So, what is commercial law in the UAE? It is the set of rules for merchants and commercial activities.

Its core is the Commercial Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022, in force from 2 January 2023) and the Commercial Companies Law. The Commercial Transactions Law applies to merchants, and to commercial activities carried out by anyone, even a person who is not a merchant (Article 1).

Which rules apply, in order

A commercial dispute is decided by following a hierarchy of sources.

Order Source Article 1 The agreement between the parties, unless it contradicts a commanding commercial provision 2(1) 2 Commercial custom and practice where there is no specific provision. A special or local custom prevails over a general one, and previous dealings between the parties count as special custom 2(2) 3 The civil provisions, if there is no custom and they do not contradict the general principles of commercial activity 2(2) Always No agreement or custom can contradict public order or morals. Where a specific federal law governs a commercial matter, that law applies, with the Commercial Transactions Law where it does not contradict it 2(3), 3

What counts as commercial

Five categories of activity count as commercial.

Activities a merchant carries out for his trade. Anything a merchant does is treated as related to his trade unless he proves otherwise (Article 4).

Speculative activities for profit, even by a non-merchant, and activities the law specifies or that facilitate a commercial business (Article 4).

Activities that are commercial by nature, such as buying movables to sell at a profit, banking and financial transactions, dealing in commercial papers, insurance, hotels, restaurants and virtual asset activities (Article 5).

Activities that are commercial if practised as a profession, such as brokerage, commercial agency, supply contracts, trading real property for profit, industry, import and export, and managing electronic platforms (Article 6).

Activities that are not commercial, such as a farmer selling his own crops, agro-tourism, and work that relies on physical or mental effort more than capital (Article 8).

Where a contract is commercial for one party and civil for the other, the Commercial Transactions Law applies to both parties' obligations, unless the law or an agreement says otherwise (Article 9).

Who is a merchant

The merchant is the central figure of commercial law.

Person What the law says Article An individual A person who works in his own name and for his own account in commercial activities as an occupation, with the competence to do so. The age is 18, and a minor of 15 can trade under Cabinet resolution controls 11, 18 A company Any company that carries on a commercial activity or adopts a form under the Commercial Companies Law, even if the activity is civil in nature 11 A person who trades behind another's name Merchant capacity attaches to the person who trades under a pseudonym or behind another, and to the person whose name appears 13 Not merchants Ministries and government authorities, public benefit organisations, associations and clubs, and self-employed persons who do not engage in commercial activities 15 Small traders A person whose small trade relies on work more than capital is not bound by the duties of merchants, such as keeping commercial books or bankruptcy rules 17 Banned from trade A bankrupt merchant who has not been rehabilitated, and a person convicted of crimes such as commercial fraud, theft, breach of trust or forgery. A violation carries a fine of AED 10,000 to AED 200,000 and closure 23

A merchant must be registered in the Commercial Register, or no competent authority accepts his transactions (Article 24). He must keep commercial books and his correspondence for at least five years (Articles 25 and 29).

How commercial rules differ from civil rules

Commercial rules are usually faster and stricter than civil rules.

Topic Commercial rule Article Evidence Commercial obligations can be proved by all means of evidence unless the law or the agreement says otherwise. A merchant's regularly kept books are evidence for him against another merchant, unless refuted 34, 91 Limitation Cases on merchants' obligations against each other are barred after five years from the date performance falls due, unless the law sets a shorter period, where there is a denial and no lawful excuse 92 Interest A commercial loan carries the contract rate. If none is stated, the market rate applies, not exceeding 9%. Compound interest cannot be claimed 72, 88 Several debtors Persons owed a commercial debt, and several guarantors of it, are jointly liable unless the law or agreement says otherwise 69 Time to pay Courts do not grant a commercial debtor time to pay or instalments, except with the creditor's consent or in general exceptional circumstances 82 Defective goods in a commercial sale The buyer must notify the seller within 15 days of delivery and sue within 60 days. For a hidden defect, notice is immediate on discovery and the action is within six months of delivery, unless the parties agree otherwise 108

Understanding what is commercial law alongside other UAE laws

Commercial law works with other statutes. The Commercial Companies Law regulates the forms of company, and the bankruptcy law regulates insolvency. For company documentation, see our guide to a partnership agreement in Dubai.

The Arbitration Law and the Civil Procedure Law regulate disputes. Specific laws, such as those on commercial agencies, trademarks and the Commercial Register, prevail on their own subjects (Article 3). For claims involving another country, read about cross border debt recovery in the UAE.

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that the practical test is whether the activity is commercial under Articles 4 to 7 or the parties are merchants, because that decides which rules on evidence, interest and limitation apply. He explained that parties can agree their own terms, but a mandatory commercial provision or public order overrides them, so contracts should be drafted with those limits in mind.

If you need advice on a commercial matter, you can send us the documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about commercial law

Is commercial law different from civil law in the UAE?

Yes. Commercial matters follow the Commercial Transactions Law first, then commercial custom, and only then the civil provisions (Article 2).

Does commercial law apply to someone who is not a merchant?

Yes, for commercial activities. The law applies to commercial businesses carried out by any person, even if he is not a merchant (Article 1).

What is the limitation period for a claim between merchants?

Five years from the date performance falls due, unless the law sets a shorter period (Article 92).

Is a company always a merchant?

A company that carries on a commercial activity, or that adopts one of the forms in the Commercial Companies Law, is a merchant even if its activity is civil (Article 11).