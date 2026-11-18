Child Relocation UAE is not regulated by a dedicated procedure. The Personal Status Law regulates travel with a child (Article 116) and ends a custodian's right to custody if she moves to a place of residence where the child's interest is lost (Article 115). A permanent move abroad therefore turns on the other parent's agreement, or on the court's view of the child's interest.

Temporary travel and permanent relocation are different questions. A written consent or a court authorisation under Article 116 allows a trip, and it does not allow the child's home to change. For the post-divorce context, read about relocating a child after divorce in the UAE.

This guide follows the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024), which applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). A section below covers non-Muslims.

Child Relocation UAE rules on residence and travel

The law deals with travel and with the lapse of custody. It sets no separate test for relocation.

Situation What the law says Article A temporary trip abroad A custodial parent may travel with the written consent of the other parent, or of the guardian over the person if the father has died 116(1) No consent for a trip The court may authorise travel for periods totalling up to 60 days a year, with a guarantee of the child's return 116(2) A longer trip The court may exceed 60 days where the travel is in the child's interest, for treatment or for a necessity, after hearing the other parent or the guardian 116(2) A permanent move abroad The Personal Status Law sets no procedure for it. A travel authorisation is permission to travel for a stated period, not an order that the child may live abroad 116 A custodian moves to a new place of residence The right to custody lapses if the move is to a place of residence where the child's interest is lost. The person can apply again if the reason ends 115 Taking the child out of the State without permission Article 252 makes it an offence for a custodian to take the child out of the State without the guardian's permission or a court order 252 Upbringing, discipline and education The father or other guardians attend to them, and the custodian mother has educational guardianship. A dispute over the child's interest goes to the Judge of Summary Matters 112 A child aged 15 or over The child can choose which parent to live with, unless the child's interest requires otherwise 122 Visits after a move The court may order the custodian or the visiting parent to bear transport costs within the State. Visitation rulings are enforced by force if the custodian refuses 121

What the court weighs

The court decides in the interest of the child and can depart from the usual order of custody for it (Article 114). A move can also bear on whether custody lapses under Article 115.

The reasons for the move, and whether they are genuine.

The child's school, health care, housing and language in the new place.

How the other parent will keep a real relationship with the child, including visits and costs.

The child's age and views. A child of 15 can choose where to live (Article 122).

Whether the person moving has followed the law on consent and court authorisation.

How to ask for permission

Ask for agreement first, and the court second.

Ask the other parent for written agreement. State where, when, why and how contact will continue. If there is no agreement, apply to the personal status court that has jurisdiction. That is the court where the plaintiff or respondent lives or works, or the marital home (Article 3). Put the evidence in order: the plan for the child, the contact proposal, and proof of school and housing. Ask for the specific order you need. Ask for a permanent move expressly, and do not rely on a travel authorisation for it. Do not move first. A move without consent can undermine your position on custody (Article 115), and taking the child out of the State without the guardian's permission or a court order is an offence under Article 252.

Non-Muslims

Under the civil personal status law, custody after divorce is joint and equal, and either parent can ask the court to decide a dispute in the child's interest (Article 10). Its executive regulation, Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, provides that while joint custody is in effect, neither parent may take the child out of the State by unilateral decision, except with the judge's permission if the other parent objects, after an application to the competent court (Article 21).

After the divorce is signed, either parent may ask the court to prevent the child from travelling for a temporary period, and the application is subject to the court's discretion (Article 22). Neither article addresses a permanent move, which remains a dispute for the court under Article 10.

Moving a child into the UAE

A parent who brings a child into the UAE under a foreign custody order may need the court to recognise it. Foreign judgments are recognised and enforced under the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, Article 222). For cross-border issues, see our guide to international child custody disputes in Dubai.

The UAE court can also decide custody itself under the personal status laws.

Questions about moving with a child

Can a custodian parent move abroad with the child?

The law does not ban a move, but a permanent move needs the other parent's agreement or a court order. Custody lapses if the custodian moves to a place where the child's interest is lost (Article 115), and travel needs consent or authorisation (Article 116).

Does permission to travel allow a permanent move?

No. A court authorisation under Article 116 is for travel for a stated period with a guarantee of return. It does not change where the child lives.

Does the child have a say?

At 15, a child can choose which parent to live with, unless the child's interest requires otherwise (Article 122).

What if the other parent moves first?

Ask the court for urgent orders, and for enforcement of visitation. A visitation ruling is enforced by force if the custodian refuses (Article 121).