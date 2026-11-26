The Child Protection Law in the UAE is Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights, also known as Wadeema’s Law. It protects children below the age of 18 from abuse, neglect and exploitation. It also protects their rights to health care, education and proper family care. Child protection specialists may take urgent measures when the law permits. Official channels are available to report threats to a child’s safety.

What The Child Protection Law In The UAE Protects

Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, together with Cabinet Resolution No. 52 of 2018, provides the main rules for child protection in the UAE. Article 1 defines a child as a person born alive who has not completed 18 years of age.

Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2024 amended Articles 2, 27, 36 and 69, and added Articles 50 bis and 69 bis.

Parents and caregivers must protect children from abuse and neglect. They must also teach them about the risks of cybercrimes under Article 2. Article 36 prohibits torture, physical assault and acts that affect the child’s emotional, psychological, mental or moral safety.

The law’s core protection areas are:

Physical and psychological safety. Torture and physical, psychological, mental or moral assault are prohibited. The basis is Article 36 of Law No. 3 of 2016, as amended by Decree-Law No. 33 of 2024.

Torture and physical, psychological, mental or moral assault are prohibited. The basis is Article 36 of Law No. 3 of 2016, as amended by Decree-Law No. 33 of 2024. Protection from neglect and violence. Abandonment, neglect and leaving a child without required care or supervision are prohibited. The basis is Articles 34 and 35 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, with the penalty under Article 60.

Abandonment, neglect and leaving a child without required care or supervision are prohibited. The basis is Articles 34 and 35 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, with the penalty under Article 60. Family, health and education. The child has the right to family care, health services and education, and violence is prohibited in educational institutions. The basis is Articles 15, 18, 20, 31 and 32(3).

Custody disputes can raise child protection concerns. Our guide on who gets custody of a child in divorce in the UAE explains the family law side.

Who Must Report Abuse Under The Child Protection Law In The UAE

Article 33 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 specifies the situations that pose a threat to the safety of children. They include child neglect, child abandonment, child abuse, sexual exploitation and economic exploitation.

Anyone can report a situation or signs that threaten a child’s safety. Article 42, paragraph 1, provides for immediate reporting.

Reporting is an obligation for specific groups. These are teachers, doctors, social experts and anyone who looks after, teaches or oversees children (Article 42, paragraph 2). Mere suspicion is enough for schools to report.

The Executive Regulations require educational institutions to report incidents of abuse or suspected abuse. They report to the Child Protection Unit at the Ministry of Education, under Articles 5 and 6(1) of Cabinet Resolution No. 52 of 2018.

Official Reporting Channels

These numbers are published by the UAE Government: Ministry of Interior child protection hotline: 116111. Use it for abuse or neglect reports.

Use it for abuse or neglect reports. Ministry of Education Child Protection Unit: 80085. Use it for school-related abuse reports.

Use it for school-related abuse reports. Police emergency services: 999. Use it if a child is in immediate danger.

Is The Reporter’s Identity Kept Confidential?

Yes. Article 44 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 prohibits disclosing the reporter’s identity without their consent. It also restricts publishing information that identifies the parties and witnesses in child abuse cases.

Article 7(13) of Cabinet Resolution No. 52 of 2018 requires the Child Protection Unit to keep case information in confidential records. Only child protection specialists can access them.

Discuss A Child Protection Concern

Speak with the Leaders Advocates team about reporting duties, protective measures, and related custody or guardianship concerns. If a child is in immediate danger, call 999.

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What Happens After A Child Protection Report?

After receiving a report, the child protection specialist examines the case and assesses the harm under Article 6(2) of Cabinet Resolution No. 52 of 2018. The specialist may then recommend preventive measures, including family counseling and guidance. These rest on Articles 40 and 41 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 and Article 10 of the Executive Regulations.

Where the risk requires stronger protection, the child may be placed in a safe environment. This rests on Articles 47 and 51 of the Law and Article 12 of the Executive Regulations.

Can Authorities Remove A Child Before A Court Order?

Yes, in cases of serious harm or imminent danger. Under Article 51(2) of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, the child protection specialist may remove the child from the place of danger before obtaining judicial permission.

Article 51(3) requires a court order to continue these measures within 24 hours of removal. The judge must decide within 24 hours of receiving the request. If a child is in immediate danger, call the police on 999.

Criminal Penalties

Article 69(1) of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2024, punishes a violation of Article 36. The penalty is imprisonment for at least one year and/or a fine of AED 50,000 to AED 100,000.

Where the offender is a parent or custodian, the court may impose the alternative measures in Article 69(2). They include community service, therapeutic placement, and rehabilitation and guidance.

Article 69 bis separately punishes refusal to undergo or comply with a rehabilitation program ordered under Article 50 bis. The penalty is imprisonment for at least three months and/or a fine of AED 10,000 to AED 100,000.

Related Questions

Who Is Considered A Child Under UAE Law?

Every human being born alive who has not completed eighteen Gregorian years of age (Article 1 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016).

Is Reporting Suspected Child Abuse Mandatory?

Yes, for educators, doctors and social specialists under Article 42(2). Under Article 6(1) of Cabinet Resolution No. 52 of 2018, suspicion suffices for schools to report.

Child protection concerns often overlap with guardianship. Read our guides on how to get legal guardianship in the UAE and child custody in the UAE.

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