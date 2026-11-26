Can a wife sue her husband for abandonment in Dubai? Yes. She can file a claim before the Dubai family courts when the conditions of abandonment, absence, unpaid maintenance or harm are met.

The law treats these as separate personal status claims, not as one automatic crime (Articles 71, 77, 78 and 79 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). An eligible non-Muslim wife may instead seek a civil divorce without proving a reason (Article 7 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022).

Can A Wife Sue Her Husband For Abandonment In Dubai? The Four Legal Grounds

The Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) gives the wife four main grounds for divorce or rescission.

Abandonment Of The Marital Bed (Article 78)

The wife may ask for the marriage to be rescinded in two situations:

The husband swears to refrain from intercourse with her for more than four months and does not withdraw the oath before that period ends.

He refrains for more than six months without a lawful excuse.

An Absent Or Missing Husband (Article 79)

If the husband’s domicile is known, the wife may ask for separation once he has been away from her for six months or more for a reason other than work (Article 79(1)). The court warns him first.

He then has up to 180 days from being served with the warning. In that time, he must return, move his wife to him, or pronounce divorce.

If the husband is missing and his domicile is unknown, the court may rule for divorce after investigating and searching for him. A full year must pass from the date the claim was filed (Article 79(2)).

Unpaid Maintenance (Article 77)

The court gives the husband up to 30 days to pay the maintenance due. If his insolvency is proven, he gets up to 90 days.

Harm (Article 71)

The wife may ask for divorce for harm where she proves harm that makes married life impossible to continue. Reconciliation must also have failed. Our analysis of a UAE Federal Supreme Court case on divorce for harm shows how courts weigh that proof.

Does Living Apart End The Marriage Automatically?

No. Living apart does not end the marriage contract on its own.

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the wife must establish one of the four grounds above. Eligible non-Muslims may instead request a civil divorce without proving these grounds (Article 7 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022).

What Evidence Must A Wife Provide In Dubai?

She must prove the marriage contract and document the timeline of the separation. She then needs evidence that matches the specific legal ground.

Absence or a missing husband (Article 79): proof of absence for at least six months for non-work reasons, or that his whereabouts are unknown. Useful evidence includes entry and exit records, his last residence and police reports.

proof of absence for at least six months for non-work reasons, or that his whereabouts are unknown. Useful evidence includes entry and exit records, his last residence and police reports. Abandonment (Article 78): proof of the oath, or of refraining from intercourse for over six months without a lawful excuse. Correspondence and witness testimony help here.

proof of the oath, or of refraining from intercourse for over six months without a lawful excuse. Correspondence and witness testimony help here. Unpaid maintenance (Article 77): proof that due maintenance was not paid. Bank statements, rent transfers, proof of his income and earlier maintenance judgments are useful.

proof that due maintenance was not paid. Bank statements, rent transfers, proof of his income and earlier maintenance judgments are useful. Harm (Article 71): proof of harm that prevents married life from continuing. Medical reports, witness testimony and other evidence of harm help.

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How Does She File The Claim?

The claim goes to the Personal Status Court in Dubai when the wife’s or husband’s domicile, residence or workplace is in Dubai. The court also hears it when the marital home is in Dubai (Article 3(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

If The Husband Has Left The UAE

A wife may still file in Dubai if the court has jurisdiction. Article 20(4) of the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022) covers a husband with no current domicile or residence in the UAE. It applies where the wife lives in the UAE and he previously had a domicile here.

The competent Dubai court must still be identified. The absent husband is notified under the procedures in the Civil Procedure Law.

Family Guidance

The dispute may be referred to family guidance. Urgent maintenance orders and other exempt matters are excluded (Article 8(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

What Can The Court Order?

When the legal conditions are met, the court may order divorce or rescission. It can also rule on the wife’s financial rights:

Temporary maintenance during a maintenance case, at the wife’s request (Article 100).

during a maintenance case, at the wife’s request (Article 100). Past maintenance for the wife, for no more than two years before filing (Article 99(3)).

for no more than two years before filing (Article 99(3)). Past maintenance for the children from the father, for no more than one year before filing (Article 111(1)).

from the father, for no more than one year before filing (Article 111(1)). Iddah maintenance, which depends on the type of divorce and whether she is pregnant. Housing during the iddah (the waiting period after divorce) is governed by Article 101.

which depends on the type of divorce and whether she is pregnant. Housing during the iddah (the waiting period after divorce) is governed by Article 101. Any unpaid dowry that is due (Article 76).

Our guide on what alimony is in the UAE explains how maintenance is assessed.

Custody Of The Children

The court decides custody in the child’s best interests (Article 114). A mother who leaves the marital home, because of a dispute or otherwise, does not lose custody for that reason alone. The exception is where the child’s best interests require otherwise (Article 120).

Our article on who gets custody of a child in divorce in the UAE sets out the order of custodians.

Non-Muslim Wives

An eligible non-Muslim wife may request a civil divorce without proving harm (Article 7 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022). These claims organize the separation and marital rights. They do not give automatic civil compensation for abandonment.

To discuss your legal position and next steps in Dubai, contact our lawyers via WhatsApp or the Contact Us page.

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