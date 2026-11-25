The UAE's current Civil Transactions Law affects how parties prepare agreements as well as how they resolve disputes. Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025 took effect on 1 June 2026. A useful review should connect the relevant changes with actual negotiations, approval processes and records, rather than simply replace legislation numbers in a template.

Businesses consulting lawyers in Dubai should bring examples of the transactions they regularly undertake. A supply agreement, a property arrangement and a settlement may raise different questions. This guide focuses on selected changes affecting contracts and explains how to turn a legal review into practical improvements for the people negotiating and administering them.

Start with the transaction dates and applicable rules

Article 4 generally excludes earlier facts and transactions unless otherwise provided, and preserves special provisions against a later general law unless expressly changed. Record when the agreement was made, when any amendment occurred and when the disputed event happened. A claim filed after June 2026 does not answer all questions about the law governing an older transaction.

Identify the subject matter and governing law before updating a clause. Special legislation may be relevant to the particular activity. The official government announcement expressly places the civil reforms alongside specialised legislation and local regulatory responsibilities. Ask the reviewer to explain which rules matter to the agreement in front of them.

Do not assume that a Dubai address supplies the complete answer. The DIFC Courts describe their approach by reference to the governing law of the contract and their common law framework. A DIFC connection therefore calls for specific analysis, rather than automatically applying every federal civil provision to the dispute.

Make the negotiation process easier to explain

Article 121 requires good faith when initiating, conducting and ending negotiations, without requiring the parties to conclude a contract. Commercial teams should distinguish tentative proposals from approved commitments and record outstanding conditions clearly. If discussions stop, preserve the relevant explanation and correspondence instead of deleting the file because no agreement was signed.

A useful negotiation record shows which assumptions were tested, what each party requested and whether a material question remained unanswered. This does not require recording every conversation in elaborate minutes. A clear summary sent after an important meeting can identify decisions and unresolved points while memories are fresh.

Involve the right people before giving assurances. Sales staff may know the proposed service, while finance or operations staff understand delivery restrictions and approvals. A consistent internal review reduces the chance that one team promises something another cannot provide. Ask lawyers in Dubai to review the process as well as the final contract wording.

Treat disclosure and confidentiality as separate tasks

Article 122 addresses information decisive to consent where the other party's ignorance is presumed or it trusted its counterparty. The disclosure obligation cannot be contractually excluded. Identify the information that could materially affect the proposed agreement, who holds it and how an accurate explanation will be provided. Keep evidence of the disclosure, including its date and supporting documents.

Article 123 imposes liability under general rules for unauthorised use or disclosure of confidential information acquired through negotiations or the contract. Agree access arrangements before distributing sensitive material. Identify authorised recipients, permitted uses and the process for handling the information if the transaction does not proceed.

Avoid assuming that a confidentiality label resolves every disclosure question. The legal review should reconcile relevant disclosure obligations with legitimate restrictions on use and circulation. A practical information schedule can record what was shared, the recipient and any agreed limitations, without turning every routine email into a separate negotiation.

Check capacity authority and recurring agreements

The reforms set eighteen Gregorian years as the age of majority and expressly address framework agreements for recurring transactions. Review forms that still use older age references, while checking other conditions affecting capacity. For recurring business, identify which terms belong in the main agreement and which will be completed through individual orders.

For companies governed by the federal Commercial Companies Law, legal personality arises on registration and authorised managers must protect company rights within their powers. Obtain the appropriate company records and authority documents. A familiar contact or a senior job title should not replace checking who can approve the particular commitment.

Electronic documents do not lose legal force simply because of their form. The Electronic Transactions and Trust Services Law also specifies conditions for retaining electronic records. Decide which version constitutes the executed agreement and preserve the signature record and attachments. An efficient signing process still needs to establish the correct parties, document and authority.

Review agreed compensation against the actual risk

Under Article 340, courts may reduce agreed compensation for an excessive assessment, partial performance or creditor fault contributing to harm. Compensation may be refused if creditor fault absorbs debtor fault. A creditor can seek more than the agreed amount upon proving debtor fraud or gross fault. Contrary agreements are void.

Review the commercial reasoning behind a proposed compensation figure. Identify the breach it addresses and explain how the amount relates to the transaction. During performance, record changes in scope, partial delivery and events attributable to each party. Those records will be more useful in a later dispute than a bare assertion that the agreed amount is fair or unfair.

For unexpected disruption, distinguish increased cost from inability to perform. Ask which contractual and statutory conditions must be established before seeking adjustment, termination or another remedy. A price increase or difficult trading environment should prompt a reasoned assessment, rather than an immediate assumption that performance can stop.

Preserve evidence and select the proper procedure

The Evidence Law recognises electronic records and correspondence and permits presentation in original electronic form or another electronic medium. Preserve complete conversations, attachments and relevant underlying data. A cropped screenshot may omit the context needed to explain whether a proposal was accepted or a disclosure was understood.

Substantive rights and recovery procedures require separate checks. The Civil Procedure Code's payment order route concerns qualifying written, presently due rights, including specified money debts. It requires a prior payment demand allowing at least five days. An unpaid amount should be assessed against those conditions and the agreement's dispute provisions before choosing that route.

Where DIAC arbitration applies, its 2022 Rules address the law governing the merits separately from the legal seat and hearing location. Review each point explicitly. Do not treat a choice of arbitration institution as a complete statement of the substantive law or procedural framework.

DIAC’s Annual Report 2024 records 295 registered cases, comprising 262 arbitrations and 33 appointing authority cases. These historical figures cover that institution’s wider work and predate the current Civil Transactions Law’s June 2026 commencement. They do not measure claims under the new law; a contract review must still identify the applicable substantive rules and dispute procedure.

Keep an implementation list identifying each agreed change, the person responsible and the date for review. This helps turn legal advice into consistent practice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Should every existing contract be replaced immediately?

Start with a targeted review. Identify the transaction dates, important risks and clauses that need attention. A wholesale replacement may disturb negotiated arrangements without answering the actual problem. Record the reason for each proposed amendment and confirm the agreed process for implementing it.

2. What documents should I prepare for legal advice?

Provide the signed agreement, amendments, negotiation correspondence, authority documents and a short chronology. Include relevant disclosures and evidence of performance. Explain what decision you need to make so the review can distinguish urgent issues from improvements suitable for the next renewal.

3. How can lawyers in Dubai help a business implement the changes?

Ask for advice that identifies the relevant rule, the affected document or process and the person responsible for taking action. A short review meeting with the staff who use the contract can reveal practical gaps that a revised template alone may leave unresolved.

4. What should a contract implementation checklist contain?

Identify each affected clause or working practice, the reason for the change, the responsible person and the required approval. Record how the agreed revision will reach staff who negotiate, sign or administer the contract. Keep the final version and completion evidence together so the review produces a consistent working process.

5. Should negotiation records be kept if no contract is signed?

Preserve the relevant proposals, conditions, disclosures and correspondence explaining how discussions ended. Record which commitments remained tentative and who received confidential material. Ask for an assessment of the applicable rules and retention requirements rather than assuming that an unsigned transaction leaves no issue to examine.