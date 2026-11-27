Can working wife demand spousal maintenance in UAE. Yes, employment alone does not remove the right under the applicable Personal Status Law. Article 99(1) requires a valid marriage and availability to the husband in fact or law, even where the wife is wealthy.

Article 103 lists grounds for losing maintenance, subject to legitimate excuses. These include preventing access or refusing the marital home, overnight residence, or travel with the husband without such an excuse.

This guide covers the Personal Status Law. For non-Muslim couples under the civil personal status law, the judge decides alimony and other financial requests by the factors in Article 9.

The Personal Status Law discussed here is Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024.

Can working wife demand spousal maintenance in UAE.

Right to maintenance: Maintenance is due to the wife from her husband even if she is wealthy, if she makes herself available in fact or in law (Article 99(1)).

When it is lost: Article 103 addresses preventing marital access or refusing the marital home, overnight residence, or travel with the husband. The restriction applies where there is no legitimate excuse (Article 103).

How the amount is set: The court considers the husband's means, the wife's circumstances and the economic situation (Article 96).

During a case: The court can order temporary maintenance for the wife and children at her request, enforceable at once (Article 100).

Waiting period: Maintenance is due to a wife in a revocable divorce, and to a wife in a final divorce only if pregnant (Article 101).

Compensation after divorce: Article 102 requires a consummated valid marriage. It covers divorce by the husband’s sole will without the wife’s request or cause, or divorce or revocation attributable to him. Compensation is separate from waiting-period maintenance and capped at one year’s maintenance for comparable women.

The court considers harm and the husband’s circumstances and may allow installments according to his means (Article 102).

Past maintenance: A claim for the wife's maintenance for more than two years before the claim is not heard (Article 99(3)).

Priority: Continuing maintenance from the date of the claim is a privileged debt (Article 98).

For the broader marital framework, see the effects of a valid marriage in the UAE.

How her salary and her job are treated

Employment alone is not a listed ground for losing maintenance under Article 103. The actual conduct and any legitimate excuse remain relevant.

Her wealth does not remove her right (Article 99(1)).

Her income can matter when the court assesses the amount, because it looks at the wife's circumstances and the economic situation (Article 96).

If her work leads her to refuse to live in the marital home, to stay overnight or to travel with her husband without a legitimate excuse, Article 103 can apply.

Valid marriage-contract conditions bind the spouses under Article 33 and may protect employment arrangements. Article 104 permits a residence condition in the contract. The wording and validity of the actual condition matter.

For non-Muslims, the financial position of each spouse is assessed by an accounting expert appointed by the court, and her income is part of that assessment (Federal Decree-Law 41/2022, Article 9).

A different civil framework applies to post-divorce compensation for non-Muslims.

How to claim

Collect the marriage contract, proof of your husband's income, and your own income and expenses.

File the maintenance claim, and ask for temporary maintenance during the case (Article 100).

Be ready to show you made yourself available, and any excuse you had for not living in the marital home.

Observe Article 99(3): past maintenance claims cannot cover more than two years before filing.

Request compensation under Article 102 where the consummated valid marriage and specified divorce or revocation conditions are established.

For enforcement after an award, read about recovering unpaid alimony in Dubai.

Enforce the judgment through the execution judge if he does not pay.

Legal source: Personal Status Law

Legal source: Civil Personal Status Law