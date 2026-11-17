Father refusing DNA test UAE cases involve a situation the law leaves open: the court can order a test in the cases the law allows, but the Personal Status Law does not say what follows if a man refuses. The refusal does not decide the case by itself.

The court weighs it with the other evidence under the Evidence Law. Read the Personal Status Law on the UAE legislation portal.

This guide follows the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). It applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). A section below covers non-Muslims under the civil personal status law.

When a court can order a DNA test

A DNA test can be ordered only in the cases the law lists.

Situation What the law says Article A person admits paternity The court may request a DNA test whenever it deems it appropriate 89(2) Exceptional cases, mixed-up newborns, accidents or disasters, a dispute over lineage, or a request by a competent authority The court may order a DNA test in accordance with the applicable legislation. It rules on the result after verifying that the child's lineage is unknown and that the age difference makes the attribution possible 90 A husband denies a child by li'an (the sworn denial) The court considers the case after a DNA test ordered by the court, if the woman agrees. If she does not agree, it continues without the test 94(1), (2)

Article 90 sends the technical rules for the test to other legislation. The conditions on unknown lineage and on the age difference apply before the court rules on a result.

When lineage is already established

A child's lineage to the father is proven by birth in a marriage contract, by acknowledgment, by evidence, or by scientific methods (Article 87). A child born during a marriage, after the minimum pregnancy of 180 days and within the maximum of 365 days, is attributed to the father unless it is proven that the spouses could not have met (Article 88). If lineage is proven under these rules, a case to deny it is not heard (Article 92).

A DNA result therefore cannot be used to undo lineage already established by marriage. The only route for a husband who wants to deny a child is li'an, within the conditions in Articles 93 and 94.

Father refusing DNA test UAE cases and the court’s evidential powers

The Personal Status Law has no article on refusing a DNA test. The Evidence Law applies to matters the Personal Status Law does not cover (Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, Article 2), and it gives the court discretion in weighing evidence.

Tool What the Evidence Law says Article Weighing conflicting evidence If evidence conflicts and cannot be reconciled, the court may weigh it using inferences from the facts, and must give its reasons 3 Presumptions Where testimony evidence is allowed, the court may infer other presumptions and state their significance 86(2) Scientific means The court may use scientific means to infer presumptions 86(3) Failing to appear for examination or refusing to answer If a litigant, without an acceptable excuse, fails to appear for examination or refuses to answer without legal justification, the court draws its own conclusions and may admit testimony and presumptions that would not otherwise be allowed 21(3) Preventing an expert from working If a person without legal justification prevents an expert from hearing statements, obtaining documents or inspecting places and objects, the court may decide what it deems appropriate, including coercion 115, 116

The general fine in Article 13 applies where a litigant fails to file documents or to conduct a required evidentiary proceeding. The Evidence Law does not describe a DNA sample as one of those proceedings, so that fine should not be assumed to apply to a refusal.

The Personal Status Law and the Evidence Law do not say whether a sample can be compelled. A court therefore weighs a refusal together with the other evidence, and the outcome is for the court. A refusal does not automatically establish paternity.

Other proof of paternity

A claim does not depend on DNA alone.

A man's admission, which must meet the conditions in Article 89.

Documents such as a marriage contract, a birth certificate or a signed agreement.

Messages that show an acknowledgment. Our guide on paternity and parentage claims in the UAE explains the assessment of this evidence.

Witnesses, within the limits of the Evidence Law. Testimony given by ascendants for descendants, descendants for ascendants, or one spouse for the other is not admitted (Evidence Law, Article 71).

Genetic proof alone is not enough. Under Article 90, the court rules on a result only after verifying that the child's lineage is unknown and that the age difference makes the attribution possible. For the wider evidential framework, read about how to prove paternity in the UAE.

Steps if you are the mother or the child

Build the claim on proof of the relationship.

Gather proof of the relationship and of the man's acknowledgment, if any. File the lineage claim in the personal status court that has jurisdiction, and ask the court to order a DNA test. If he refuses, ask the court to record the refusal and to weigh it with the other evidence. Keep the child's documents, medical records and proof of maintenance paid or unpaid. Appeal within 30 days of a ruling if needed. The period for an appeal, and for cassation, runs from the day after the ruling, or after notice to a party who was not present (Articles 9 and 10). An objection to an order on petition has its own one-week period (Article 6).

Non-Muslims

Under the civil personal status law, parentage is established by marriage or by the acknowledgment of the father and mother. The court may order a DNA test, and may issue an order establishing parentage only after verifying that the child's parentage is unknown and that the age difference supports the claim (Article 14).

Questions about refusing a DNA test

Can a court force a man to take a DNA test?

The Personal Status Law lets the court order a test but sets no penalty for refusing it, and the Evidence Law has no provision on refusing a DNA sample. The court weighs the refusal with the other evidence (Evidence Law, Articles 3 and 86).

Does refusing a DNA test prove he is the father?

Not automatically. The court decides how much weight a refusal carries, and the conditions in Article 90 must still be met.

Can a father demand a DNA test to deny his child?

Only through the narrow route in Articles 93 and 94, within 15 days of learning of the birth and without an earlier acknowledgment. If lineage is already proven, a denial claim is not heard (Article 92).

Does the mother have to agree to a DNA test?

In a husband's li'an case, the court orders the test if the woman agrees. If she does not agree, it continues without the test (Article 94).