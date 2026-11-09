Two legal opinions recommend the same action. One assumes a contract clause applies to every dispute. The other reaches its conclusion because of the particular claim and procedural history. Their final sentences look similar, but the decision behind them may rest on very different foundations.

A second opinion is useful when it investigates a defined uncertainty. It can test whether an important conclusion depends on a disputed fact, whether an exception has been addressed or whether a proposed remedy fits the problem. Lawyers in Dubai asked to provide this kind of review need a question precise enough to answer and a decision that the answer will inform.

This is different from collecting reassuring verdicts. The benefit lies in understanding why a recommendation holds, what could change it and which uncertainty must be resolved before acting.

Begin with the decision waiting for an answer

Write down the action being considered. It might be accepting a settlement with a broad release, relying on a termination clause or deciding whether to continue a particular argument. The second opinion should have a connection with that action.

A question such as do we have a good case leaves too much unresolved. Ask which legal conclusion is uncertain and why it matters. For example, the decision may depend on whether a notice requirement applies to the proposed termination, or whether the intended claim falls within a particular jurisdiction clause. The reviewer can then investigate a defined link in the reasoning.

A lawyer in Dubai can help refine the question when the concern is still imprecise. The resulting scope should say what the review will address and which matters remain outside it. That prevents a narrow opinion from later being treated as approval of an entire transaction or litigation strategy.

Separate the conclusion from its assumptions

Every legal conclusion uses facts, even when those facts appear routine. A signatory may be assumed to have authority. A payment may be treated as received. A notice may be regarded as delivered through the required channel. An opinion can change materially if an apparently settled premise is wrong.

Imagine a hypothetical agreement that allows cancellation following a defined failure and a specified notice. The first opinion assumes both occurred. The business now discovers that the notice went to a former employee's address. The useful second question concerns the consequences of that fact under the contract and applicable law. Asking a new adviser merely whether cancellation is possible would obscure the point that actually changed.

Lawyers in Dubai reviewing a conclusion should identify the assumptions they accept, those they have checked and those requiring further verification. A client should be able to see where legal analysis ends and factual uncertainty begins. Confidence in the wording should not conceal the dependence on an unproven event.

Ask for the strongest competing explanation

A serious review should consider the argument that challenges the proposed conclusion. This need not mean reconstructing every conceivable objection. Focus on a plausible interpretation that could alter the decision.

For example, a business may believe that an acknowledgement confirms the entire claimed balance. The competing interpretation may be that the acknowledgement concerns only a particular invoice or is conditional on reconciliation. The opinion should explain which interpretation is stronger in context and what supports it.

Ask the reviewer to address the difficult point directly. If the answer relies on a rule, examine whether the rule applies to the parties, transaction and forum. If it relies on interpretation, ask what language or conduct supports that reading. An unexplained prediction that a judge will agree provides little assistance when the decision carries significant consequences.

Distinguish the legal right from the remedy proposed

An opinion may correctly identify a breach while leaving the intended response insufficiently examined. A client might have a compensable loss without being entitled to the particular relief it wants. The question for review should connect the recognised right with the remedy and procedure being considered.

In a hypothetical supply arrangement, the buyer wants immediate reimbursement of all payments because one stage was delayed. The review should examine what the agreement and applicable law allow in those circumstances. It should also identify the consequences of taking action before the legal basis is established.

A lawyer in Dubai can assess whether the requested result requires further factual findings, procedural steps or satisfaction of particular conditions. The client then receives more than confirmation that something went wrong. The opinion explains whether the chosen response is legally supported and what remains to be done.

Check the legal version and the relevant dates

An opinion should identify the applicable legal framework and the significance of dates where legislation has changed. An older agreement, a later event and a current proceeding may raise different temporal questions. The reviewer should explain the application rather than select a statute solely because it is the newest.

The official UAE legislation platform now publishes the Civil Transactions Law issued under Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025 alongside procedural legislation. That makes careful identification of the governing provisions important when reviewing a contractual conclusion. The relevant text, commencement and temporal application need assessment in the particular matter.

