Financial services regulators in the UAE’s financial free zones are willing to hold individuals, not just firms, to account. Directors, senior managers, and key personnel should be aware of their potential personal exposure.

A Consistent Enforcement Theme in the UAE: Individuals, Not Just Firms

Individual accountability has long been a part of how the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) supervise regulated financial services firms and enforce their respective regulatory requirements. Recent decisions confirm that this remains a priority. In the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), individuals working in regulated businesses continue to face substantial personal fines, as well as indefinite prohibitions and bans from performing functions in financial services. This applies regardless of whether the individual caused a regulatory breach, failed to meet their own obligations, or obstructed the regulator during an investigation.

Decisions issued by both the DFSA and FSRA evidence this approach in practice. At the end of October 2026, the DFSA issued a USD 210,000 fine and a prohibition on a former employee who misled the regulator in a compulsory interview and failed to produce requested documents. The employee in question was not a DFSA Authorised Individual, which indicates that even individuals performing roles outside the regulator’s required approval system may still carry regulatory responsibility and liability. Similarly, the FSRA in April 2025 issued a USD 750,000 fine and an indefinite prohibition on a former senior executive officer for knowingly engaging in unauthorised virtual asset activities, systems and control failures, and misleading the regulator. The same enforcement action brought penalties of USD 8.85 million and cancellation of the firm’s licence, showing that individual and company liability are not mutually exclusive.

Three Considerations for Senior Management 1. Influence matters more than titles: Regulators look at what an individual actually did, including whether they directed transactions, controlled accounts, or shaped decisions. Holding, or not holding, a formal or authorised role is not determinative and does not necessarily shield an individual from liability. 2. Individuals’ conduct during an investigation may be a breach in its own right: Regulators have consistently treated obstruction as serious misconduct. Giving false or misleading information, or failing to comply with document requests may itself be the subject of enforcement, and in some cases the only basis. How individuals respond to the regulator may create liability where none previously existed. 3. Integrity, fitness, and propriety are always under review: Regulators may test whether individuals remain fit and proper, including their honesty about their background, qualifications, and conduct. Under the ADGM framework, individuals approved by the FSRA to perform specified controlled functions (Approved Persons) owe personal duties of integrity, cooperation with the regulator, and reasonable care to enhance compliance.

Determining Liability Under DFSA and FSRA: Regulators Look at How Businesses Actually Operate

When regulators assess individual responsibility, they look beyond formal organisational charts and reporting lines. Their objective is to understand how decisions were actually made within the business. They may ask who gave instructions, who approved transactions, who held real decision-making authority, and who knew what, and when.

This matters for UAE businesses whose documented governance may not always reflect how decisions are actually made.

Local managers may have limited authority. They may be implementing instructions from a parent company or senior management overseas.

Individuals without senior titles may have real influence over transactions, compliance matters, or dealings with the regulator.

Limited authority does not remove personal obligations. Everyone remains bound to act honestly, cooperate with regulators, and take reasonable steps to enhance compliance within their own area of responsibility.

What management may wish to ask: Does our documented governance match how decisions are actually made? Could each senior individual explain, and evidence, their role in a key decision?

Paper Trails and Personal Exposure: How Regulators May Assess Individual Responsibility in the UAE

Culture and informal working practices may blur responsibility. Decisions made on calls, through messaging apps, or by executives based overseas may only be formally approved afterwards and documented later. Employees may feel unable to challenge senior instructions. As a result, meeting minutes and approval records may not always reflect who really made a decision or what each person knew.

In an investigation, timing and context are critical.

An approval given after a decision was made may point to limited involvement.

Emails raising concerns or escalating potential breaches may show what an individual knew and how they responded.

In cross-border groups, the extent of control exercised by overseas management may come under close scrutiny.

What management should consider: Record decisions as they are made, keep records of concerns managers raise and escalations they make, and make sure delegated authority policies reflect reality. Board minutes, delegated authority policies, emails, internal messages, transaction approvals, and compliance records may all be used to reconstruct a decision and assess responsibility.

Responding to DFSA and FSRA Enquiries

When responding to enquiries from regulators, individuals should consider:

Preserving records immediately. Secure emails, internal messages, board minutes, approvals and compliance records as soon as concerns arise.



Establishing the facts before responding. Answers to DFSA or FSRA enquiries must be accurate and supported by evidence. Individuals should avoid giving speculative or unsupported explanations in a regulatory review.



Handling formal requests properly. Respond fully and on time. If documents cannot be found, say so clearly and explain the steps taken to locate them.



Investigating early, with external counsel. An early internal investigation may establish the facts, assess regulatory exposure, identify responsible individuals, and support remediation. It may also provide a reliable evidential basis if enforcement action follows, as well as legal privilege protection.



Identifying conflicts of interest. Where individuals face potential personal enforcement action, consider whether their interests differ from the firm’s and whether they need separate legal advice.

Conclusion: Accountability Starts at the Top

The financial free zone regulators have long made clear that leadership will be held to account and continue to scrutinize individuals when assessing regulatory breaches. The DFSA and FSRA consistently look past the regulated entity to the people who lead it, and ask who knew, who decided, and who failed to act.

For senior management, compliance is not something that can be left entirely to the compliance function. Each director, senior manager, and other employee exerting control is personally responsible for upholding the firm’s regulatory obligations within their sphere of influence. Their own conduct, whether in directing the business, overseeing controls, or dealing with the regulator, may draw regulatory attention to them personally, and they might face significant personal consequences for their involvement in any activity attracting censure.

Leaders should ask themselves not only “Is our firm compliant?” but also “Can I show that I met my own obligations?” Firms that define responsibilities clearly, align governance with practice, and respond carefully to regulatory scrutiny may be best placed to protect both the business and the individuals who run it.

Frequently Asked Questions: Individual Liability in DFSA and FSRA Investigations