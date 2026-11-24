How to Get a Divorce Certificate in the UAE depends on whether the divorce is already recorded or still needs judicial confirmation. For an existing record, apply to the court or judicial authority that recorded the divorce or issued the judgment.

Use its official digital service or an available service center. Provide the file details and pay any applicable fees. If the divorce has not been recorded or judicially established, complete that process first.

How to Get a Divorce Certificate in the UAE from the Correct Authority

Apply to the authority holding the divorce record. This may be Dubai Courts, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, or the relevant federal court. Select the service for your actual request:

A certified copy of an existing record.

Documentation of an earlier divorce.

A court judgment establishing or granting divorce.

For online applications, follow the authority’s login requirements, commonly UAE Pass. Select the file and service, upload the requested documents, and pay applicable fees. If your account is not linked to the case, ask how to link it before requesting a copy.

There is no single processing time for every court and service. Check the relevant service card. Timing depends on whether the request involves a copy, documentation of a previous divorce, or a judicial decision.

Service channels

Dubai Courts: use its official digital services or an authorized service center offering the relevant divorce-record or certified-document service.

use its official digital services or an authorized service center offering the relevant divorce-record or certified-document service. Abu Dhabi Judicial Department: use its digital portal or smart application for the relevant case or attestation service.

use its digital portal or smart application for the relevant case or attestation service. Federal courts: use the appropriate Ministry of Justice documentation or certified-copy service.

Identify the document the receiving authority requires

A divorce certificate records the divorce and its details. A certified judgment records the court’s decision. It may concern divorce alone or include financial or child-related claims.

Articles 25 and 26 of Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 address official documents and official copies as evidence. Their evidential value is separate from whether a judgment is final or enforceable. Ask whether the receiving authority also requires a certificate confirming that the judgment is final and binding.

Documentation of a previous divorce may rely on acknowledgment or evidence under Article 58 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. It differs from requesting a copy of an existing record.

For the earlier filing stage, see filing for divorce in Dubai as an expat.

Understand the documentation deadline under the 2024 law

Where Article 58 applies, the husband must document the divorce before the competent court within 15 days of its occurrence. The wife retains the right to bring a claim proving the divorce.

If he misses that deadline without an excuse accepted by the court, the wife is entitled to compensation equivalent to maintenance. That compensation runs from the divorce’s occurrence until its documentation. The 15-day deadline is a documentation obligation, not a promised certificate-processing time.

Recording a return after revocable divorce

Article 64 applies where the revocable divorce was documented. The husband must document the return to the marriage within 15 days of its occurrence. He must inform the wife immediately when the return occurs, even if the divorce was not documented.

Civil divorce without proving fault

Where Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 applies, Article 7 allows either spouse to request divorce without proving fault or harm. Article 8 still requires a court decision after the other spouse is duly notified.

Signing an application alone does not end the marriage or produce a certificate. Obtain the resulting certificate or certified judgment through the relevant authority.

Financial applications remain distinct from obtaining the record. See post-divorce compensation for non-Muslims for related financial issues.

Prepare the documents for your particular request

For a copy of an existing divorce record, check the selected service requirements and prepare:

Identification, such as an Emirates ID or passport, as requested.

The case, divorce-record, or certificate number and year.

A copy of the existing document, if available.

Proof of authority, such as a power of attorney, when acting for another person.

Further documents required for that service, including evidence of finality if requested.

A new claim to establish divorce may require the marriage certificate and supporting evidence. Income records, children’s records, and evidence of harm are not a general checklist for copying an existing certificate.

Ask about attestation and translation for the foreign documents required in your particular application. Child-related orders also require separate attention; see child visitation rights and enforcement.

If the divorce occurred outside the UAE

Submitting a foreign judgment does not simply convert it into a UAE divorce certificate. Ask the receiving authority which process is required:

Using an attested foreign record to update marital status.

Judicial recognition of the divorce.

Enforcement of obligations contained in the judgment.

These routes have different requirements. For enforcement, Article 222 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 applies, subject to applicable treaties preserved by Article 225.

The court checks statutory conditions including jurisdiction, proper notification and representation, finality, and consistency with UAE judgments and public order. Reciprocity and applicable treaties also require consideration.

Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 allows acceptance of an attested foreign document as evidence. Public order and applicable treaties remain relevant. Attestation alone does not establish that a foreign judgment must be recognized or enforced.

Confirm the documents required for the relevant procedure. These may include proof of finality, proper notification, attestation, and certified translation.

Official legal sources and service portals