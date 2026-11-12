Invalid Nikah In The UAE: Void And Irregular Marriages And Their Effects

Invalid nikah UAE: An invalid nikah is a marriage contract that fails the Personal Status Law's validity requirements. A void marriage lacks an essential element; an irregular marriage lacks a condition of validity (Article 35). Their effects differ, especially after consummation.

A new valid contract can correct the position (Article 40).

Invalid nikah UAE: void and irregular marriages

Void marriage: An essential element of the contract is missing (Art 35). Irregular marriage: A condition of validity is missing (Art 35).

Before consummation. Void marriage: No effect at all (Art 38(1)). Irregular marriage: The court revokes it, and it has no effect except that a divorce by the husband counts as a minor final divorce (Art 39(1)).

After consummation. Void marriage: A waiting period and the child's lineage (Art 38(2)). Irregular marriage: The named dowry or a proper dowry, lineage, a waiting period, in-law prohibitions, and maintenance unless the wife knew of the defect (Art 39(2)).

Void marriage: A new valid contract, without a court ruling ending the old one (Art 40). Irregular marriage: The same (Art 40).

Common causes of an invalid marriage

A marriage within the temporarily prohibited categories, such as marrying a woman in her waiting period or a fifth wife (Article 32).

A Muslim man marrying a woman who is not of the People of the Book, or a Muslim woman marrying a non-Muslim man (Article 32(6), (7)).

A condition in the contract that contradicts the essence of marriage, which voids the contract (Article 33(2)).

A missing guardian's acceptance where the Law requires it (Articles 18 and 26).

Documentation and proof

A marriage must be documented in court under the legislation in force (Article 41(1)).

Any interested person can ask the court to prove an undocumented marriage (Article 41(2)).

A marriage must meet the documents and medical reports the legislation sets (Article 41(3)).

Steps if your nikah may be invalid

Get the marriage contract and identify what may be missing.

Take advice on whether the marriage is void or irregular, because the effects differ.

If both spouses want to stay married, conclude a new valid contract and document it (Articles 40 and 41).

Protect the children's lineage, which is established in both cases after consummation.

If the marriage is to end, ask the court about the dowry, maintenance and waiting period under Article 39.

If you have doubts about the validity of a marriage, you can send us the details on WhatsApp.

Related reading

Legal sources

Personal Status Law