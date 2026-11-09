Fathers Rights After Divorce And How Divorce Lawyers In Dubai Can Help

A father preparing for divorce needs more than reassurance that he will remain a parent. He needs to understand where his child will live, how contact will work and who can make particular decisions. Consulting divorce lawyers in Dubai can help turn those concerns into specific requests supported by the correct law and evidence.

There is no single answer for every family. Custody, educational authority, financial support and travel permission are separate legal questions. An order dealing with one does not necessarily settle the others. The starting point is the applicable legal framework, followed by the existing court orders and the practical needs of the child.

Identify the law governing the family

Federal Decree Law No 41 of 2024 introduced the current general Personal Status Law, effective from 15 April 2025. Article 1 covers UAE citizens where either party is Muslim. It also addresses non Muslim citizens, subject to specified exceptions, and foreign nationals unless a permitted alternative law is invoked. Nationality alone does not settle which rules a court will apply.

A separate civil framework exists under Federal Decree Law No 41 of 2022 for qualifying non Muslim UAE citizens and non Muslim foreign residents. Its scope and provisions concerning other applicable laws require examination in each case. Parents should establish the governing framework before relying on an online description of joint custody or parental priority.

Custody and educational authority under the general law

Under Article 112 of the 2024 law, custody involves protecting, raising and caring for the child. Guardianship addresses other supervisory responsibilities. Article 128 expressly recognises that personal guardianship must not conflict with the custodian's authority to manage the child's affairs. These roles therefore require coordination.

Education needs particular attention. Article 112 assigns educational guardianship to the custodial mother in the child's interests. A father should not assume that his position as guardian gives him an unrestricted right to change the school or override her educational decisions.

An interested person may bring a disagreement about the child's interests before the urgent matters judge. The law also permits an application to transfer educational guardianship to the father or another eligible guardian where the child's interests require it. A proposed transfer must therefore be justified through the appropriate judicial process.

For a school dispute, useful preparation includes the current curriculum, the child's progress, any additional learning needs, realistic fee information and the effect of a proposed move. This helps explain the consequences for the child rather than presenting the issue as a contest between parents.

When a father can seek custody

Article 114 places the mother first after separation, followed by the father, the maternal grandmother and the paternal grandmother. The court may depart from that sequence in the child's interests. The father is therefore within the statutory order of priority, but that position does not guarantee a custody award.

Eligibility under Article 113 matters. It includes trustworthiness, the ability to provide proper care and supervision, and other health, conduct and religious conditions. A male custodian must also satisfy the applicable kinship requirement for a female child and have a woman suitable for custody living with him.

Article 115 identifies grounds for losing custody, including failure to satisfy the conditions, neglect of custodial duties and a move that defeats the child's interests. A father seeking a change should identify the relevant facts and reliable supporting material. Disagreement with the mother's parenting style, without more, should not be presented as proof that custody must change.

Arrange meaningful and workable contact

Article 121 gives the parent without custody rights to visits, taking the child out and overnight stays according to agreement. If agreement fails, the court determines arrangements by reference to the child's interests. The provision also addresses enforcement where the custodian refuses to comply with the judgment.

A useful proposal specifies collection times, return arrangements, holidays, transport and an approach to missed visits. Video communication can also be proposed where suitable. These details reduce uncertainty without assuming that a father can independently choose any schedule he prefers.

The child's relationship with both parents has its own legal importance. Article 16 of the Child Rights Law recognises personal relations and direct contact with both parents, subject to the laws in force. Contact should therefore be approached as part of the child's welfare, with safety and stability guiding the arrangements.

Keep age rules separate from maintenance

Under Article 122 of the 2024 law, a child who reaches 15 may choose to reside with either parent unless the child's interests require otherwise. That qualification matters. A stated preference does not remove the court's responsibility to consider welfare.

Article 123 generally ends custody at 18 Gregorian years. It provides for continuation in the specified cases of mental incapacity or incapacitating illness, subject to the child's interests. Older statements about custody automatically ending at 11 for boys or 13 for girls should not be used to describe the current law.

Maintenance follows separate provisions. Articles 95, 96 and 106 address essential needs, the resources of the person paying and responsibility for children without sufficient means. A father should not treat the end of custody as automatically ending financial obligations. Existing payment orders also need attention when circumstances change.

Keep an organised record of transfers, tuition payments and agreed expenses. If affordability changes, obtain advice about a variation instead of treating disputed contact as a reason to stop support.

Handle travel through the correct process

Article 116 of the 2024 law provides for a custodial parent to travel abroad with the child with the other parent's written consent, while also providing a court permission route with statutory conditions and safeguards. Article 117 regulates passport possession and allows judicial intervention where a guardian unreasonably withholds it when needed.

A holiday proposal and a permanent relocation proposal need different preparation. Dates, destination, accommodation, return plans and the effect on contact all deserve attention. Holding the passport does not resolve the legal question of whether travel should be permitted.

Joint custody under the civil framework

For families governed by the 2022 civil law, Article 10 establishes joint and equal custody as the starting principle. Article 4 provides for equal joint custody until 18, followed by freedom of choice. The age 15 residence provision in the 2024 law should not simply be imported into this separate framework.

Cabinet Resolution No 122 of 2023 explains implementation. Articles 13 and 14 address joint custody orders and arrangements when parents cannot agree. Articles 17 and 18 provide a route for removing a parent from joint custody on recognised grounds. Article 21 addresses foreign travel where the other parent objects, requiring judicial permission rather than a unilateral departure.

Prepare a workable proposal

Before meeting divorce lawyers in Dubai, gather the current orders, family documents, school information and a practical care schedule. Identify the exact outcome sought, such as regular overnight contact, a schooling decision or revised travel arrangements.

Dubai Courts’ 2024 Annual Report records 209 custody-related cases reviewed as social case studies. This is a measure of specific review activity, not a count of custody awards to fathers or the total number of custody claims. A father’s proposal should explain the individual child’s care needs and the evidence supporting the particular request.

Where settlement is appropriate, formal recording matters. Dubai's conciliation legislation provides for an approved agreement to acquire enforceable status once the prescribed requirements are met. Urgent custody and guardianship applications are among the matters excluded from conciliation. The correct route depends on the application.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a father obtain custody after divorce?

Yes. Under the 2024 law, he follows the mother in the statutory priority order, subject to eligibility and the child's interests. The separate civil framework generally begins with joint custody.

2. Can a father automatically decide the school?

No. Article 112 gives educational guardianship to the custodial mother under the 2024 law. Disputes and applications to transfer that authority require the appropriate judicial process.

3. Does a child always move to the father at 15?

No. Under Article 122 of the 2024 law, the child may choose either parent at 15 unless the child's interests require otherwise. There is no automatic transfer to the father.

4. What should a father include in a proposed contact schedule?

Specify school day and holiday arrangements, collection and return times, transport and how delays will be communicated. Explain work commitments and the child’s support needs. Check the proposal against existing orders and identify the points requiring agreement or judicial determination.

5. How should a father prepare information about school expenses?

Keep the current fee schedule, payment records, agreed expenses and relevant orders together. Explain affordability concerns and the child’s educational needs separately. Identify the precise decision sought, such as a schooling arrangement or a review of a payment obligation.