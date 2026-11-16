Inheritance Disputes in the UAE go to the court's inheritance judge, who decides the heirs, the inventory, the liquidation, the distribution and wills. Inheritance matters are exempt from referral to Family Guidance (Article 8 of the Personal Status Law). For non-Muslims in Dubai, disputes about a will go to the court where the will is registered (Article 29 of the Dubai wills law).

Inheritance Disputes in the UAE explained

Each kind of dispute has its own rule.

Dispute What the law says Source Who the heirs are, or whether an heir should be included or excluded The inheritance judge decides, with incidental requests on wills, waqf and settlement between heirs PSL Art 5(2) Whether a will exists, was revoked or was amended If it is denied, a claim is not heard without the testimony of two just witnesses. A will documented before the authorities can be changed only the same way PSL Arts 176, 177 A will to one of the heirs Not permitted, except with the approval of the other adult heirs, or where a compelling interest approved by the court requires it PSL Art 184 A will above one-third of the estate The excess needs the heirs' approval PSL Art 193 Grandchildren of a child who died first They are not automatically entitled. A mandatory bequest within one-third of the estate goes to the grandchildren of a son or daughter who died before or with the deceased, in the share their parent would have inherited. They are excluded if they are heirs, or if the grandparent has already given or bequeathed that amount PSL Art 179 Accepting or rejecting a will Anyone with a right can ask the court to notify the beneficiary, who then has up to 30 days. For non-Muslims in Dubai, the period is 60 days from notice PSL Art 187; Dubai Law 15/2017, Art 12 The inventory, liquidation and distribution The inheritance judge hears the disputes, and any civil, real estate or commercial claim arising from the estate PSL Art 5(2) An executor or administrator's conduct The court can remove an executor for valid reasons, or an administrator on the heirs' application. The administrator reports on accounts every three months Dubai Law 15/2017, Arts 17, 22, 26 Several wills (non-Muslims in Dubai) A registered will prevails over an unregistered one, and where all are registered the one registered first prevails (Art 11). A will also lapses if the testator registers a new will that contradicts it (Art 10), so a testator who wants to replace a will should revoke it on the register Dubai Law 15/2017, Arts 10, 11 Several wills (Muslims) Multiple wills do not revoke an earlier will unless the testator explicitly states the revocation PSL Art 180

Where a dispute is heard in Dubai

Estate claims in Dubai go to the Probate Court within Dubai Courts. It was established by Dubai Decree No. 25 of 2023, which replaced the earlier Inheritance Court, and it hears estate claims, including civil, commercial and real property claims arising from an estate (Articles 2 and 5).

Applications are filed with a Reporting Judge, who opens the estate file, inventories and liquidates the estate and proposes a settlement. If there is no settlement, the claim can be filed with the Probate Court within 30 days of the Reporting Judge's decision, and the competent division must decide it within one year, extendable (Articles 9 to 15).

For the estate opening process and documents, see how to start an inheritance case in Dubai.

Litigation has two levels, a first instance division and an appellate division. The appellate judgment is not subject to cassation, and a petition for review is available. The time limits follow the Civil Procedure Law (Article 18).

A grievance against an order of the Reporting Judge is filed within five working days of notification, and the first instance division decides it finally (Article 17). The Probate Court does not hear criminal or labour claims arising in connection with estates, claims within the special tribunals the Ruler forms, or claims by company partners (Article 5).

How a dispute is heard

A dispute follows a route set by the type of estate.

Identify the regime: Muslim estates follow the Personal Status Law, and non-Muslim estates follow the civil law and Dubai's wills law, unless they choose their home law (Article 1 of each law). File in the court of the deceased's last domicile, residence or place of work in the State. If there was none, file where an estate asset is located (Personal Status Law, Article 3). Present the documents: the death certificate, the documents that identify the heirs, any will, and records of assets and debts. Expect the court to deal with the heirs, the inventory and the debts before it distributes. Appeal in time. Under the Personal Status Law, the period for an appeal and for cassation is 30 days (Articles 9 and 10). In Dubai, the Probate Court's own appeal route and its limits apply, as above.

Conflicts of law for foreign families

Cross-border estates need several questions answered separately.

Question Rule Source Which law governs succession in general The law of the country the deceased belonged to at his death CTL Art 17(1) The substance and the form of a will The substance follows the law the will specifies, or the testator's nationality law at death. The form follows the law the will specifies, or the testator's nationality law when the will is made CTL Art 17(3), (4) Real property Governed by the law of its location. A foreigner's will about real property in the UAE follows UAE law CTL Arts 17(5), 18(1) A foreign heir of a non-Muslim Any foreign heir may ask for the law applicable under the Civil Code rules, unless there is a registered will to the contrary Civil law Art 11(3) A registered will in Dubai It settles the position for the estate it covers. If the testator has several nationalities, the nationality specified at registration applies, and otherwise the law of the country where he lives. A foreign law contrary to public order is not applied Dubai Law 15/2017, Art 4 A foreigner with no heir His financial rights in the UAE become a charitable endowment CTL Art 17(2)

If an estate involves foreign heirs or foreign assets, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about inheritance disputes

Do I have to go to Family Guidance first?

No. Wills, inheritance and similar matters are exempt from referral to Family Guidance (Article 8).

Can the heirs settle without a court?

The inheritance judge hears incidental requests for settlement between heirs (Article 5), and in Dubai the Reporting Judge proposes a settlement that has the force of a writ of execution once approved (Decree No. 25 of 2023, Article 11). Heirs should not divide assets informally before the court has identified the heirs and the estate.

For disputes over a will’s validity or scope, read our guide to challenging a will in the UAE.

Can a Muslim leave everything to one child?

No. A will is limited to one-third of the estate, and a bequest to an heir needs the other adult heirs' approval or a court-approved compelling interest (Articles 173 and 184).

Which court hears a dispute about a non-Muslim will in Dubai?

The court where the will is registered, either Dubai Courts or the DIFC Courts (Dubai Law 15/2017, Article 29).