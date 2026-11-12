ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Invalid Nikah In The UAE: Void And Irregular Marriages And Their Effects
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Invalid nikah UAE: Understand void and irregular marriages, dowry, lineage, maintenance, waiting periods, documentation, and correcting a marriage contract.
Invalid nikah UAE: An invalid nikah is a marriage contract that fails the Personal Status Law's validity requirements. A void marriage lacks an essential element; an irregular marriage lacks a condition of validity (Article 35). Their effects differ, especially after consummation.
A new valid contract can correct the position (Article 40).
Invalid nikah UAE: void and irregular marriages
- Void marriage: An essential element of the contract is missing (Art 35). Irregular marriage: A condition of validity is missing (Art 35).
- Before consummation. Void marriage: No effect at all (Art 38(1)). Irregular marriage: The court revokes it, and it has no effect except that a divorce by the husband counts as a minor final divorce (Art 39(1)).
- After consummation. Void marriage: A waiting period and the child's lineage (Art 38(2)). Irregular marriage: The named dowry or a proper dowry, lineage, a waiting period, in-law prohibitions, and maintenance unless the wife knew of the defect (Art 39(2)).
- Void marriage: A new valid contract, without a court ruling ending the old one (Art 40). Irregular marriage: The same (Art 40).
Common causes of an invalid marriage
- A marriage within the temporarily prohibited categories, such as marrying a woman in her waiting period or a fifth wife (Article 32).
- A Muslim man marrying a woman who is not of the People of the Book, or a Muslim woman marrying a non-Muslim man (Article 32(6), (7)).
- A condition in the contract that contradicts the essence of marriage, which voids the contract (Article 33(2)).
- A missing guardian's acceptance where the Law requires it (Articles 18 and 26).
Documentation and proof
- A marriage must be documented in court under the legislation in force (Article 41(1)).
- Any interested person can ask the court to prove an undocumented marriage (Article 41(2)).
- A marriage must meet the documents and medical reports the legislation sets (Article 41(3)).
Steps if your nikah may be invalid
- Get the marriage contract and identify what may be missing.
- Take advice on whether the marriage is void or irregular, because the effects differ.
- If both spouses want to stay married, conclude a new valid contract and document it (Articles 40 and 41).
- Protect the children's lineage, which is established in both cases after consummation.
- If the marriage is to end, ask the court about the dowry, maintenance and waiting period under Article 39.
If you have doubts about the validity of a marriage, you can send us the details on WhatsApp.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.