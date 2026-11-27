The divorce process in Dubai starts with identifying the applicable law and confirming the court’s jurisdiction. Article 3(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 covers cases against citizens and foreigners with UAE domicile, residence, or employment. Article 3(3)(d) also determines the competent court for divorce claims. Under Article 8(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the supervising judge may refer suitable cases to family guidance. Civil divorce for non-Muslims follows Articles 7 and 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. Registration, official notification, and judgment follow the applicable procedure; timing depends on the individual case.

Divorce process in Dubai: choosing the applicable law

Expatriate divorce cases do not follow one universal rule. Religion, nationality, and where the marriage was concluded affect the applicable framework.

Case Applicable law Legal basis Muslims The Personal Status Law applies to UAE citizens if one party is Muslim. It also applies to non-citizens unless one of them requests the application of their law or another permitted law. Article 1(1) and Article 1(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. Non-Muslims The Civil Personal Status Law applies to non-Muslim UAE citizens and non-Muslim foreign residents, unless one of them invokes their own law. The parties may agree on another personal status law in force in the UAE. Article 1(1) and Article 1(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. Foreign law rules Where foreign law applies, Article 13 generally points to the law of the State where the marriage contract was concluded, subject to legal exceptions and public order. Articles 13, 14 and 29 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025. Required documents The claim should be supported by relevant admissible evidence, including marriage and identity documents where required. There is no single statutory document list for every divorce case. Article 1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 on Evidence.

What Are the Steps to File for Divorce in Dubai?

Divorce claims in Dubai follow these steps:

Check jurisdiction under Articles 3(1) and 3(3)(d) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 where that Law applies. Collect the marriage contract, identity documents, and evidence supporting the claim. Article 1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 concerns proof, but does not prescribe one document checklist for every divorce. Under the general law, the supervising judge may refer the dispute to the Family Reconciliation and Guidance Center where reconciliation is feasible. Article 8(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 excludes cases where reconciliation is not foreseeable, including proving divorce. Civil divorce under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 does not require mandatory family guidance. Register the claim before the competent court under the applicable route. If a husband has already pronounced divorce, Article 58(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 requires documentation within 15 days. Khul’ and marriage revocation claims have separate requirements. A civil divorce request follows Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. The other spouse receives notification, and the court follows the procedure required to decide the case. For civil divorce, Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 requires notification before divorce is granted.

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What Happens After the Divorce Judgment?

Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 sets a 30-day appeal and cassation period for judgments governed by that Law. Under Article 10, time starts the day after a judgment issued in the party’s presence. For a judgment deemed issued in their presence, it starts the day after notification.

An appeal does not automatically suspend every part of a judgment. However, Civil Procedure Law Article 177(1) stays execution when cassation challenges a judgment establishing divorce or dissolving marriage. Once the judgment is final, request the official divorce judgment or certificate.

Foreign authentication requirements depend on the destination country.

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the mother has custody priority, subject to the child’s best interests. The father generally bears child maintenance under Articles 106 and 114. For non-Muslims covered by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, Article 10 establishes joint custody as the general rule.

The court may depart from it where the law permits. Financial claims and housing allowances follow the applicable rules. An accounting expert may assist with financial assessment under Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023.

Questions About Dubai Divorce

Is family guidance mandatory for all divorces in Dubai?

No. Civil divorce under Articles 7 and 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 does not require mandatory reconciliation. Under Article 8(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the supervising judge may refer cases where reconciliation is possible.

Cases where reconciliation is not foreseeable, including proving divorce, are excluded.

Can non-Muslims file for no-fault divorce in Dubai?

Yes. Under Article 7 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, either covered spouse may seek separation without proving harm. Article 8 requires notification of the other spouse before the court grants divorce.

Which law applies if a spouse invokes foreign law?

The court first decides whether foreign law can apply under the relevant personal status and conflict-of-law rules. Article 13 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 generally points to the country where the marriage was concluded, subject to exceptions. Article 29 excludes foreign rules conflicting with UAE public order or public morals.

How long is the appeal period after a divorce judgment?

Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 sets thirty days for appeal and cassation. Article 10 starts the period the day after judgment for a party present. For a judgment deemed issued in the party’s presence, it starts the day after notification.

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