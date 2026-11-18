The personal status court dubai is the part of Dubai Courts that hears family and inheritance matters under the federal personal status laws. The Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). Non-Muslims also have the civil personal status law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022), unless they adhere to their home country's law.

The personal status court dubai framework and each judge’s role

A personal status case can meet several judges, and each has its own job.

Judge or body What it decides Source Personal status judge Disputes under the Personal Status Law and everything related to marriage, divorce, dowry, withdrawal from engagement and all personal status matters PSL Art 5(1) Inheritance judge Proving death, identifying heirs, identifying, liquidating and distributing the estate, appointing a guardian for minors and a trustee for the estate, disputes over the inventory and distribution, wills and the inclusion or exclusion of an heir PSL Art 5(2) Supervising judge Can refer the parties to Family Guidance before the case goes to court PSL Art 8 Judge of Summary Matters (the urgent matters judge) Decides by order on a petition a dispute over the child's interest in a custody case, including transferring educational guardianship. It does not enforce judgments PSL Art 112 Court permits by petition Requests the law says need the court's permission, approval or a referral to the judge. An interested party can object within one week PSL Art 6 Execution judge May, with the agreement of the custodian and the person awarded visitation, change visitation dates and places. A court judgment on visitation is enforced by force if the custodian refuses PSL Art 121 Authentication judge Concludes civil marriages for non-Muslims Civil law Art 6 Court of first instance (non-Muslim divorce) Divorce goes directly to court and is decided at the first hearing, without Family Guidance Civil law Art 3 Dubai Courts or DIFC Courts (non-Muslim wills) The court where the will is registered decides disputes about it Dubai Law 15/2017, Art 29 Dubai Probate Court (estate claims) A Reporting Judge opens estate files, inventories and liquidates estates and proposes settlements. Estate claims are heard by first instance and appellate divisions Dubai Decree 25/2023, Arts 5, 7, 9

Some of these jurisdictions can be assigned to a specialised department or court by a decision of the Federal Judicial Council or the head of the local judicial authority (Personal Status Law, Article 5(3)).

Which court in Dubai hears your case

The place where people live or work usually decides the court.

A claim against a person who lives, works or has a place of residence in the State goes to the court where the defendant lives or works (Article 3).

A claim by a child, wife, parent or custodian for maintenance, custody, visitation, dowry or divorce can also go to the court where the plaintiff or respondent lives or works, or where the marital home is (Article 3).

Wills and estates go to the court of the deceased's last domicile, residence or place of work. If there was none in the State, the court where an estate asset is located hears them (Article 3).

Guardianship, interdiction and absence cases follow the domicile or residence of the person concerned (Article 3).

How a case moves

A case follows a set sequence, and some steps do not apply to every matter.

Decide which law applies to you. Each law applies unless a non-citizen asks for his or her own law, or the parties agree to another permitted law (Article 1 of each law). Check whether Family Guidance applies. The supervising judge may refer a case to it, but wills and inheritance, urgent and temporary cases, urgent orders on maintenance, custody and guardianship, and cases where reconciliation is not conceivable are exempt (Article 8). If you receive a referral letter from Family Guidance, file your case within the period the letter states. Attend the hearings. The court hears the evidence and rules. Appeal or take the ruling to cassation within 30 days. The period starts the day after the ruling, or after notice to a party who was not present (Articles 9 and 10). Enforce the ruling through the execution process if the other side does not comply.

A settlement reached before the Family Guidance counsellor and approved by the supervising judge has the force of an executory instrument, and it cannot be challenged unless it violates the Personal Status Law (Article 8). For a custody application, see our guide on how to file for joint custody in the UAE.

The Probate Court in Dubai

Estate claims in Dubai go to the Probate Court, established by Dubai Decree No. 25 of 2023. It replaced the earlier Inheritance Court, and it works in two levels, a first instance division and an appellate division of three judges each (Articles 6 and 7).

The decree sets no monetary threshold. The appellate judgment is not subject to cassation, and a petition for review is available (Article 18). Read the decree on the Dubai legislation portal. For estate filing steps, read about how to start an inheritance case in Dubai.

If you are unsure which court or judge applies, you can send us your documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about the personal status court

Is Family Guidance compulsory?

The supervising judge may refer the parties to it, and some matters are exempt (Article 8). Non-Muslim divorce cases go directly to court (civil law, Article 3).

Which law will the court apply to me?

The Personal Status Law applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law. The civil law applies to non-Muslims unless they adhere to their home country's law (Article 1 of each law).

Can I go to the Dubai court if my spouse lives abroad?

In listed cases, yes. A wife who lives in the State can bring a divorce case against a husband who abandoned her or whose residence is unknown, and a claim for maintenance can be brought if the person claiming lives in the State (Article 4).

How long do I have to appeal?

Thirty days from the day after the ruling, or after notice if the party was not present (Articles 9 and 10). An order on petition has its own one-week period (Article 6).