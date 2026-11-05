UAE Family Business Law And The Rules For Family Companies

Your family owns a successful company, but its rules still depend on informal understandings. A proposed sale, a founder’s death, or disagreement over management can expose those gaps.

UAE Family Business Law provides a framework for eligible registered family companies. Its protections depend on the company’s status, constitutional documents, ownership, and the particular transaction or dispute.

Quick Answer

Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 regulates eligible companies registered as family companies in the UAE. It addresses ownership, share transfers, governance, succession, and dispute resolution. Family ownership alone does not establish registration under this framework.

Start by checking the register entry, memorandum of association, and family charter. Then identify the relevant transfer or succession rules. The available solution depends on those documents, applicable local legislation, and the facts of the family’s situation.

Solution

Confirm eligibility and registration before relying on special family company provisions. Compare the memorandum of association, known as the MOA, with the charter and any shareholder agreement.

Record who owns each interest, who may manage the business, and how a departing owner’s interest will be valued. Resolve contradictions before signing a transfer or implementing succession arrangements.

Where a dispute already threatens operations, assess the agreed dispute process and any urgent protective measures. Do not assume that a family meeting changes registered ownership.

What UAE Family Business Law Covers

Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 concerning Family Companies operates alongside Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended.

Article 1 connects family company status to majority ownership by members of one family and registration in the Family Companies Register. The statutory family definition and relevant implementing rules matter.

The framework is not a replacement for all company, inheritance, or regulatory requirements. Article 26 refers matters outside its provisions to the applicable companies framework.

Under Article 3, public joint stock companies and general partnerships fall outside this special regime. Free zone application requires attention to the relevant zone’s legislation.

Article 3(4) also addresses relevant local legislation. A family should identify the governing jurisdiction before adopting a standard federal template.

Share Transfers and Family Ownership

Article 8 establishes controls for a partner wishing to dispose of an interest. The family offer process must be considered before an outside sale proceeds.

The article contains exceptions for specified transfers, including transfers to a spouse or first-degree relative. Confirm that the proposed recipient and transaction meet the statutory conditions.

For an outside transfer, Article 8 addresses approval representing at least three quarters of capital, unless the MOA specifies another percentage. The relevant documents should identify the applicable approval mechanism.

Practical transfer review should cover:

The seller’s registered interest and any security over it.

The proposed buyer’s identity and family relationship, where relevant.

The required notice, offer terms, approvals, and valuation process.

Any rights held by other partners under the MOA.

Registration and documentation required to complete the transfer.

Redemption and Company Purchases

Article 9 includes distinct redemption mechanisms associated with ownership thresholds of 90% and 95%. The relevant shareholder category, valuation process, and statutory conditions must be checked separately.

Those figures should not be presented as a general right for any majority owner to confiscate a minority interest. A family disagreement does not remove the need for lawful procedure.

Where parties cannot agree on price, the statutory valuation mechanism may become important. An independent valuation should address the business and the specific interest being acquired.

Article 11 permits a family company to hold up to 30% of its own shares in defined circumstances. This is not an unrestricted power to use company money for any buyout.

Before proposing a company purchase, review eligibility, approvals, funding, creditor exposure, and the treatment of the acquired shares. Check the transaction against both the special law and applicable company requirements.

Governance and Different Share Rights

Article 7(1) allows a family company to have any number of partners. Larger ownership groups therefore need clear procedures for communication and decision-making.

Article 12 recognizes Class A shares carrying voting and profit rights and Class B shares carrying profit rights without voting rights. Other permitted classes require appropriate constitutional documentation.

Under Article 14, management appointment can be addressed in the MOA. The statutory framework also provides for appointment by partners holding at least 51% of shares represented at the meeting, subject to its terms.

An optional board structure may help distribute oversight. However, the documents must distinguish management authority, shareholder approval, and family advisory functions.

Aligning the Family Charter and MOA

Article 6 addresses the family charter and its relationship with the MOA. Where the two conflict, the MOA prevails and conflicting charter provisions must be addressed.

A charter may describe family employment expectations, dividend policy, education, and participation in governance. Its effectiveness depends on careful drafting and consistency with binding corporate arrangements.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner, highlights the risk of relying on informal family rules that may not survive a dispute. His professional observation is that documented alignment matters.

A charter becomes more useful when it works with the MOA and records agreed succession, valuation, and conflict procedures. Enforceability still depends on the law and the specific provisions.

Avoid creating separate documents that use different voting thresholds or different definitions of eligible family members. Those inconsistencies can turn an ordinary transaction into a dispute.

Death and Succession

Article 15(2) addresses management responsibilities following a partner’s death, including supervision of the transfer to heirs, unless the MOA provides otherwise. It does not authorize management to choose heirs.

Article 23(3) addresses death, interdiction, bankruptcy, and insolvency without automatically ending family company status, subject to the MOA. Its three-month adjustment requirement needs review against the event concerned.

Article 24(1) recognizes relevant lifetime arrangements within the law’s limits. Those arrangements must not contradict applicable personal status legislation.

Article 24(2) addresses an heir remaining in the company or disposing of the inherited interest, subject to Article 8. Succession evidence and company transfer formalities remain important.

A succession plan should distinguish ownership from management. The person legally entitled to inherit an interest does not necessarily become the company’s manager.

Resolving Family Company Disputes

Article 19 allows an agreed dispute resolution board within the statutory framework. Its role should be described clearly in the MOA or relevant arrangements.

