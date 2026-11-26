The expat divorce process in Dubai starts with one question: do the Dubai Courts have jurisdiction? If they do, foreign nationals can complete their divorce there.

The case follows the relevant UAE Personal Status Law, or a foreign law where a request for it can be proven under the legal rules.

When Can Dubai Courts Hear An Expat Divorce?

UAE courts can hear claims against foreigners who live or work in the UAE. This is set by Article 3(1) of the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

They can also hear a claim by a wife living in the UAE against a husband who previously had a domicile here. That rule is in Article 20(4) of the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022).

If Your Spouse Has Left The UAE

A resident can still file in Dubai after the spouse leaves, provided the courts have jurisdiction. Article 20(4) covers the wife’s claim described above.

Article 20(6) may also establish jurisdiction where the plaintiff lives in the UAE and the defendant has no known address abroad. It may also apply where UAE law governs the case. The spouse’s departure does not establish jurisdiction on its own.

Which Divorce Law Applies To Expats In Dubai?

The court decides the applicable law after confirming its jurisdiction. Living in the UAE does not mean the law of your home country applies automatically.

Non-Muslim expats: the Civil Personal Status Law applies. A party may request an applicable home-country law. The parties may also agree to another family law in force in the UAE (Article 1(1) and (2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022).

the Civil Personal Status Law applies. A party may request an applicable home-country law. The parties may also agree to another family law in force in the UAE (Article 1(1) and (2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022). Muslim expats: the Personal Status Law applies, unless an applicable home-country law or another legally permitted agreed law governs (Article 1(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

the Personal Status Law applies, unless an applicable home-country law or another legally permitted agreed law governs (Article 1(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). Foreign law: Articles 13, 22, 29 and 30 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 apply. Article 13 generally points to the law of the country where the marriage was concluded.

How Foreign Law Is Applied

A foreign law is not applied just because one spouse asks for it. The choice-of-law rules in the Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025) decide.

Article 13 is subject to any special legal rule and to the limits in Articles 22 and 29, including UAE public order. If the foreign law cannot be proven or its meaning cannot be determined, Article 30 applies UAE law instead.

Our guide on how to file for divorce in Dubai as an Indian national shows how a home-country law works in practice.

The Expat Divorce Process In Dubai, Step By Step

Confirm jurisdiction using the rules above. Give the other party’s details: the known address and contact information. Attach the marriage contract. A foreign-language contract needs a certified Arabic translation (Article 48(4) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022). Follow the route for your law: a direct civil divorce, or family guidance first.

Personal status proceedings are exempt from providing an English translation of the notice served on a non-Arabic-speaking defendant (Article 8(3) and 8(4) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022). This does not remove the duty to translate foreign-language supporting documents.

Civil Divorce For Non-Muslims

Non-Muslims divorcing under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 need no family guidance and no proof of harm. The petition goes directly to the court (Articles 3, 7 and 8).

The court issues the divorce judgment once the other party has been duly served (Article 8). Our article on the non-Muslim family court in Dubai explains where these cases are heard.

Family Guidance Under The 2024 Law

For cases under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the supervising judge may refer the parties to family guidance if a settlement is possible. Article 8(1) lists the exceptions.

Appeal Deadlines

For judgments under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, Article 9 sets a 30-day period for appeal and cassation. This is subject to the conditions and the starting date in Article 10.

Do not assume this period applies in the same way to every divorce procedure.

To find the right route before registering your claim, contact us via WhatsApp or the Contact Us page.

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Speak with the Leaders Advocates team about jurisdiction, applicable law, and the documents needed for your divorce claim.

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What Happens To Money And Property After Divorce?

The law does not divide the spouses’ money automatically. Each financial claim has its own rules.

Financial Claims For Non-Muslims

Financial requests after divorce are made under Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. The court takes into account any terms agreed in the marriage contract (Article 6(2)).

A lump-sum compensation may also be assessed under Article 6 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023. Our guide on how long you have to pay alimony in Dubai covers how long support lasts under each framework.

Financial Claims For Muslims

Maintenance during the iddah (the waiting period after divorce) depends on the type of divorce and whether the woman is pregnant. Article 101 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 also provides for her housing during that period, subject to its conditions.

Property

Under Article 51 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, each spouse has a separate financial liability. A spouse who proves a contribution to developing the other’s property may claim a share in it.

Jointly owned property follows the co-ownership rules, which can lead to partition or sale (Articles 1065 and 1067 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025). Any change to real property rights in Dubai must be registered under Article 9 of Dubai Law No. 7 of 2006.

What Happens To The Children?

Non-Muslim Families

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, joint custody is the general rule until the child turns 18, unless the court decides otherwise. The father generally pays the children’s financial support unless the parents agree otherwise.

The court assesses any housing allowance. The sources are Article 4(4) of that Decree-Law and Articles 8, 11 and 13 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023.

Articles 21 and 22 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 regulate travel disagreements. They also cover requests to stop a child’s travel temporarily.

Muslim Families

The mother has first priority for custody, subject to the child’s best interests (Article 114 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). Child maintenance generally falls on the father (Article 106).

A custodial parent generally needs the other parent’s written consent or court permission to travel abroad with the child. Article 116 limits court-authorized travel to 60 days a year, but the court may allow longer for the child’s benefit, treatment or another necessity.

To discuss your financial rights or custody arrangements before you act, contact us via WhatsApp or the Contact Us page.

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