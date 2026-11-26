Starting a business in the UAE has become increasingly accessible. Many applications can now be completed online, foreign investors can fully own companies in many sectors, and entrepreneurs have a wide choice of mainland and free zone options.

However, choosing a trade licence is only one part of setting up a company. The decisions made at the incorporation stage can affect ownership rights, management powers, taxation, liability and even what happens if business partners later disagree.

This is where an incorporation lawyer can help. Certain company structures and commercial arrangements need a more detailed legal review before documents are signed.

Understanding the UAE Company Formation Framework

The main federal legislation governing companies is Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended, inter alia, by Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2025. It sets out the structure of companies, the rights of shareholders, management, corporate governance and changes in ownership.

Foreign investors can generally own 100% of companies in the UAE, although certain activities considered to have a strategic impact remain subject to additional ownership or regulatory requirements.

Free zone companies require separate consideration. Article 5 of the Commercial Companies Law recognises that companies established in free zones may be governed by the specific rules of the relevant free zone for matters covered by those regulations.

This means there is no single company structure that automatically suits every business.

When Is an Incorporation Lawyer Particularly Useful?

1. When You Are Unsure Between Mainland and Free Zone

A common question is whether a business should be established on the mainland or in a free zone.

The answer depends on what the company intends to do, where its customers will be located, whether it requires physical premises and whether its proposed activity requires approval from another government or regulatory body.

An incorporation lawyer can review the planned business model rather than looking only at the initial cost of obtaining a licence.

2. When There Are Two or More Shareholders

This is one of the important situations in which legal advice can be valuable.

Business partners often start off with a good relationship, but practical questions should still be addressed in the incorporation documents. Who makes management decisions? Can the shareholder sells his shares? And what if someone wants to go? What if the shareholders don’t want it?

These issues can be addressed through the Memorandum of Association and, where appropriate, a separate shareholders’ agreement.

The 2025 amendments to the Commercial Companies Law have also expanded the possibilities available when structuring shareholder relationships, including provisions relating to matters such as drag-along and tag-along rights.

Getting these arrangements clear at the beginning can be much easier than resolving a dispute later.

3. When the Ownership Structure Is Complicated

Some companies have individual shareholders. Others may be owned through foreign companies, holding entities or several layers of ownership.

The UAE has specific rules concerning the disclosure of beneficial owners under Cabinet Decision No. 109 of 2023 on the Regulation of Real Beneficiary Procedures.

As a general rule, a natural person who ultimately owns or controls 25% or more of a legal person, or has 25% or more of its voting rights, may fall within the beneficial ownership rules.

Where the ownership structure involves several companies or jurisdictions, proper structuring and disclosure become particularly important.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri has consistently highlighted the importance of looking beyond the immediate registration process when establishing a business. A properly planned structure should consider not only how the company will start operating, but also how ownership, management and commercial relationships will work as the business grows.

4. When Your Business Operates in a Regulated Sector

Certain activities require more than an ordinary commercial licence.

Businesses operating in areas such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications and other strategically important sectors may require approval from specialised authorities and can be subject to additional ownership or licensing requirements.

In such cases, legal advice before submitting the incorporation application can help avoid choosing an unsuitable activity or company structure.

5. When Foreign Companies Are Setting Up in the UAE

An overseas company entering the UAE may have several choices, including incorporating a new subsidiary or establishing a branch.

The right option depends on issues such as liability, ownership, management, commercial contracts and the activities the UAE operation will perform.

Documents issued overseas may also require corporate approvals and authentication before they can be used for the UAE registration process.

6. When Tax Planning Matters

Company formation should also be considered alongside the UAE’s Corporate Tax regime.

For most taxable businesses, Corporate Tax is generally charged at 0% on taxable income up to AED 375,000 and 9% on taxable income above that threshold. Different rules may apply to qualifying free zone persons and particular transactions or structures.

Conclusion

Setting up a company in the UAE is easier than it once was, but incorporation should not be treated as simply obtaining a trade licence. The legal structure chosen at the beginning can influence ownership, liability, management rights, taxation and the company’s ability to bring in investors or expand later. An incorporation lawyer can be particularly useful where the structure is complex or where several parties have financial and management rights that need to be clearly documented.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri emphasises that, careful planning at the beginning of a business relationship can help provide greater clarity as that relationship develops. For entrepreneurs and investors entering the UAE market, understanding the legal implications of their chosen structure before incorporation can prevent avoidable difficulties later.

FAQ’s

1. Do I need an incorporation lawyer to set up a company in the UAE?

Hiring an incorporation lawyer is not a universal requirement for company registration. However, legal advice can be valuable where several shareholders, complex ownership arrangements, regulated activities or overseas entities are involved. A lawyer can review the proposed structure and documents, clarify management powers and help identify legal risks before binding commitments are made.

2. Should I choose a mainland or free zone company?

The appropriate option depends on your business activities, intended customers, operational location, premises and regulatory requirements. Mainland and free zone structures have different licensing and operating rules. Comparing registration fees alone may overlook important restrictions or obligations. Legal advice can help assess whether the proposed structure supports your actual business model and expansion plans.

3. Can foreign investors own 100% of a UAE company?

Foreign investors can fully own companies carrying out many UAE business activities, including numerous mainland activities. However, full foreign ownership is not available automatically for every activity or structure. Strategic-impact activities and regulated sectors may require additional approvals or ownership arrangements. Investors should confirm the requirements for their specific activity with the relevant licensing authority.

4. Why should business partners have a shareholders’ agreement?

A shareholders’ agreement can clarify management responsibilities, voting rights, funding obligations, share transfers and exit arrangements. It can also establish procedures for resolving deadlock or disputes. Its terms should be consistent with mandatory law and the company’s constitutional documents. Agreeing these matters before incorporation can reduce uncertainty as the business grows.

5. Should an overseas company establish a UAE branch or subsidiary?

The choice depends on the planned activities, licensing requirements, management arrangements and exposure to liability. A branch generally operates as an extension of its foreign parent, while a subsidiary is a separately incorporated entity. Corporate approvals and authenticated overseas documents may be required. The appropriate option should be assessed against the parent company’s commercial objectives.

6. Are UAE free zone companies automatically exempt from Corporate Tax?

No. Free zone incorporation does not automatically make a company exempt from Corporate Tax. A Qualifying Free Zone Person may benefit from a 0% rate on Qualifying Income if the relevant conditions are satisfied. Other income may be taxed differently. Tax treatment, registration and compliance obligations should be reviewed alongside the proposed company structure.