Inheritance Rights of children in the UAE depend first on which law governs the estate. For Muslims, the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) gives a son twice the share of a daughter when they inherit together. For non-Muslims, the civil personal status law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022) divides the children's half equally, with no difference between sons and daughters.

The Personal Status Law applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). The civil law applies to non-Muslims unless they adhere to their home country's law (Article 1). For the wider framework, read our guide to UAE inheritance law for expats.

Work out the share in four steps

Always start with the governing law, not with the number of children.

Identify the governing law, from the deceased's religion, nationality and any registered will. Calculate the net estate. Funeral expenses and debts come out first, and for a Muslim will the one-third limit applies after them (Personal Status Law, Article 173). Apply the shares of the other heirs, such as a spouse and parents, and find what remains for the children. Divide the children's part by the rule of the governing law, and register each child's share.

Inheritance Rights of children in the UAE under each law

The two laws give very different results.

Situation What the law says Source Muslim: a son and a daughter together The daughter becomes a residuary with the son, and the male takes the share of two females PSL Art 227 Muslim: one daughter and no son She takes one half PSL Art 217 Muslim: two or more daughters and no son They share two-thirds together PSL Art 217 Non-Muslim: no will, a spouse and children Half goes to the spouse and the other half is divided equally among the children, with no difference between male and female Civil law Art 11(2) Non-Muslim: no will and no children The estate goes to the parents equally, or half to one parent and half to the siblings, in the cases the article sets Civil law Art 11(2) Non-Muslim: a will The testator can leave all property he owns in the UAE to anyone, under the executive regulation's controls Civil law Art 11(1) A foreign non-Muslim heir Any foreign heir may ask for the law applicable under the Civil Code rules, unless there is a registered will to the contrary Civil law Art 11(3)

Two worked examples

The examples use round numbers to show the method. They are not legal advice on a real estate.

Case Calculation Muslim: after debts, the will and the other heirs' shares, AED 900,000 remains for one son and one daughter The remainder is divided into three units of AED 300,000. The son takes two units, AED 600,000, and the daughter takes one, AED 300,000 Non-Muslim: a net estate of AED 2,000,000, no will, a spouse and two children The spouse takes half, AED 1,000,000. The other half is divided equally, so each child takes AED 500,000

What can change a child's share

A will, a grandchild's claim and parentage can all change the result.

A will. A Muslim will is executed within one-third of the estate, and a bequest to an heir needs the other adult heirs' approval or a court-approved compelling interest (Personal Status Law, Articles 173 and 184). A parent therefore cannot remove a child's share by a will.

A grandchild's claim. Grandchildren of a child who died first are not automatically entitled. A mandatory bequest within one-third goes to the grandchildren of a son or daughter who died before or with the deceased, in the share their parent would have inherited, if they are not heirs and have not already been given that amount (Article 179).

A child inherits as a descendant only if lineage is legally established, by birth in a marriage, acknowledgment, evidence or scientific methods (Article 87). Under the civil law, parentage is established by marriage or by the acknowledgment of the father and mother (Article 14).

Several wills for a non-Muslim in Dubai. A registered will prevails, and where all are registered, the one registered first prevails (Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, Article 30; Dubai Law 15/2017, Article 11).

A minor child's inherited property

A minor can own inherited property, but a guardian manages it under court supervision. Guardianship over the property belongs to the father first, then to his appointed guardian, then to the paternal grandfather, then to the court (Article 129). For planning considerations, see how to protect children’s inheritance in the UAE.

A guardian is accountable for the property and must give periodic accounts to the court (Articles 136 and 143).

A guardian may not dispose of a minor's real estate without the court's permission, except for a necessity or an apparent benefit the court assesses (Article 137).

The property belongs to the child, and it is not available for the guardian's own use.

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that a child's share is worked out only after the governing law is identified and the funeral costs, administration costs and debts are settled. He explained that the same family can reach different results under the Personal Status Law and the civil personal status law, so the religion and any registered will of the deceased should be established first.

Questions about children's inheritance

Do sons and daughters inherit equally in the UAE?

For non-Muslims under the civil law, yes, with no difference between male and female (Article 11(2)). For Muslims, a son takes twice a daughter's share when they inherit together (Personal Status Law, Article 227).

Can a parent leave a child out of the will?

A Muslim parent cannot remove a child's share, because a will is limited to one-third and a bequest to an heir needs the other heirs' approval (Articles 173 and 184). A non-Muslim can leave property to anyone under the civil law's controls (Article 11(1)).

Who controls a minor's inheritance?

A guardian manages it under court supervision, starting with the father, and needs the court's permission to dispose of the minor's real estate (Personal Status Law, Articles 129 and 137).

Is a child born outside marriage an heir?

Only if lineage is legally established. Under the Personal Status Law, lineage is proven by birth in a marriage, acknowledgment, evidence or scientific methods (Article 87).