Marriage Contracts In The UAE: Rules For Muslim And Non-Muslim Couples

Getting married in the UAE is not simply about arranging a ceremony and obtaining a marriage certificate. The marriage contract itself can create important legal rights and obligations between spouses.

The contract and its possible contents depend primarily on whether the marriage is governed by the UAE’s Muslim Personal Status Law or the civil personal status system that applies to non-Muslims.

Understanding these differences before signing can help couples avoid problems later, particularly where finances, property, children or international connections are involved.

Marriage Contracts for Muslim Couples

In the UAE, Muslim marriages are chiefly governed by the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law, which came into effect on 15 April 2025.

According to Article 18 the marriage contract shall be concluded by offer and acceptance of the spouses and, in the case of a Muslim wife, by the presence of her guardian. The exception is a Muslim woman who is not a national of the UAE and whose country of nationality does not require a guardian.

As per Article 26, the elements of a valid marriage contract are: the clear identification of the spouses, the absence of any permanent or temporary prohibition on the woman marrying the man, the consent of the wife, the approval of the guardian where the wife is Muslim, subject to the stated exception for certain non-UAE national Muslim women, and the testimony of two witnesses.

The marriage must also be properly documented. Under Article 41, the marriage contract is to be documented before the court in accordance with the applicable procedures.

Can Muslim Couples Add Conditions to the Marriage Contract?

The conditions that spouses may agree upon in the marriage contract are regulated under Article 33 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. As a general rule, couples may agree to further terms provided that these terms do not contradict the basic nature of marriage, its legal effect or Islamic law.

Valid conditions may cover practical matters agreed between the spouses. If one spouse fails to comply with a valid condition, the other spouse may, in certain circumstances, have the right to seek annulment of the marriage contract.

The law also places importance on how these conditions are recorded. If a condition is disputed or denied, it generally needs to be stated in writing in the authenticated marriage contract for the court to take it into account.

For this reason, couples considering special terms may benefit from guidance from a marriage lawyer in Dubai before signing. Clear wording and proper documentation can help avoid uncertainty later.

What About the Dowry?

For Muslim marriages, the dowry or mahr is another important part of the legal framework.

Articles 47 and 48 of the Personal Status Law regulate entitlement to the dowry, including circumstances where the amount has been specified and situations where it has not been properly stated in the contract.

Couples should therefore clearly understand what has been agreed as the immediate and deferred dowry and ensure the terms are accurately recorded.

The law also recognises the financial independence of spouses. Under Article 51, each spouse has an independent financial estate. Where one spouse contributes to the development of property or similar assets belonging to the other, that spouse may have a right to claim their share.

Marriage Contracts for Non-Muslim Couples

Non-Muslim couples have a different framework available under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status and its Executive Regulations.

Under Article 5, a civil marriage under the federal regime requires both spouses to be at least 21 years old, to expressly consent to the marriage before the authentication judge, to sign the required disclosure form and to satisfy the rules concerning prohibited family relationships.

The law also gives couples considerable scope to agree on contractual terms.

Under Article 6, spouses may agree on provisions regulating their rights during the marriage and after divorce. The Executive Regulations also contemplate agreed terms dealing with matters such as post-divorce rights and joint custody.

This can be particularly important for expatriate couples with businesses, investments, properties in different countries or significantly different financial positions.

What About Civil Marriage in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi has its own civil marriage framework under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 concerning Civil Marriage and its Effects.

The Abu Dhabi system differs in some respects from the federal framework. For example, the Abu Dhabi civil marriage service generally allows eligible parties aged 18 or above to marry, whereas the federal civil personal status law sets the age at 21. Under Article 5(2) of Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021, spouses may agree on terms governing their rights during the marriage and after divorce.

Couples should therefore identify which legal framework and court system applies to them rather than assuming that the same rules operate across every marriage in the UAE.

Why Review the Contract Before Signing?

A marriage contract may affect much more than the wedding itself. Its wording can become important years later if there is a disagreement over financial obligations, property, divorce or other family arrangements.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri regularly deals with UAE family and personal status matters where the legal consequences of marriage agreements and contractual conditions become important. Reviewing the proposed terms before marriage can help couples understand which clauses are likely to have legal effect and which may conflict with mandatory UAE law.

A marriage lawyer in Dubai may also be particularly helpful where the spouses have different nationalities, overseas assets, or connections to more than one legal jurisdiction.

Conclusion

Marriage contracts are not the same for all couples in the UAE. Muslim marriages are mostly governed by the Personal Status Law and Sharia requirements. Non-Muslim couples may choose for civil marriage under the federal civil personal status regime or the separate Abu Dhabi framework.

Before adding financial, property or other special conditions, couples should understand how those provisions will operate if they are ever challenged.

FAQ’s

1. Which laws govern marriage contracts in the UAE?

Muslim marriages generally fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status. Eligible non-Muslim couples may marry under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. Abu Dhabi also operates a separate civil marriage framework under Law No. 14 of 2021. The applicable requirements depend on the couple’s circumstances and chosen legal route.

2. Can Muslim couples include special conditions in their marriage contract?

Muslim couples may include conditions that comply with the Personal Status Law and Islamic Sharia. Their validity depends on whether they conflict with the nature or legal requirements of marriage. Conditions should be clearly recorded in the authenticated contract, particularly because disputed conditions may not be recognised if they were not documented appropriately.

3. What happens if a spouse breaches a valid marriage contract condition?

Under the Muslim Personal Status Law, failure to fulfil a valid contractual condition may give the spouse who stipulated it grounds to request revocation of the marriage contract. The remedy is subject to statutory requirements, including rules concerning waiver and timing. A breach does not automatically end the marriage; the circumstances require legal assessment.

4. What should Muslim couples record about the dowry?

Couples should clearly record the agreed dowry, known as mahr, including any immediate and deferred portions and the terms governing payment. The Personal Status Law regulates entitlement in different circumstances, including where the amount was not specified. Accurate documentation can help reduce disputes about what was agreed and when payment becomes due.

5. Can non-Muslim couples agree on financial and post-divorce arrangements?

The federal civil personal status framework allows spouses to agree on provisions governing their rights during marriage and after divorce. Abu Dhabi’s separate framework also permits agreed marriage terms. However, contractual freedom remains subject to applicable law. Financial, property and child-related provisions should be reviewed carefully rather than assumed to be automatically enforceable.

6. Are civil marriage requirements the same in Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

No. The federal civil marriage framework sets a minimum age of 21, while Abu Dhabi’s separate framework permits eligible couples to marry from age 18. Eligibility and procedural requirements also differ. Couples should confirm the rules of the relevant court before applying, particularly where nationality, religion or recognition abroad may affect their arrangements.