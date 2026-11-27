Yes, you can ask the court to end your marriage in Dubai if the applicable legal conditions are met. Mental illness may support rescission of the marriage contract, but a diagnosis alone does not establish that right.

The route depends on which law applies to your marriage.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 provides for rescission due to illness and divorce for harm. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a civil divorce route for non-Muslims within its scope.

Check the applicable law first, including any permitted choice of another law under Article 1 of each law.

Rescission and divorce for harm under the 2024 law

Article 69 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 allows either spouse to ask for rescission (faskh), which ends the marriage contract. It covers an illness or established defect of the kind described in the article, including a harmful condition or one that prevents sexual enjoyment.

The condition may have existed before the contract or appeared afterward, but not every mental health diagnosis meets these requirements.

Once the grounds for rescission are established, the court looks at whether the illness can be cured. If it cannot, the court rescinds without granting a treatment period.

If a cure is possible, the court postpones the case for a suitable period of no more than one year.

If the illness does not clear within that period and the wife insists on her request, the court orders rescission. The court can use medical experts to understand the illness and assess whether it can be treated.

Article 71 draws a separate line. It allows either spouse to ask for divorce for harm (darar) that makes living together with kindness impossible.

The court can grant divorce if the harm is proven and reconciliation fails.

Civil divorce for non-Muslims under the federal framework

Where Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 applies, Article 7 allows either spouse to request a civil divorce. You do not need to prove harm.

You do not need to blame the other party.

You submit the divorce request to the court using the prescribed form. Article 8 states that the divorce takes effect by court judgment, after the other spouse is duly notified.

Medical reports proving illness are not a condition for this divorce route, but the usual filing documents are still needed.

For related preparation, see our guide to filing for divorce in the UAE.

What evidence will the court consider?

For a claim based on illness, the court considers medical evidence and documented facts. Under Article 69, it may seek expert help to identify and assess the illness and whether it can be treated.

A medical report helps the court, but the court decides whether the legal conditions are met.

Medical reports: To prove the exact diagnosis, the medical history and the outlook.

To prove the exact diagnosis, the medical history and the outlook. Expert report: An independent assessment the court requests, to understand the illness and whether it can be cured.

An independent assessment the court requests, to understand the illness and whether it can be cured. Timeline: To show the sequence of events, and when you actually learned of the illness.

It is worth preparing a detailed timeline of the marriage. It should record when symptoms appeared, when the diagnosis was made, and when the illness was disclosed.

If you cannot lawfully obtain your husband’s medical reports, ask the court for directions. Do not try to access his medical records without official authorization.

This can expose you to legal liability.

Our article on social media evidence in divorce cases also addresses privacy and digital records.

Understand the Legal Options for Your Marriage Discuss the applicable law, medical evidence, treatment periods, and the distinction between rescission and divorce with Faris Raian. Discuss Your Divorce Options

How do knowledge, acceptance, and treatment affect the claim?

Prior knowledge of the illness and acceptance of it affect the right to seek rescission. Article 69 applies whether the qualifying illness existed before the contract or appeared afterward.

The right to rescind lapses if the claimant knew of the illness before the contract or accepted it afterward, expressly or by implication. A wife’s right to seek rescission for an illness or defect preventing sexual enjoyment does not lapse under this rule.

The treatment period follows the rules explained above.

Article 70 sets out different mahr outcomes according to the circumstances it specifies. These include when the illness arose, prior knowledge, and whether consummation or lawful seclusion took place.

The same financial result does not apply to every rescission claim.

Related post-separation rules are discussed in our guide to Iddah after divorce in the UAE.

Whether supporting treatment establishes legal acceptance

Supporting treatment does not automatically establish legal acceptance. Article 69 allows acceptance to be express or inferred from conduct.

The court must assess that support alongside the other evidence.