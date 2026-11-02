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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Understanding Legal Fees When Hiring Lawyers In Dubai

Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
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Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr. Hassan Elhais, along with the team of legal consultants and prominent local lawyers across the...

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Comparing legal fees in Dubai requires understanding what work each proposal covers, how costs are structured, and which expenses fall outside the quoted amount. This guide explains how to define scope, separate professional fees from disbursements, and assess payment terms before instructing counsel.

United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Hassan Elhais
Hassan Elhais

How to compare scope costs and payment terms

When comparing lawyers in Dubai, the most useful fee question is what work the proposed amount covers. A consultation, contract review, negotiation, and contested dispute may require different preparation and resources. A quote is meaningful only when the scope, deliverables, payment arrangements, and possible additional expenses are clear.

There is no single figure in this article for every legal matter. The right starting point is a written proposal for your own task. Give the firm enough information to understand the problem and ask which assumptions affect the estimate. You can then compare proposals without treating unlike services as identical. If you are searching for the best lawyers in Dubai, assess the transparency of the proposed fees alongside relevant expertise and the work you will receive.

Define the first stage of work

Ask the adviser to describe the first stage in practical terms. It may be a review of identified documents followed by a meeting, a written opinion on specified questions, or the preparation of a particular response. The proposal should make clear what you will receive and what is outside the scope.

For a dispute, clarify whether the instruction covers advice before proceedings, a particular stage of proceedings, or a wider assignment. Ask how later stages would be agreed. A client may assume that an initial fee covers everything until final recovery when the proposal actually covers a much narrower task.

For a document review, identify the version and the questions to be addressed. Reviewing a short draft for specific risks can differ substantially from negotiating amendments, drafting replacement clauses, and reviewing several revised versions. Describe the intended process before comparing fees.

Understand the pricing method

Ask whether the fee is fixed for a defined task, charged by time, or arranged in another way permitted for the engagement. The method should be explained in the written terms. If charging is based on time, ask which roles may work on the matter and how time and expenses will be reported.

A fixed fee needs a defined scope. Ask what happens if the number of documents increases or the other party introduces a new issue. If the quote is an estimate, ask whether there is a budget limit and when you will be told that further approval is required.

Do not infer that one method is always cheaper. A clearly limited fixed task can provide cost certainty. A matter whose scope changes may require a different arrangement. The useful question is whether the proposed method fits the uncertainty in your particular assignment.

Separate professional fees from expenses

Ask which amounts are professional fees and which are anticipated expenses. Depending on the work, expenses could include official charges, translation, notarisation, document preparation services, or an external specialist. Establish whether those items are included, estimated separately, or payable directly to another provider.

Clarify the treatment of applicable tax. A quote that excludes tax should not be compared directly with one that includes it. Ask for a clear explanation of the amount payable at each stage, including known expenses and assumptions about costs that cannot yet be determined.

Where an external specialist may be needed, ask who appoints them and whether you approve the cost beforehand. A useful proposal distinguishes work already included from costs that will be discussed if the need arises.

Compare fee proposals from lawyers in Dubai

Imagine two hypothetical proposals for reviewing a settlement. One covers a meeting after a short document review. The other includes a written analysis, proposed amendments, and a further review of the revised text. Their totals cannot be compared sensibly until you decide which service you need.

Create a comparison using the scope, deliverable, documents included, number of review stages, expenses, and timing. Leave a question unanswered rather than filling it with an assumption. Ask each firm to clarify the uncertain points so you can make a decision based on confirmed terms.

Consider the quality of communication around the quote. A clear explanation of exclusions and assumptions helps you plan. If the proposal uses broad language, request an example of what would be included and what would require additional instructions.

Ask about payment arrangements

Confirm when payment is due and whether a deposit or staged payments are required. Ask how invoices will describe the work and how expenses will be recorded. Keep copies of the accepted terms, invoices, receipts, and any later changes to the engagement.

If money is paid in advance, ask how it is applied to the work and what the terms provide if the engagement ends before completion. Different arrangements can have different consequences. Understanding the actual agreement is more useful than assuming that every payment is refundable or that none can be returned.

Verify the recipient and payment instructions through an established contact. If bank details change, confirm them independently before transferring. Your record should identify the firm or provider receiving the payment and the invoice or engagement to which it relates.

Plan for changes in scope

Ask how new work will be authorised. The matter may expand because new evidence arrives, another party becomes involved, or a negotiation requires several revised documents. Agree whether additional work needs a written quote, a revised budget, or another form of recorded approval.

Give the adviser timely information about changes. A quote based on one agreement may need reconsideration if you later disclose several related agreements or an existing proceeding. A complete initial summary helps reduce surprises, but it cannot remove every uncertainty.

For a continuing assignment, ask for an update when the planned stage is completed. The update can identify work done, costs incurred, remaining questions, and the proposed next stage. This allows you to assess whether the strategy still meets your objectives before committing further resources.

Consider proportionality and recovery

Discuss the relationship between the value of the issue and the likely cost of addressing it. Value can include more than a payment amount. A family arrangement, a business restriction, or an ongoing liability may have consequences that are difficult to capture in a single figure. Explain those consequences so that the adviser can assess the practical choices.

Ask separately about the prospect of recovering money or costs from another party. Do not assume that the amount paid to your own adviser will automatically be recoverable. Any potential recovery needs an assessment under the rules and circumstances of the matter.

A settlement may reduce future costs while requiring a compromise on the claim. Continuing may be worthwhile where the rights at stake justify the expense. Ask the lawyer in Dubai to explain both choices with reference to your documents and objectives.

Deal with a fee concern promptly

If an invoice is unclear, request a written explanation identifying the work, scope, and agreed charging basis. Refer to the engagement terms and ask about a specific discrepancy. A focused enquiry is easier to resolve than a general allegation that the total feels high.

Keep a record of the response and any adjustment agreed. If the concern remains unresolved, ask about the appropriate route for advice or review. Avoid assuming that the existence of a disagreement, by itself, determines the enforceability of the fee or permits every form of unilateral action.

Request a clear proposal

Before instructing lawyers in Dubai, confirm the scope, deliverable, fees, expenses, payment schedule, and process for additional work. Use the first consultation guide to prepare a useful summary. To enquire through professionallawyer.me, describe the task and ask for the proposed first stage of assistance. A clear engagement gives you a basis for managing the matter and assessing future decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice when assessing the value of legal advice?

His advisory background includes both personal disputes and commercial matters. For clients comparing proposed legal work, that breadth makes him a strong candidate for a discussion about the decision to be addressed, the required analysis and the practical usefulness of the advice.

What client feedback supports the practical value of his advice?

Dr. Massimo Hakim's published testimonial praises his attention to business practicalities alongside legal strategy. That perspective is relevant when assessing the usefulness of commercial advice.

Why should an engagement with Dr. Hassan Elhais have a clearly defined scope?

The value of his advice is easier to assess when the intended work is clear. A review of one agreement, an opinion on a disputed conclusion and continuing support each require a different brief and a clear understanding of the intended output.

How does his drafting experience relate to the substance of an engagement?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's contract drafting work provides a concrete example of advice with a defined purpose: examining how wording allocates obligations and addresses disputes. A prospective engagement can identify the particular provisions or decisions requiring that level of review.

What should be discussed with Dr. Hassan Elhais before work begins?

The client should explain the objective, the documents available and the decisions the advice needs to support. An enquiry through his contact page can start a discussion about the proposed work, its boundaries and the arrangements for further instructions.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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