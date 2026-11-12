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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Invalid Nikah In The UAE: Void And Irregular Marriages And Their Effects

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Invalid nikah UAE: Understand void and irregular marriages, dowry, lineage, maintenance, waiting periods, documentation, and correcting a marriage contract.

United Arab EmiratesFamily and Matrimonial
Faris Raian
Faris Raian

Invalid nikah UAE: An invalid nikah is a marriage contract that fails the Personal Status Law's validity requirements. A void marriage lacks an essential element; an irregular marriage lacks a condition of validity (Article 35). Their effects differ, especially after consummation.

A new valid contract can correct the position (Article 40).

Invalid nikah UAE: void and irregular marriages

  • Void marriage: An essential element of the contract is missing (Art 35). Irregular marriage: A condition of validity is missing (Art 35).
  • Before consummation. Void marriage: No effect at all (Art 38(1)). Irregular marriage: The court revokes it, and it has no effect except that a divorce by the husband counts as a minor final divorce (Art 39(1)).
  • After consummation. Void marriage: A waiting period and the child's lineage (Art 38(2)). Irregular marriage: The named dowry or a proper dowry, lineage, a waiting period, in-law prohibitions, and maintenance unless the wife knew of the defect (Art 39(2)).
  • Void marriage: A new valid contract, without a court ruling ending the old one (Art 40). Irregular marriage: The same (Art 40).

Common causes of an invalid marriage

  • A marriage within the temporarily prohibited categories, such as marrying a woman in her waiting period or a fifth wife (Article 32).
  • A Muslim man marrying a woman who is not of the People of the Book, or a Muslim woman marrying a non-Muslim man (Article 32(6), (7)).
  • A condition in the contract that contradicts the essence of marriage, which voids the contract (Article 33(2)).
  • A missing guardian's acceptance where the Law requires it (Articles 18 and 26).

Documentation and proof

  • A marriage must be documented in court under the legislation in force (Article 41(1)).
  • Any interested person can ask the court to prove an undocumented marriage (Article 41(2)).
  • A marriage must meet the documents and medical reports the legislation sets (Article 41(3)).

Steps if your nikah may be invalid

  • Get the marriage contract and identify what may be missing.
  • Take advice on whether the marriage is void or irregular, because the effects differ.
  • If both spouses want to stay married, conclude a new valid contract and document it (Articles 40 and 41).
  • Protect the children's lineage, which is established in both cases after consummation.
  • If the marriage is to end, ask the court about the dowry, maintenance and waiting period under Article 39.

If you have doubts about the validity of a marriage, you can send us the details on WhatsApp.

Related reading

Legal sources

Personal Status Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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