty to invent. They can belong to the employee unless the employer declares its interest within four months of the employee's written report. If the employer declares its interest, the employee is owed equitable compensation (Article 10(3) to (5)).

The inventor's name must appear in the application. He can opt out by stating this in writing (Article 8(1)).

how to apply for a patent through the Ministry

For a closer look at the registration process, read about patent registration in the UAE.

Check novelty before you disclose or publish anything, and decide between a patent and a utility model certificate. Prepare the application's name of the invention, abstract, detailed description, claims and any illustration. The description must let a skilled person carry out the invention. The claims must be clear, concise and supported by the description (Article 11). File online with the Ministry in Arabic and English, through its website or smart application, and pay the fees. A document missing either language must be completed within the period set by the executive regulation (Article 11(8)). If you filed abroad first, claim priority within 12 months of the first filing (Article 12). An international PCT application can be filed with the Ministry. Its national phase follows Articles 11 and 18 (Articles 37 and 38). Answer the Ministry's requests within 90 days of notification. Failing to do so is treated as a waiver of the application (Article 13(1)). If the invention meets the conditions, the Ministry announces its approval in the Industrial Property Bulletin (Article 13(2)). The patent is granted and entered in the Register. You pay annual fees for the whole term (Articles 17 and 18).

Periods and terms

Matter Period Article Priority from an earlier foreign filing 12 months from the first filing 12 Grace period for the inventor's own disclosure 12 months before the filing date 5(4) Answering the Ministry 90 days from notification, or the application is treated as waived 11(9), 13(1) Term of a patent 20 years from the filing date 18(1) Term of a utility model certificate 10 years from the filing date 18(1) Compulsory licence Possible if the patent is not exploited, or exploited inadequately, 3 years after grant 25 Re-examination after grant or a grievance Within the period the executive regulation sets 17(2), 74(6)

The Ministry's examination takes place before grant (Article 13). After grant and entry in the Register, a person can request re-examination or file a grievance. The executive regulation sets the period for doing so (Article 17(2)). A judge chairs the Grievance Committee, which decides grievances against the Ministry's decisions, usually after a request for re-examination. A court action is accepted only after the grievance (Article 74).

What a patent gives you and how it is protected

The exclusive right to make, use, offer for sale, sell or import the patented product. You can stop others doing so without your consent (Article 19).

The right to claim compensation in court for infringement. You can also ask the court for a precautionary seizure order (Articles 67 and 68).

Providing false documents to obtain a patent, copying an invention or deliberately infringing can lead to criminal penalties. These are imprisonment and/or a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000 (Article 69).

Faris Raian, Partner & Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, said an application should precede disclosure of the invention. The law nevertheless gives a 12-month grace period for the inventor's own disclosure. He explained that the first person to file has the better claim if two people invent the same thing independently. A delay can therefore cost the patent.

If you are planning a patent filing, send us a short description of the invention on WhatsApp. You can also use the Contact Us page.

Questions about patent applications

Where do I file a patent application in the UAE?

File through the online patent service of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The law calls it the Ministry of Economy. You can file yourself or through a Registration Agent (Article 11).

How long does a UAE patent last?

20 years from the filing date, subject to annual fees. A utility model certificate lasts 10 years (Article 18).

Can I patent software or a business method?

Computer programs and methods for doing business are excluded from patent and utility model protection (Article 7(1)(d)). An invention that merely runs on software is assessed on its own facts, and software itself is protected by copyright.

Can I file in the UAE if I filed abroad first?

Yes. You can claim the priority of the foreign filing if you file within 12 months. You can also use the PCT route (Articles 12 and 37).