An SME does not need to be involved in litigation to face material legal risk. A contract signed by the wrong person, an unclear payment milestone or a missed compliance obligation can disrupt cash flow and management time. Lawyers in Dubai can help business owners identify these problems while documents and operating practices can still be improved.

The most useful review starts with how the business actually works. Which entity signs customer contracts? Where are employees based? Who controls bank payments? What personal information is collected? The answers determine which rules and documents need attention. A generic checklist is less useful than a review tied to the company's activities and jurisdiction.

In its 27 February 2025 Future100 announcement, the Ministry of Economy reported that SMEs accounted for 94% of businesses operating in the UAE. This dated business population figure does not determine an individual company’s tax relief, licensing or compliance position. Those depend on its activities, structure and applicable rules.

Align the licence with everyday operations

Confirm that the entity's licence covers its actual activities and any approvals required for regulated services. Check whether the proposed premises, sales model and operating locations are consistent with the relevant licensing conditions.

A company licence does not automatically authorise every activity associated with its name. Expansion into trading, advisory services, online sales or another regulated area may require additional analysis. Resolve the position before committing to customer obligations that the entity cannot lawfully perform.

Federal Decree Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended, is central to many mainland structures, while exclusions and free zone regimes require separate consideration. The legal form affects management powers and liability, so incorporation should be assessed beyond its initial administrative cost.

Make authority and ownership arrangements clear

Review the constitutional documents and any shareholders' agreement together. Identify who can sign contracts, borrow, provide guarantees, approve expenditure and appoint staff. Internal approval rules should be clear enough for employees and counterparties to follow.

Document how profits are distributed, what information owners receive and how departures or transfers of interests are handled. An informal understanding between founders may become difficult to prove when their interests diverge. An agreement should also address deadlock in a way that suits the business rather than copying a mechanism without understanding its consequences.

Keep ownership information current and assess beneficial ownership obligations under the applicable rules. Businesses within Cabinet Resolution No. 109 of 2023 must comply with its requirements for identifying and recording the real beneficiary. The scope and exceptions should be checked for the particular entity.

Improve contracts where cash flow depends on them

Customer and supplier documents should identify the legal parties, scope, price, payment dates, acceptance process and consequences of nonperformance. Where work changes during delivery, record variations and the authority of the person approving them.

Electronic communications can be important evidence, but a fragmented conversation may leave uncertainty about what was finally agreed. Preserve original records and bring essential terms into a clear contractual document. Do not assume that the absence of a signed long form agreement necessarily means there is no binding obligation.

The current Civil Transactions Law under Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 must be considered alongside applicable commercial legislation. Its temporal application matters: older transactions should not automatically be analysed as if every provision of the new law applies retrospectively.

For an overdue invoice, identify whether the dispute concerns delivery, acceptance, price or payment capacity. Lawyers in Dubai can assess the legal route more efficiently when the business can produce the contract, invoices, delivery evidence and relevant correspondence.

Treat tax relief as a conditional election

Small size does not itself remove registration, filing or record keeping obligations. Maintain a calendar showing relevant tax periods, filing dates and the person responsible for each submission. Reconcile accounting records with contracts and bank receipts rather than waiting until a dispute or audit arises.

The Ministry of Finance announced in August 2026 that Ministerial Decision No. 131 of 2026 extends Small Business Relief to qualifying tax periods ending on or before 31 December 2029. References stating that the relief necessarily ends in 2026 should therefore be updated. The revenue threshold remains AED 3 million, subject to the applicable conditions.

Eligibility is limited to qualifying Resident Persons for Corporate Tax purposes. The Federal Tax Authority states that revenue must not exceed AED 3 million in the current and all previous relevant tax periods, and an election is required for each period. Qualifying Free Zone Persons and specified multinational group members are excluded. Registration, filing and supporting records must still be addressed.

Corporate Tax and VAT must be assessed separately. A business should not infer its VAT position from whether it qualifies for Corporate Tax relief. Obtain advice suited to its activities, revenue and transactions.

Identify the employment regime before changing terms

Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 and its implementing rules govern many private sector employment relationships. DIFC and ADGM operate independent employment frameworks. The applicable rules should be established before using a standard employment template or taking disciplinary or termination action.

Keep contracts, payroll, leave, working arrangements and approved changes documented. Growing businesses often allow duties and remuneration to evolve informally; the records should keep pace. Remote work also requires clarity about location, supervision, confidentiality and the arrangements actually approved.

Before withholding pay or making a deduction, obtain advice on the legal basis and procedure. Commercial frustration with an employee does not by itself establish a lawful remedy. A reasoned response supported by records is more useful than a rushed instruction that creates an additional claim.

Control access to business and personal information

Map the personal information the company holds, why it is needed, who can access it and where it is stored. Customer databases, identification documents and employee files require appropriate controls even in a small organisation.

Federal Decree Law No. 45 of 2021 provides the federal personal data protection framework, subject to its scope and exclusions. Relevant sectoral or free zone rules may apply instead. Data handling should be assessed against the correct regime rather than assuming that a generic consent statement solves every issue.

Review contracts with external service providers and the process for staff joining or leaving. Restrict unnecessary access and preserve records lawfully when a dispute arises. Business continuity should not depend on one employee holding the only copy of a customer contract or critical password.

Prioritise a practical legal review

Start with the largest financial exposures and the problems that recur. Review the main revenue contracts, management authority, payroll records and tax responsibilities before spending time polishing low impact documents.

Ask lawyers in Dubai to identify actions, owners and supporting documents for each material issue. The result should be usable by management: revise a clause, obtain an approval, resolve an overdue balance or put a reliable record keeping process in place.

Repeat the review when the business changes materially, including new investors, new jurisdictions, significant borrowing or a major change in services. Legal arrangements should reflect the company that is operating today.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does an SME automatically qualify for Small Business Relief?

No. The applicable revenue conditions, exclusions and election requirements must be checked. An SME label alone does not determine tax treatment.

2. Is an informal agreement always unenforceable?

No. Formation, evidence and any transaction specific formalities require analysis. Clear written terms and preserved communications make it easier to establish what the parties agreed.

3. When should a growing company seek legal advice?

Before significant commitments, ownership changes or action likely to create a dispute. Legal advisers can also review recurring operational problems so the company addresses their cause rather than repeatedly responding to the same claim.

4. What should a recurring legal risk register contain?

Record the issue, affected activity, potential exposure, responsible person and next action. Link it to the relevant agreement, approval or other evidence, and identify the event that triggers another review. Keep the register focused on decisions management can implement.

5. When should a business review access to its records?

Review access when staff join or leave, service providers change, new systems are introduced or a dispute arises. Identify who holds essential documents and how the business can retrieve them. Preserve records lawfully while applying the relevant confidentiality and data protection requirements.