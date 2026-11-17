Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has approved four intellectual property laws, marking a significant development in the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its legislative framework for innovation and IP protection.

The approvals, announced on 20 October 2026, encompass:

Patents and Utility Models

New Plant Varieties

Layout Designs of Integrated Circuits

Industrial Designs

The legislative development forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to encourage innovation, support research and development, and enhance its competitiveness as a destination for technology-driven investment under Vision 2030.

Notably, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has highlighted the alignment of the Designs Law with the Riyadh Design Law Treaty, aimed at simplifying design protection procedures and promoting consistency with international practices.

While the full legislative texts and implementing regulations are awaited, the approvals represent an important development for businesses, inventors, and IP rights holders operating in the Kingdom.

United Trademark & Patent Services will continue monitoring the legislative developments and provide further analysis of their practical implications once the relevant provisions are officially published.