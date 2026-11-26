Child custody rights for mothers in UAE depend on the family law that applies. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the mother has priority in caring for her children after separation. The court still decides with the child’s best interests in mind.

For non-Muslim families governed by the Civil Personal Status Law, both parents share equal parental rights. Neither parent is guaranteed exclusive rights to raise the child.

Child Custody Rights For Mothers In UAE: When Does A Mother Have Priority?

Article 112(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 defines custody as the protection, upbringing and care of the child. It must not contradict the right of guardianship under Sharia and the law.

Under Article 114, if the parents separate, custody goes to the mother first. After her, it goes to the father, then the child’s maternal grandmother, then the paternal grandmother. This is subject to the court’s decision on what serves the child’s best interests.

If neither parent requests custody, the mother must take care of an infant under 2 years old (Article 118(1)).

Non-Muslims governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 automatically have joint and equal custody under Article 10(1). A parent may request sole custody using Form 5, under Article 13(1) of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023.

The two laws differ in two ways:

After separation. Under Law 41/2024, the mother has priority (Article 114). Under Law 41/2022, joint and equal custody applies (Article 10(1)).

Under Law 41/2024, the mother has priority (Article 114). Under Law 41/2022, joint and equal custody applies (Article 10(1)). Sole custody. Under Law 41/2024, it is decided according to the child’s best interests (Article 114). Under Law 41/2022, a parent may request it using Form 5 (Cabinet Resolution 122/2023, Article 13(1)(a)).

For the full order of custody, see our guide on who gets custody of a child in divorce in the UAE.

Child Custody Rights For Mothers In UAE: Losing And Regaining Custody

Article 113 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 sets the general conditions for a custodian. The custodian must be:

of sound mind and at least eighteen years old;

trustworthy and honest;

free of contagious or dangerous diseases that may threaten the child;

without a previous conviction for a sexual crime;

free from drug or alcohol addiction.

Under clause 8, the custodian must also share the child’s religion. The court may decide otherwise where custody with a mother of another religion serves the child’s best interests.

Under clause 4, a custodial mother’s marriage to a man who is not related to the child may affect her custody. The court may still keep custody with her if that serves the child’s best interests.

Article 115(1) lists how the right of custody is lost:

one of the conditions for custody is no longer met;

the custodian fails or is unable to perform custody duties;

the custodian moves to a place where the child’s interests will not be met;

the custodian fails to claim custody for more than one year after learning of the right, without a valid excuse, unless the child’s interests require otherwise.

The right is not lost if the mother leaves the matrimonial home because of family conflicts (Article 120). A new relationship is not itself a listed reason for losing custody. Marriage to a man unrelated to the child is assessed under Article 113(4).

For non-Muslim joint custodians, the court can revoke the right of custody under Article 18 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023. Grounds include a risk of domestic violence or ill-treatment, or drug or alcohol abuse, among others.

A mother can regain custody if the reasons for losing it have been removed (Article 115(2)). Any new request remains subject to the court’s assessment of the child’s interests under Articles 114 and 115.

Understand Your Custody Rights

Speak with the Leaders Advocates team about custody priority, remarriage, or a request to regain custody under the law applicable to your family.

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What Are A Mother’s Rights Over Education, Travel And Support?

Education

The custodial mother has educational guardianship and may deal with the child’s schooling in the child’s best interests. This is an exception to the father’s general authority under Article 112(2) and (3). If a dispute arises, the court may decide under Article 112(4) and (5).

Travel

To take the child out of the state, the mother needs the father’s written consent or a court order. Under Article 116(2), the court may allow travel for up to 60 days per year with a guarantee of return.

It may extend this period for the child’s benefit, treatment or another necessity it determines. Our article on custody of a child when the mother is abroad covers longer absences.

Passport And Documents

Under Article 117, the guardian may keep the child’s passport. The guardian must hand it to the custodian for authorized travel. If the guardian refuses without justification, the court may allow the custodian to keep it.

The custodian may keep the child’s birth certificate and Emirates ID card. She must not travel with them without lawful permission (Articles 117 and 124). Read more on who keeps a child’s passport after divorce.

Support

The father generally has a legal obligation to pay the child’s maintenance, subject to Articles 95 and 106. Under Article 119(2), the person responsible for maintenance must also pay for the custody home. The exception is where the custodian owns a home in which she lives or which is designated for her residence.

For non-Muslim families under the civil law, Article 11 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 places maintenance on the father unless the marriage contract says otherwise. This covers housing, education and medical care. Article 8 separately regulates a housing allowance for the divorced mother during joint custody, subject to the court’s assessment and the exceptions in that Article.

Visitation

Under Article 121, the father may visit and host the child, including overnight stays, by agreement or as the court determines in the child’s interests.

The Child’s Choice And The End Of Custody

The child has the right to choose which parent to live with at 15 years old. The court may decide otherwise if the child’s interests require it (Article 122).

Custody generally ends at 18 years under Article 123(1), subject to the exception in Article 123(2).

Related Questions

Does A Mother Automatically Lose Custody If She Remarries?

No. Under Article 113(4), the court may keep custody with her when this serves the child’s best interests.

Can A Custodial Mother Travel Abroad With Her Child Without The Father’s Consent?

No. She needs written consent or court permission under Article 116(1) and (2). Article 124 also restricts the use of identification documents for travel without lawful permission.

Who Decides The Child’s School After Divorce?

The custodial mother has educational guardianship and chooses the school in the child’s interest under Article 112(3). This is subject to the court’s powers under Article 112(4) and (5).

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