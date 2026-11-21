Understanding divorce procedure in uae starts with identifying the law that applies to the spouses. The divorce procedure in the UAE depends on which law applies to the spouses. For Muslim spouses, including Muslim non-citizens who do not ask for their own law, the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) applies, and a case can pass through Family Guidance before the court. For non-Muslims, the civil personal status law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022) lets either spouse go directly to court.

The Personal Status Law applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). The civil law applies to non-Muslim citizens and to non-Muslim foreigners residing in the State, unless one of them adheres to the application of his or her own law (Article 1). Abu Dhabi has its own civil law, which this guide does not cover.

Obtaining a divorce judgment is a separate step from resolving custody and financial claims. The two can run together or apart, and each has its own conditions and evidence. For a preparation checklist, see what to know before filing for divorce in the UAE.

divorce procedure in uae under the two legal frameworks

The main difference is the route into the court.

Stage Muslims and others under the Personal Status Law Non-Muslims under the civil law Who can end the marriage The husband, by dissolving the contract by his will, and he must document the divorce before the competent court within 15 days of its occurrence (Article 58). The court can divorce him for non-maintenance and in other listed cases. A wife can ask for khul', revocation of the marriage contract or a judicial divorce on the grounds the law lists Either spouse, without proving harm Family Guidance The supervising judge may refer the parties before the case is heard, except for wills and inheritance, urgent and temporary cases, urgent orders on maintenance, custody and tutorship, and cases where reconciliation is not foreseeable, such as cases to prove a marriage or a divorce Not required. Divorce goes directly to court The hearing The court decides the divorce claim. Custody, maintenance, dowry and other financial claims are distinct claims with their own conditions, and the court decides each under the rules that apply to it The divorce can be decided at the first hearing where the legal requirements are satisfied. This is not guaranteed. Alimony, a lump sum, custody and housing are decided under their own provisions of the civil law and its regulation, and may need further evidence and time Mutual divorce A settlement before the Family Guidance counsellor, approved by the supervising judge, has the force of an executory instrument and cannot be challenged unless it violates the law The spouses can agree the terms in the marriage contract or in a settlement, and the court's discretion applies where there is no agreement After the divorce The waiting period is obligatory after consummation or seclusion in a valid contract. It carries maintenance in the cases the law sets Alimony, a lump sum, custody and housing are decided on the civil law's factors

Steps for Muslim spouses

The case moves from Family Guidance to the court if there is no settlement.

Establish the governing law and the court. A claim is filed where the defendant lives or works, and a claim by a wife, child, parent or custodian can also be filed where the plaintiff or respondent lives or works, or where the marital home is (Article 3). A wife who lives in the State can sue a husband who abandoned her or whose residence is unknown (Article 4). Register the case at Family Guidance if the supervising judge refers it. If the spouses settle, the settlement is signed before the counsellor and approved by the judge. If there is no settlement, take the referral letter to the court within the period the letter states. For the transition from conciliation to the next stage, read what happens after divorce mediation. Attend the hearings. The court decides the divorce claim. Related claims, such as custody, visitation, maintenance and dowry, follow their own rules, and a divorce judgment does not by itself settle them. Observe the waiting period after the divorce (Article 82), and claim the payments the law gives the wife, such as waiting-period maintenance and the consolation payment where it applies (Articles 101 and 102). Appeal or take the ruling to cassation within 30 days. The period starts the day after the ruling, or after notice to a party who was absent (Articles 9 and 10).

Steps for non-Muslim spouses

The civil law offers a direct route to the court.

Check whether either spouse adheres to the law of his or her home country, which can replace the civil law (Article 1). File the divorce petition at the court. It does not go through Family Guidance, and the court can decide it at the first hearing where the legal requirements are satisfied, although that is not guaranteed (Articles 3, 7 and 8). Ask for the related orders: alimony or a lump sum, custody and its arrangements, and housing. The court decides them under Article 9 and the executive regulation, and they are separate from the divorce itself. Ask for temporary alimony if you need support until the financial rights are decided. The court looks at the last six months of statements (Regulation, Article 10). Prepare the evidence of each spouse's income, property and expenses, because the court appoints an accounting expert to assess it (Regulation, Article 7).

Periods and deadlines

Matter Period Source Appeal or cassation of a ruling 30 days from the day after the ruling, or after notice to an absent party PSL Arts 9, 10 Objection to an order on petition One week from the day after it is issued PSL Art 6 Non-maintenance as a ground for divorce The court gives the husband up to 30 days, or up to 90 if he claims inability and proves it PSL Art 77 A wife's maintenance claim Not heard for a period exceeding two years PSL Art 99 A child's maintenance claim Not heard for a period exceeding one year from the judicial claim PSL Art 111 Documenting a divorce 15 days from the date it occurs PSL Art 58

The divorce procedure depends on which law applies. Establish whether the spouses fall under the Personal Status Law or the civil personal status law. A settlement signed at Family Guidance has the force of an executory instrument, so settle the custody and financial terms in writing before signing.

If you are considering a divorce, you can send us your marriage contract and the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about the divorce procedure

Do I have to go to Family Guidance first?

For Muslim couples, the supervising judge may refer the case, and urgent and temporary cases are exempt (Personal Status Law, Article 8). Non-Muslim divorce cases go directly to court (civil law, Article 3).

How long does a divorce take?

The law fixes no total time. A non-Muslim divorce can be decided at the first hearing where the legal requirements are satisfied, although that is not guaranteed (civil law, Article 3). Custody and financial claims can take longer, and Muslim cases depend on whether the spouses settle.

Can a non-Muslim use the law of his home country?

Yes. The civil law applies unless one of the spouses adheres to the application of his or her own law (Article 1).

Can I file for divorce if my spouse lives abroad?

In listed cases, yes. A wife who lives in the State can sue a husband who abandoned her or whose residence is unknown (Personal Status Law, Article 4).