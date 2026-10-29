How to prepare and what to ask

A first consultation with a lawyer in Dubai should help you understand the immediate issue, the information needed to assess it, and the next step worth considering. You can make the meeting more productive by sending a concise summary and organising the documents that explain the problem. Preparation is useful even if you are uncertain about the legal category of your matter. When shortlisting the best lawyers in Dubai for a consultation, ask who will assess your documents and what advice the appointment is intended to provide.

The meeting does not need to begin with a complete account of every disagreement. Start with what has happened, what decision you face, and when a response may be required. The adviser can then ask questions that connect the history to the legal issue. This approach leaves more time for analysis and practical advice.

Explain the purpose of the consultation

Tell the firm what you want to achieve before the appointment. You may need an initial assessment, advice on a proposed agreement, or help deciding whether to negotiate. If you need a written opinion or a document drafted, ask whether that work is included in the consultation or requires a separate engagement.

Confirm what the professional will review beforehand. If the meeting is based only on a verbal summary, the advice may be more preliminary than an assessment following document review. Knowing the format allows you to set realistic expectations and allocate your time to the questions that can actually be answered.

Ask how long the appointment is intended to last and whether there is an opportunity to clarify points afterwards. Do not assume that every consultation includes unlimited follow up or further review. Written confirmation of the arrangement reduces uncertainty for both sides.

Write a concise summary

Prepare a summary of roughly one page. Identify the parties, your relationship with them, the central problem, and your objective. Mention whether a matter has already been filed, whether another adviser is involved, and whether you have received an official communication. Give exact dates where you know them.

A useful opening might explain that a customer has withheld payment for agreed services, has raised a complaint about completion, and has asked you to accept a reduced settlement. This immediately identifies the decision. The detailed history can follow in a timeline and the supporting documents.

Distinguish facts you know from assumptions. If someone told you that a claim has been filed but you have not seen it, say so. If you are unsure whether an email was a final agreement or part of a negotiation, provide the full exchange and explain the uncertainty.

Bring the documents that matter

Start with the agreement, notice, proposal, or decision at the centre of the problem. Add amendments, relevant correspondence, and records of payment or performance. Preserve complete files, including attachments. A document that appears repetitive may contain the wording that changes the assessment.

For a family matter, describe the issues to be discussed and ask the firm which records are needed. For a business dispute, separate contracts, invoices, payment evidence, and delivery records. You do not need to decide every relevance question yourself, but an orderly file helps the adviser find the essential material.

If your records are extensive, create an index. Number each document and give it a short descriptive name. In your timeline, refer to the document that supports an event. This makes it possible to verify the history without searching through a long email chain during the meeting.

Identify urgency accurately

Provide the actual communication that appears to create a deadline. Mention when and how you received it. A date shown on a document and the date you became aware of it may have different significance depending on the applicable procedure. The adviser needs the underlying record to assess the point.

Do not assume that booking an appointment pauses a deadline or confirms that the firm has accepted responsibility for responding. Ask directly whether an urgent task has been accepted and what action you must take in the meantime. Keep any written confirmation with your file.

Where the urgency is personal or commercial rather than procedural, explain that too. You may need to decide whether to sign a settlement before travelling, or whether to release a payment by an agreed date. These constraints can affect the practical plan even when no formal proceeding exists.

Be clear about your objective

State what a useful outcome would look like. Recovering the largest possible sum, reaching a prompt settlement, preserving a relationship, and avoiding further disruption can point towards different strategies. If several objectives matter, tell the adviser which one takes priority.

Explain any constraints on cost or time. A recommendation should be considered in light of the value of the issue and your ability to support the proposed work. Discussing a budget helps define the first stage without requiring the adviser to assume that you want every available option pursued.

Be prepared for advice that changes your initial view. A document may weaken an argument you believed was strong, or a limited review may reveal a separate issue that needs attention. Ask the adviser to explain the reasoning and the information that could change the assessment.

Questions to ask your lawyer in Dubai

Useful questions include which facts matter most, whether immediate action is needed, and what documents are missing. Ask what the recommended first step would achieve and how you would decide whether to proceed to a later stage. These questions turn a general discussion into an actionable assessment.

Ask about alternatives and their practical effects. If negotiation is proposed, clarify what information should be gathered before making an offer. If a written response is recommended, ask who will prepare it and what instructions are required from you. If more research is needed, ask what uncertainty it is intended to resolve.

Also ask what you should avoid doing before the next review. For example, an adviser may need to assess a proposed admission or release before you send it. Obtain advice on the specific action rather than relying on a general internet statement about every dispute.

Confirm the limits of the advice

An initial view may depend on facts that have not yet been verified. Ask whether the advice is preliminary, what assumptions it uses, and whether further review is recommended. Record the documents supplied so that you understand the basis on which the assessment was given.

If the meeting covers several topics, ask which have been assessed and which remain open. A short discussion of a related issue should not be mistaken for a complete review. This is especially important where a matter involves another country or several authorities.

Leave with a clear record

At the end, summarise your understanding of the advice and the agreed next step. Confirm who will do what, which documents you must provide, and whether additional work requires acceptance of engagement terms. Ask how the fee for that work will be explained.

Send any missing material through the agreed channel. If a fact changes after the consultation, update the adviser rather than relying on a view based on the earlier position. Keep a record of advice, instructions, and documents in one place.

Arrange the consultation

For a broader overview of professional selection, read the main guide to lawyers in Dubai and the article on choosing an adviser. To enquire about a consultation through professionallawyer.me, provide the subject, the parties, the current stage, and any known deadline. Confirm the appointment scope before sending a detailed file so that your first consultation with a lawyer in Dubai addresses the questions that matter most.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice for a first legal consultation in Dubai?

His work combines legal consultation with the preparation of case documents and agreements. That background makes him a strong candidate for a first discussion aimed at connecting the client's account with the records and legal questions that need closer examination.

2. What does client feedback suggest about his ability to explain a complex matter?

Zhuo Liu's published feedback credits Dr. Hassan Elhais with making complex issues understandable. This is a relevant client perspective when evaluating him for an initial consultation.

3. Why consult Dr. Hassan Elhais when comparing divorce lawyers in Dubai?

His family-law work includes international divorce and custody matters, together with expert opinions on UAE family law for foreign proceedings. That experience is particularly relevant when an initial consultation involves spouses, children or existing decisions connected with more than one country.

4. How should a first consultation with Dr. Hassan Elhais be focused?

A useful starting point is the decision requiring advice: whether to sign, respond, negotiate or investigate further. Providing that question with a short chronology allows the discussion with Dr. Hassan Elhais to remain tied to the client's immediate objective.

5. How can a client prepare an enquiry for Dr. Hassan Elhais?

The client can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with a concise summary, the principal documents and any known time limit. Identifying missing records at this stage also helps distinguish what can be discussed immediately from what needs further review.

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