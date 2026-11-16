The trademark opposition deadline in the UAE is 30 days from the date the Ministry publishes the application in its trademark bulletin. The period runs from publication, not from the day you learn of the application, so record the bulletin date as soon as you see it.

The deadline is in Article 15 of Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021. The procedure is in Article 7 of its executive regulation. Both are on the UAE legislation portal.

Trademark opposition deadline UAE timeline

Each stage has a 30-day limit, except the Ministry's own decision.

Step Period Source You file a reasoned objection through the Ministry's e-services and pay the prescribed fee 30 days from publication Law, Art 15; Regulation, Art 7 The Ministry sends the applicant a copy Within 30 days of your filing Regulation, Art 7 The applicant files a written response 30 days from notice. Otherwise the application is treated as waived. Regulation, Art 7 A hearing, if the Ministry considers one fit As scheduled. A party who wants to attend pays a fee. Regulation, Art 7 The Ministry issues a reasoned decision, which can set restrictions No period is stated Regulation, Art 7 Either side files a grievance with the Trademark Grievance Committee 30 days from the decision Regulation, Art 7; Law, Art 13 Appeal against the Committee's decision to the Federal Court of Appeal 30 days from notice of the decision Law, Art 13

A grievance or appeal does not stop the registration, unless the court orders it suspended (Law, Article 16). The court will not hear a case unless a grievance was filed first (Article 13).

For a broader walkthrough, read our guide to trademark opposition in the UAE.

Grounds that give an objection weight

Rely on the grounds in Article 3. The strongest is usually a similar earlier mark for the same or related goods or services. Others are:

a copy or translation of a famous mark;

a misleading mark;

and the use of a third party's name or logo without approval.

Prepare:

the number and class of your earlier mark;

evidence of your use;

and an explanation of why consumers would confuse the two.

Keep the filing proof. Neither the law nor the regulation allows the 30 days to be extended.

For further background, see our overview of trademark opposition law in the UAE.

If you miss the window

You still have options, but they are narrower and slower.

A person who used the mark earlier can apply to deregister it within five years of registration, unless he agreed to its use (Law, Article 18).

The owner of a well-known mark can apply to deregister a similar registered mark within five years of registration, unless the registrant acted in bad faith (Article 24).

Anyone interested can apply to deregister a mark that has not been used for five consecutive years (Article 24).

The Ministry can deregister a mark registered in breach of the law. An interested party can also ask for it where the mark was registered in bad faith or without legal grounds (Law, Article 24; Regulation, Article 14).

Questions about the 30 days

Who can oppose a trademark application?

Any interested party (Article 15). The law does not limit the right to owners of earlier registrations.

What if I am the applicant and someone opposes?

You have 30 days from notice to file a written response. If you do not, the Ministry treats the application as waived (Regulation, Article 7).

Can the applicant change the application after publication?

No. Once the mark is published, the application cannot be amended, including its category (Regulation, Article 8).

When does registration become final if nobody objects?

The approval becomes final once 30 days pass from publication without an objection. The applicant then has 30 days to pay the registration fee (Regulation, Article 9).