Where no board exists, parties waive that route, or settlement is not reached within three months, the statutory committee route may apply. Check the specific jurisdiction and procedural conditions.

The committee framework addresses disputes concerning ownership, management, and the MOA. Article 19 provides a three-month decision period, extendable for a similar period under the statutory conditions.

This is not a promise that every dispute will finish within three months. Service, jurisdiction, related proceedings, and appeals can affect the overall timetable.

The law also provides mechanisms aimed at preserving business continuity. Committee decisions may be challenged before the competent court through the applicable process.

Article 19(5) recognizes agreed arbitration or financial free zone court arrangements within its terms. A clause should be reviewed for jurisdiction, scope, and enforceability before proceedings begin.

Practical Steps Before a Transfer or Dispute

Obtain the current license, MOA, amendments, and family company registration evidence.

Identify the transaction or event requiring action and the people affected.

Prepare an ownership schedule showing classes, voting rights, and security interests.

Reconcile the charter, shareholder agreement, and succession arrangements.

Obtain a valuation where price or redemption is disputed.

Record approvals and complete the required authority filings.

If the business has subsidiaries, review each entity separately. A family’s control of a holding company does not automatically establish identical rights in every subsidiary.

Documents Needed

Prepare a single file containing the corporate records and the documents specific to the issue. Separate confirmed facts from family recollections.

Current register extracts and ownership records.

The signed MOA, amendments, charter, and shareholder agreements.

Meeting notices, minutes, resolutions, and correspondence.

Audited accounts, management accounts, loans, and security documents.

Transfer offers, valuation reports, and proposed payment terms.

Death certificates, inheritance evidence, or court documents where succession is involved.

Translations, certifications, or further authority documents may be required depending on the forum. Confirm those requirements before filing rather than assuming every English document will be accepted unchanged.

Common Mistakes and Risks

The most serious mistakes often involve status and authority. A family may rely on special rights without confirming registration or allow a manager to approve a shareholder decision.

Article 23(1) addresses loss of family company status where the required family majority is lost. Consider this consequence before bringing in outside investors.

Other avoidable problems include undocumented loans, unclear valuation dates, and succession documents that contradict the MOA. An outdated charter may create expectations the registered documents cannot support.

Do not use access restrictions, withheld distributions, or changes to records as informal pressure. Disputed conduct should be assessed through lawful governance and dispute procedures.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A lawyer can assess whether the special regime applies, identify conflicting provisions, and prepare a workable transfer or succession process. The review should connect legal rights with the business’s operational needs.

For disputes, counsel can identify the correct forum, preserve evidence, and assess urgent relief. A commercial settlement should also address payment security and the registrations needed to implement it.

Relevant Legal Services

Corporate lawyers in Dubai can review family company governance and ownership arrangements.

An inheritance lawyer in Dubai can assess succession documents and estate issues affecting company interests.

Arbitration lawyers in Dubai can review agreed dispute mechanisms and representation requirements.

Relevant Success Story

The firm’s Success Stories involving shareholder disputes include a reported shareholder recovery. It offers a related corporate dispute example, rather than a prediction for a family company matter.

Every matter depends on its own facts, documents, and legal circumstances. A previous result does not guarantee a similar outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does family ownership automatically activate the special law?

No. Eligibility and registration must be established. Review the company’s register entry and governing documents before relying on special family company rights.

Can a family charter override the MOA?

Article 6 gives priority to the MOA where the documents conflict. Align the charter with the constitutional documents before using it to guide a transaction.

Can a partner freely sell to an outsider?

Not necessarily. Article 8 and the MOA may require offers, approvals, and other steps before an outside transfer can proceed.

Does a founder’s death automatically dissolve the company?

No automatic dissolution should be assumed. Review Article 23, the MOA, succession evidence, and the arrangements needed to maintain management and ownership records.

Can family shareholders have different voting rights?

Article 12 recognizes different share classes. The rights must be properly documented and assessed against the company’s applicable framework.

Are all disputes decided by ordinary courts first?

No. Article 19 provides a specialized framework and recognizes certain agreed alternatives. The correct route depends on the company’s status, documents, and the dispute.

Final Takeaway

The family company framework can support continuity only when registration, ownership, and governance documents work together. Review those documents before transferring shares, implementing succession, or escalating a dispute.

The safest next step is a focused assessment of the actual event and the family’s records. Legal options depend on those facts and the applicable jurisdiction.

Footnotes

1 Legal editorial review, 15 October 2026. Official Companies Law reference: https://uaelegislation.gov.ae/en/legislations/1542 . Family Companies Law: https://uaelegislation.gov.ae/en/legislations/1608 . Important claims checked against available official indexed extracts and regulator pages. Full legislative portal retrieval returned 403. Confirm current consolidated Arabic text, applicable amendments and implementing procedures before publication. Specific unresolved points are flagged in comments. Exact keyword and publication follow the current supplied screenshot.

2 Review before publication: the original Article 9 references to 90% and 95% have been retained cautiously. Confirm the different shareholder categories, valuation rules and compulsory effect against the current authoritative text. Official sources: https://uaelegislation.gov.ae/en/legislations/1608 and Ministry family-company law PDF. Full source retrieval was unavailable.

3 Review before publication: confirm the precise trigger and scope of the three-month adjustment requirement in Article 23(3), and the local implementation of the Article 19 committee route. Original periods retained, not presented as guarantees.

4 Success story listing verified at https://leaders-advocates.ae/success-stories/ . No unpublished case details or guaranteed results inferred.