Travelling Abroad With a Child UAE: travel needs the other parent's written approval, or the court's authorisation, when the parent travelling is the custodian. Article 116 of the Personal Status Law lets a custodial parent travel with the child outside the UAE with the written approval of the other parent, or of the guardian over the person if the father has died.

This guide follows the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024), which applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). A section below covers non-Muslims.

This guide is about temporary travel. A permanent move abroad is a different question, and a travel authorisation does not allow the child's home to change. Our guide on relocating a child after divorce covers that.

Travelling Abroad With a Child UAE consent and passport requirements

The custodian needs approval, and the passport rules follow.

Who travels What the law requires Article A custodial parent The written approval of the other parent, or of the guardian over the person if the father has died 116(1) A custodial parent, if consent is refused or unavailable The court can authorise travel for periods totalling up to 60 days a year, with a guarantee of return. It can exceed that for the child's benefit, for treatment or for a necessity, after hearing the other parent 116(2) A custodian who is not a parent The written consent of the parents, or of one of them if the other has died, or of the guardian over the person. The court can authorise up to 60 days a year with a guarantee 116(3), (4) The child's passport The guardian may keep it, but must hand it to the custodian for travel. The court can order the custodian to keep it if the guardian is obstinate 117(1), (2) The birth certificate and ID card The custodian may keep them. The custodian must not use the documents for travel without the guardian's or the court's permission 117(3), 124 A person aged 18 or over Keeps his or her own passport and documents, unless the court decides otherwise 117(4)

The article speaks of custodians. A parent who does not hold custody should get the custodian's agreement and take advice before travelling with the child.

Steps before you travel

Get the approval before you book.

Get the other parent's written approval before you book. State the destination, the dates and the return date. Keep a signed copy, and keep the messages that show the agreement. A message may not meet the requirement of written approval on its own, so ask for a signed document. If the other parent refuses, apply to the court for authorisation, and offer the guarantee of return the court may require. Check who holds the passport. If the guardian holds it, the law requires it to be handed over for authorised travel (Article 117). Carry the documents with you: passports, the birth certificate, the consent and any court order.

What a written consent should say

The law requires written approval and does not prescribe a form. This list is practical, not statutory.

The names of both parents and the child, with passport or Emirates ID numbers.

The destination, the travel dates and the return date.

Who is travelling with the child, and the contact details abroad.

The signature of the approving parent, and an attestation if you want to reduce later disputes.

Penalties and consequences

Article 252 of the Personal Status Law makes it an offence for a custodian to take a child out of the State without the permission of the guardian or the court. The documents rules in Articles 117 and 124 also matter: if the custodian uses the child's documents for travel without permission, the guardian may ask for them back, and they are not returned to the custodian except with the court's permission.

A parent who fears that the child will be taken abroad can ask the court for urgent orders. Our guide on international child custody disputes explains the routes.

Non-Muslims

The civil personal status law has no article on travel, and it applies other laws in force to matters it does not cover (Article 15). Its executive regulation, Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, provides that while joint custody is in effect, neither parent may travel with the child outside the State by a unilateral decision, except with the judge's permission if the other parent objects, after an application to the competent court (Article 21).

After the divorce is signed, either parent may ask the court to prevent the child from travelling for a temporary period, and the application is subject to the court's discretion (Article 22).

If you need to travel with a child and the other parent has not agreed, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about travelling with a child

Do I need the father's consent if I have custody?

Yes. A custodial parent needs the written approval of the other parent or of the guardian over the person (Article 116(1)).

What if the other parent refuses?

You can ask the court to authorise travel for up to 60 days a year with a guarantee of return. It can allow more for the child's benefit, treatment or a necessity (Article 116(2)).

Can the father keep the child's passport?

The guardian may keep it, but must hand it over for authorised travel, and the court can order the custodian to keep it if the guardian is obstinate (Article 117).

Can a grandmother with custody take the child abroad?

A custodian who is not a parent needs the written consent of the parents, or of one of them if the other has died, or of the guardian over the person (Article 116(3)).