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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Saudi Arabia Now Live On The Madrid System

S.S. Rana & Co.
S.S. Rana & Co.
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S.S. Rana & Co.

S.S. Rana & Co.

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In our alert of August 07, 2026, we shared that Saudi Arabia had joined the Madrid Protocol, with effect from a later date. We are pleased to update you that this is now live: the Madrid Protocol has been in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since October 08, 2026.

Saudi ArabiaIntellectual Property
Abhishek Chandok
Abhishek Chandok
Priyanka Gambhir
Priyanka Gambhir
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In our alert of August 07, 2026, we shared that Saudi Arabia had joined the Madrid Protocol, with effect from a later date. We are pleased to update you that this is now live: the Madrid Protocol has been in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since October 08, 2026.

What this means for you:

Indian businesses can now include Saudi Arabia when filing an international trademark application through the WIPO Madrid System, or add it to an international registration they already hold. Filing directly with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) remains an option as well.

Things worth knowing

  • Cost: Saudi Arabia charges its own fee of CHF 1,397 per class, payable at filing and again on renewal (WIPO Information Notice 37/2026).
  • Timeline: SAIP can take up to 18 months to raise an objection (a provisional refusal), and longer if a third party files an opposition. If that happens, a local representative in Saudi Arabia will be needed to respond.
  • Goods and services: Saudi law does not allow a registration to be split or merged, so it is wise to review your list of goods and services before including Saudi Arabia.
  • Link to your Indian mark: For the first five years, the international registration depends on your basic application or registration, so that mark should be kept in good standing.

A pointer for planning:

If Saudi Arabia is on your expansion map, this is a good time to look at your trademark portfolio as a whole. Check that your trademark is in order, and whether Saudi Arabia is better covered through Madrid or a direct filing, depending on your timeline and the goods and services involved. With this update, five of the six GCC countries are now covered through Madrid (Kuwait is the exception), which also makes a Gulf-wide plan easier to put together.

Can Indian businesses now file a trademark in Saudi Arabia through the Madrid Protocol?

Yes. This has been possible since October 08, 2026.

How long can Saudi Arabia take to refuse a mark?

Up to 18 months, and longer if there is an opposition.

Need help planning your Saudi Arabia or GCC trade mark strategy?

If you are considering filing a trade mark in Saudi Arabia, we can help you assess whether it would be more appropriate to file nationally or use the Madrid route. We can also assist with developing a coordinated trade mark filing strategy for Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.

Please reach out to your usual S.S. Rana & Co. contact or write to [email protected].

Sources: WIPO Notification No. 243; WIPO Information Notices 35/2026 and 37/2026. This alert is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: [email protected] or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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