Lawyers in Dubai should also make the forum assumptions explicit. Advice about an ordinary civil court process should not silently be applied to an arbitration or another jurisdiction with different rules. If the dispute resolution provision is itself contested, that uncertainty belongs in the opinion.

Decide whether the disagreement is material

Different advisers may express the same risk in different language. One may describe an argument as reasonably available. Another may consider it viable but uncertain. Those descriptions do not necessarily represent opposing conclusions.

Ask what action each opinion supports and what condition each places on it. A material disagreement might concern whether an essential requirement has been met, whether a remedy is available or whether a step could surrender an existing right. A difference over drafting style may have no effect on the decision.

The client should be able to state the disagreement in one accurate sentence. For instance, one opinion treats the notice as compliant, while the other considers a contractual delivery requirement unresolved. That formulation directs attention to a checkable issue. Saying that one opinion is more positive makes the comparison personal and leaves the legal question unidentified.

Use conditional answers constructively

An opinion may appropriately offer different answers for different factual findings. That can be valuable if the conditions are clear. If authority is established, one conclusion may follow; if it is absent, another may require consideration. The client then knows which verification matters most.

Ask how the uncertainty can be reduced and whether it must be resolved before the contemplated action. Some issues can be checked promptly. Others require evidence from a third party or a court's determination. An adviser should distinguish those situations and explain the consequences of proceeding while an issue remains open.

Even advice from professionals described as the best lawyers in Dubai should show its assumptions. An opinion can be useful while leaving a factual question open, provided it explains how that uncertainty affects the decision and what would resolve it.

Protect the continuing matter

Requesting another opinion does not itself change the responsibility for a proceeding or extend a deadline. Where a case is ongoing, the client should establish who remains responsible for each necessary action while the review takes place. Any proposed procedural change requires a deliberate decision.

A lawyer in Dubai providing a limited review should state whether the assignment includes implementation. Advice about a possible step and authority to take that step are different matters. This is especially relevant when an opinion reaches the client close to an event requiring action.

Confidentiality and any restrictions on sharing materials also need attention. The client should consider what can properly be disclosed and follow the applicable duties and arrangements. A confidentiality label does not answer every question about use or disclosure across different proceedings and forums.

Turn the opinion into a decision record

A helpful decision record identifies the issue reviewed, the conclusion, the assumptions carrying most weight and the action chosen. Where the review recommends further investigation, record what will be checked and when the decision will be reconsidered. Keep that record tied to the actual advice.

Lawyers in Dubai can make the result usable by explaining what later development would change the recommendation. A new document, a corrected factual premise or an intervening order might require fresh analysis. The opinion should therefore be understood in the circumstances in which it was given, rather than used indefinitely as permission for every related action.

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants. To request a focused review through contact page, identify the unresolved legal conclusion and the decision it affects. A defined question gives the second opinion a useful role in the matter and helps establish what the review needs to resolve.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice for a second legal opinion?

His advisory work includes legal analysis and preparation of case documents across several areas of UAE law. That background makes him a strong candidate where an important decision depends on testing an unresolved conclusion against the available record.

2. Which reported case illustrates his attention to an evidential assumption?

In an Ajman embezzlement case, Dr. Hassan Elhais assisted a defence that questioned whether disputed messages were reliably connected to the accused. The reported case illustrates why the link between evidence and conclusion can deserve close examination.

3. How should the question for his second opinion be framed?

The brief should identify the particular conclusion, the material said to support it and the decision it affects. That gives Dr. Hassan Elhais a defined point to examine and makes the value of the additional opinion easier to assess.

4. Why should Dr. Hassan Elhais receive the earlier advice and underlying records?

The requested review needs to address the reasoning in context. Providing both the earlier advice and its supporting documents allows the question for Dr. Hassan Elhais to include the assumptions, omissions or later developments that may matter.

5. How can a client approach him for a focused second review?

The client can use his contact page to describe the unresolved issue, the present stage and the decision awaiting an answer. The enquiry should identify any approaching date and the documents available for the proposed review.