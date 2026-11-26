Eligible non-Muslims can use civil marriage in Dubai for foreigners when at least one spouse resides in Dubai. Both must be at least 21 Gregorian years old, with legal capacity and proof of marital status. The federal framework follows Articles 1(1) and 5(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. It differs from Abu Dhabi’s tourist marriage service under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021.

Civil marriage in Dubai for foreigners: eligibility conditions

Federal law and Dubai Courts procedures govern eligibility. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 generally covers non-Muslim foreign residents, subject to the applicable-law rules in Article 1. Dubai Courts requires at least one party to reside in Dubai.

Each party must be at least 21 Gregorian years old, have full legal capacity, and expressly consent. These conditions appear in Article 5(1)-(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 and Article 2 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023.

The marriage must be free from legal impediments, including prohibited kinship up to the third degree. Article 5(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 and Article 2 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 govern these restrictions. The wife must not have an existing marriage.

The husband’s position also depends on whether his applicable law permits polygamy, but he must disclose any existing marriage. Both spouses must express consent before the authentication judge. In specified limited-capacity cases, a guardian, custodian, or trustee may conclude the contract with the judge’s permission.

Article 3 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 permits this arrangement. It does not remove the minimum age of 21 under Article 2(1).

Which Documents Do Foreigners Need for a Dubai Civil Marriage?

Submit documents to Dubai Courts as PDF copies. Keep original identification documents available for checking.

Required item Details Legal basis Identity, residence, and age Submit passports and original identity documents for checking, evidence that at least one party resides in Dubai, and an official document proving each party’s age. Article 4(2) of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023. Marital status Disclose previous marriages and provide divorce or death certificates where applicable. The wife must declare no existing marriage. The husband must do so if his applicable law prohibits polygamy, and must disclose any existing marriage in all cases. Article 6(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, and Article 4(3) of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023. Translation and authentication Non-Arabic documents require certified Arabic translations stamped by the UAE Ministry of Justice. Documents issued abroad must also be authenticated by the issuing country, the UAE Embassy, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Article 48(4) of Civil Procedure Law No. 42 of 2022; Dubai Courts service rules.

Prepare Your Civil Marriage Application

Speak to our legal team about eligibility, marital-status documents, translations, and the application procedure relevant to your circumstances.

Discuss Your Civil Marriage Application

How Do You Apply and Obtain the Dubai Marriage Certificate?

The spouses submit Request Form No. (1), Disclosure Form No. (2), and supporting documents to the notarization judge.

Article 4(1)-(3) of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 governs submission.

The auditor reviews the documents and may return an incomplete application. After payment of the prescribed fees, the request goes to the judge. These steps follow Article 5(1)-(2) of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023.

The spouses confirm consent before the judge, who certifies and registers the contract. The court issues the marriage document in Arabic and English when necessary, taking the parties’ nationalities into account. These steps follow Article 6(6) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 and Article 5(3)-(6) of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023.

Dubai Courts advertises a 24-hour civil marriage service for eligible applications with complete documents. This is a service timeframe, not a guarantee when documents are missing or further review is needed. For use abroad, the certificate may require UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs authentication and approval from the relevant foreign embassy or authority.

Questions About Dubai Civil Marriage

Can tourists get a civil marriage in Dubai?

Tourists cannot use Dubai’s service unless at least one party meets its Dubai residence requirement. Abu Dhabi offers a separate tourist civil marriage service without requiring UAE residency, under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021.

What is the minimum age for a civil marriage in Dubai?

Both spouses must be at least 21 Gregorian years old. An official document from each party’s country of nationality proves age under Article 5(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022.

Can couples include financial and custody terms in the marriage contract?

Spouses may agree on rights during marriage and after divorce, including financial terms and joint custody arrangements. Article 6(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 permits these agreements. Custody remains subject to the competent court and the child’s best interests under Article 10.

Is a medical screening certificate required for a civil marriage in Dubai?

The federal civil marriage provisions do not require a medical screening certificate for registration. Article 4(2) of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 addresses this requirement.

Related Reading

Legal and Official Sources