Your business delivered the goods or completed the work. The invoice due date passed. The customer promised to pay “next week,” but next week became next month. Meanwhile, you still have suppliers, staff, and operating costs to cover.

Unpaid invoices in the UAE can affect a small service provider as seriously as a large trading company. They are particularly difficult when the customer disputes part of the work, the person who approved it has left, or the buyer is in another country. Expats running UAE businesses and overseas investors may also be unsure which court or dispute process applies.

Recovery starts before a lawsuit. You need to identify who owes the money, what was agreed, whether you performed, when payment became due, and how much remains unpaid. This guide explains how to build that record, approach the customer, and assess the available legal routes.

Quick answer: How can a business recover an unpaid invoice?

Gather the contract or purchase order, invoice, delivery or completion evidence, payment terms, account statement, and communications acknowledging the debt. Confirm the correct legal entity owes the money and calculate the outstanding balance after credits and partial payments.

Send a clear written payment request. If the debt remains unpaid, a lawyer can assess whether it meets the conditions for a payment order, requires an ordinary commercial claim because liability or performance is disputed, or falls under an agreed arbitration clause. A successful decision may still require a separate execution step to collect the money.

An invoice alone does not prove every part of a debt claim. The strongest file connects the invoice to an agreed transaction and evidence that the goods or services were supplied.

What is an unpaid invoice claim?

An invoice records an amount a supplier asks a customer to pay. In a recovery case, the important question is why that amount is legally due. The answer may come from a signed contract, accepted quotation, purchase order, delivery note, approved timesheet, completion certificate, or a series of emails showing the parties’ agreement.

Some invoices are undisputed but unpaid: the customer accepts the work and amount but has not paid. Others are contested: the customer alleges defects, delay, unauthorised extras, or a different price. That distinction can affect whether a streamlined payment-order route is appropriate or whether the matter needs a fuller examination of the evidence.

Which UAE laws apply?

The legal framework depends on the transaction, location, and dispute forum. Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 on Commercial Transactions is relevant to commercial dealings. General contractual obligations may engage the Civil Transactions Law, now set out in Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, which took effect on 1 June 2026. The applicable provisions and any timing issues should be checked for the particular agreement.

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure, as amended, governs important court and enforcement procedures, including the payment-order route. That route is intended for claims meeting its documentary and debt requirements. It should not be described as available for every overdue invoice: a disagreement over whether the supplier performed can make the case more complex.

The contract itself may specify payment milestones, a process for approving variations, a dispute-resolution clause, or an agreed court or arbitration forum. For example, an unpaid construction invoice may turn on a certified milestone or variation order. A cross-border sale may raise questions about the contracting company, governing terms, delivery, and enforcement abroad.

Do not add interest, penalties, or legal fees to a demand as if they are automatically recoverable. Check the contract and applicable law, and calculate each requested amount separately.

Who can bring a claim?

The creditor may be a UAE company, an overseas supplier, an investor-owned business, or an individual service provider, depending on the transaction. The debtor might be a mainland company, a free-zone company, a sole establishment, or a person who contracted in their own name.

The nationalities or religions of the business owners expatriate or local, Muslim or non-Muslim do not by themselves determine whether the invoice is payable. The key issues are the contracting parties, the work, the payment obligation, and the correct forum.

A visitor to the UAE who supplied services from abroad may have a cross-border claim rather than a straightforward domestic one. Likewise, a mixed-nationality couple who own a business should identify which legal entity issued the invoice. A company’s unpaid invoice normally belongs to the company, even if one owner personally managed the client relationship.

How to recover payment step by step

Confirm the debtor’s identity. Check the trade licence, contract, purchase order, and invoice. A brand name on an email signature may differ from the legal entity that placed the order. Suing or demanding payment from the wrong party can waste time and money. Build a transaction timeline. Put the quotation, acceptance, delivery, invoice date, due date, reminders, and any part-payments in order. Record who approved the work and who accepted it. This often reveals whether the real disagreement is about the debt, a variation, or a defect complaint. Calculate the balance. Start with the agreed price. Subtract payments and valid credits. Show tax separately where relevant. If there are several invoices, prepare a simple account statement rather than asking the reader to reconstruct the balance from dozens of attachments. Ask what the customer disputes. A professional reminder can invite the debtor to identify any genuine objection. If only one part of a project is disputed, ask whether the undisputed amount can be paid now. Keep a written record of the response. Send a formal demand when appropriate. State the parties, agreement, invoice numbers, amounts, due dates, payments received, balance, and requested payment method. Provide a clear response date. Before seeking a payment order, have counsel check the specific notice and documentary requirements that apply to that procedure; an ordinary reminder may not satisfy them. Assess settlement realistically. A payment plan can be useful if it identifies the debt, exact instalment dates, consequences of missed payments, and authorised signatories. Consider the customer’s ability to pay. A promise from an employee without authority may be difficult to enforce against the business. Choose the legal route. If the debt is due, precisely stated, and adequately evidenced in writing, a payment order may be considered. If the debtor contests performance or the sum needs extensive proof, an ordinary commercial claim may be more suitable. An enforceable arbitration agreement or a cross-border element may change the route. The correct court also depends on the parties and the transaction. Plan for execution. Winning an order or judgment and actually collecting the funds are different stages. If the debtor does not pay voluntarily, lawful execution procedures may be needed. Assess recoverability early: the size of an invoice matters less if the debtor has no identifiable means to satisfy it.

What makes a claim stronger?

For unpaid invoices in the UAE, preserve evidence that answers these questions:

Agreement: What did the customer order, at what price, and under which terms?

What did the customer order, at what price, and under which terms? Authority: Who approved the order or later variations?

Who approved the order or later variations? Performance: Were goods delivered or services completed? Is there a signed delivery note, acceptance email, approved report, or completion certificate?

Were goods delivered or services completed? Is there a signed delivery note, acceptance email, approved report, or completion certificate? Due date: When did payment become payable under the contract?

When did payment become payable under the contract? Amount: Do the invoice, account statement, tax documents, credits, and bank receipts reconcile?

Do the invoice, account statement, tax documents, credits, and bank receipts reconcile? Objections: Did the customer complain promptly, and what evidence supports or answers the complaint?

Did the customer complain promptly, and what evidence supports or answers the complaint? Forum: Is there a court, arbitration, or governing-law clause?

Is there a court, arbitration, or governing-law clause? Recovery: Is the proposed debtor the correct legal person, and is collection practical?

Recover outstanding business payments

An overdue invoice deserves a clear recovery plan. Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advises UAE businesses, suppliers, contractors, and investors on commercial claims, debt recovery, and enforcement. Its team can review the transaction record, assess the debtor’s position, and identify the appropriate demand, settlement, or court route.

Call or use the WhatsApp option on the firm’s domestic debt collection page to request a confidential review. For a general question, leave a comment below or subscribe for future UAE business-law updates. Do not post client contracts or account statements publicly.

Conclusion

Recovering unpaid invoices in the UAE begins with a clean record: the correct debtor, agreed terms, proof of performance, due date, and accurate balance. Request payment clearly and consider settlement where it protects your position. If payment does not follow, choose the legal procedure that fits the evidence and the dispute, then plan for enforcement as well as judgment.

FAQ’s

1. Is an invoice enough to sue for payment in the UAE?

An invoice is useful evidence, but a business should also establish the agreement, delivery or performance, due date, and outstanding amount. The documents needed depend on what the debtor disputes.

2. Can I seek a payment order for an unpaid invoice?

Possibly, where the claim meets the applicable legal and documentary requirements. Have the debt and required notice assessed before choosing that procedure.

3. What if there is no signed contract?

A claim may still depend on other evidence of agreement and performance, such as accepted quotations, purchase orders, correspondence, delivery records, and part-payments. The strength of those records matters.

4. Can I claim interest on a late commercial payment?

It may be possible under the applicable contract and law. Do not assume a rate or start date; have the basis and calculation reviewed.

5. What if the customer says the work was defective?

Preserve the complaint, agreed specifications, completion records, and any attempts to fix the issue. A genuine dispute about performance may require an ordinary claim and fuller evidence rather than a simple debt process.

6. Does a judgment mean the money arrives immediately?

If the debtor does not pay voluntarily, an execution process may be necessary. Assess the debtor’s ability to pay before and during the claim.